Welp, here’s one we didn’t see coming. On a recent episode of Dax Shephard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, America’s sweethearts, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, announced that they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them.”

When talking about their own personal hygiene, Kunis, who spent the early years of her childhood growing up in Ukraine, said, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” Kutcher added, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time.”

As for how the subject of personal hygience came up, People notes:

The subject came up when co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequent they shower. When Shepard, 46, insisted that Padman, 33, “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and instead only wash with water, Kunis, 37, and Kutcher, 43, agreed. “I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” the Bad Moms actress continued. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Naturally, people had thoughts (and jokes) about all of this.

when ashton kutcher and mila kunis kids walk into class pic.twitter.com/uAs7afNxiZ — Fresh (@freshbtw) July 27, 2021

School teachers when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kucher come to drop off the kids pic.twitter.com/f0E3xX3Dry — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s kids showing up for the first day of school pic.twitter.com/ZvSwRdX8YB — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 27, 2021

Celebrities in LA who ate at mila kunis and ashton kutcher house after hearing they don’t bath themselves or their kids pic.twitter.com/thdZ9lzNCp — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 27, 2021

Me walkin past Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the streets pic.twitter.com/W3OwfptitJ — I Ortiz (@InfamousIOrti3) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kucher’s kids teachers when they show up to parent-teacher conferences pic.twitter.com/6RHZXCnJsg — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 27, 2021

Finally, there are probably a lot of folks who share this sentiment. This has Ashton written all over it.