A Tribute To The Art Of The MCU Cameo

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing anything for cinema, it is keeping some of our best actors gainfully employed for doing the bare minimum. It seems like every MCU project contains a recognizable actor in a usually inconsequential supporting role who, otherwise, would probably play a major role or a role with more than a few lines.

These performers, who bring their effortless talent to thankless roles for an easy paycheck, are the true heroes of the MCU and this here is an appropriately brief celebration of the best of them.

Note: the absence of Stan Lee isn’t a statement, his ongoing appearances warrant their own exploration.

Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster (Thor: Ragnarok)



In Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum plays the Grandmaster, the vile, horny, and colorful ruler of the planet Sakaar. In his performance, Goldblum pulls you in with his irresistible charisma while capturing the character’s sinister nature. Apparently, he was booked for a return in the latest Thor but didn’t make the cut. Too wonderfully weird?

Michael Stuhlabrg as Nicodemus West (Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)



The devil is rumored to work hard, but Michael Stuhlbarg works harder, even when he doesn’t have to. In Doctor Strange, the actor who is still owed an Oscar for his affecting supporting performance in Call Me By Your Name does the most with absolutely nothing in a thankless role as a colleague and sort of rival to Stephen Strange. He doesn’t have much to do but performs as if his life depends on it. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stuhlbarg reappears in a brief scene made memorable by his new long blonde hair and the best acting the MCU will ever see.

Chris O’Dowd as Richard (Thor: The Dark World)

Fresh off the success of 2011’s Bridesmaids in which he played the love interest, Irish actor Chris O’Dowd makes a small but significant (depending on who you ask) appearance in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, a film that some might classify as one of the MCU’s dumbest entries. But if you ask me, it is this dumbness that makes Thor: The Dark World brilliant. But that’s a story for another day. O’Dowd plays Richard, a charming but boring lad Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster goes on a date with as she’s trying to get over Thor. Unfortunately for Richard and O’Dowd’s future in the MCU, Jane decides that the Norse god of thunder is a better catch than some Irish guy. Despite his lack of a future with Jane and in the MCU, O’Dowd is one of the best parts of the movie, a welcome change in an unnecessarily dark movie.

Russell Crowe as Zeus (Thor: Love and Thunder)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus, played by Russell Crowe, serves the ultimately insignificant purpose of providing Thor and friends with a weapon. In the process, Zeus invites and then almost immediately uninvites them to an orgy. And sure, Crowe uses an accent that sounds more like Chris Pratt as Mario than a Greek God, but that’s okay.

Garry Shandling as Senator Stern (Iron Man 2, Captain America: Winter Soldier)

One of the late Garry Shandling’s final roles was as Senator Stern, a senator who works for the bad guys, in Iron Man 2 and Captain America: Winter Soldier. Appearing in a thankless role in a Marvel film could have been one of the comedian’s final bits, but Shandling makes sure the role isn’t thankless by simply being Garry Shandling.

Arian Moayed as Agent P. Clearly (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms. Marvel)

Emmy-nominee Arian Moyaed appears in a small role in Spider-Man: No Way Hone and reprises the role in Ms. Marvel. As Stewy in Succession, Moayed sniffs lavender and serves as an antagonist to the Roy family. Moayed brings a similar sass to his role in the MCU as an agent for the Department of Damage Control, which is responsible for handling enhanced individuals.

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight (Avengers: Infinity War)