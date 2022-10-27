More than 70 years ago, Lucy first pulled away a football while Charlie Brown was trying to kick it. In those decades, she has repeated the action for various reasons and with various explanations, always leaving Charlie Brown flat on his back. It’s become a symbol for failing the Fool Me Twice test and has left us collectively wondering why poor old Charlie Brown keeps returning to try his doomed kick.

It’s also a really old reference, which is why George R.R. Martin has officially replaced it with updates on The Winds of Winter.

His latest placement of the pigskin comes courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the author explained that he’s still not quiiiiiiiiiiiite done with the long-anticipated entry in the Song of Ice and Fire series.

“I am making progress with The Winds of Winter, but it’s still not done yet. I think it’s going to be a very big book,” Martin said. “I think I’m about three-quarters of the way done. The characters all interweave. I’ve actually finished with some of the characters, I’ve got their whole story, but not others. So I have to finish all that weaving. Still gonna take me awhile.”

Martin, 74, was also optimistic that the book would one day be published and added that it should be bigger than 1500 pages.

Now to wait for the football to get pulled back. Now, whenever someone promises something they’ve repeatedly not delivered, you can give Lucy a rest and break out the Martin gifs. ‘Tis the season.