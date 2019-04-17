Pam Loshak PR

Jon Reep is a comic from North Carolina probably best known for winning the fifth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. You may have also seen him portraying Jed Forney on HBO’s Eastbound and Down and/or portraying Raymus in Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. Reep recently released a new stand-up album, Ginger Pain, on 800 LB Gorilla Records. You can preview clips of the special here and here. Jon took a few minutes to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Two fireballs, to match the two I already have in my pants.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Randy Quaid’s Instagram always delivers.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

A lot of different Netflix Docuseries. Evil Genius, Murder Mountain, Making a Murderer. You know, just a bunch of inspirational stuff.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Easy, two Chick-fil-a sandwiches smothered in Duke’s mayonnaise, extra crispy waffle fries, sweet tea, & a shot of Wild Turkey’s Rare Breed.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Facebook, Amazon, Fantasy Football stuff, Pinterest & GingersMeet.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

It’s actually a clip of Artie Lange’s stand-up from Jack & Coke. Because every time I plug my phone into my car it plays the first track in alphabetical order. Which is embarrassing when my mom is in the car and Artie’s talking about how fun it is to say “Tony Homo on crystal meth.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stay away from Kent Stamey & Chad Bowman and don’t get married.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Where is Kent Stamey?

9. Dogs or cats?

I like both. Although, I don’t have either. I travel too much.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Number two is Guns & Roses 1991, number one was Dave Matthews but that was because I did ecstasy for the first time.