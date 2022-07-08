Marc Maron has made more than 1,300 episodes of WTF since 2009, inundating fans with his unique brand of dangerous introspection and wit. The podcast made waves before everyone had a podcast and continues to be a standout even in an eye-rollingly crowded field. The comic’s comic has a singular talent for getting other famous people to be vulnerable, swapping PR-buffed pablum for something close to sincerity while sitting across the mic. With guests ranging from sports and film to music and art (oh, and the Presidency), it’s no wonder he’s maintained his place as one of the best interviewers in the business. Even if you’re not a Maron fan, he’s definitely interviewed someone you love. He’s also introduced comedians to a wider range of potential fans, meaning he’s a gateway drug of standup.

In a new feature at Vulture, Maron opened up about guests that have earned their superlatives, like a high school yearbook filled with the most impressive people on the planet.

The guest he most wanted to be friends with after the interview? Tracy Letts. (Spoiler alert: they became friends.)

He also said he wanted a second chance at interviewing Kevin Hart and John Mulaney because he talked to them before they hit it big, and Maggie Gyllenhaal because he messed up by not watching the movie she was there to promote. In addition to naming his most awkward interview (when he accidentally called Nick Cave gay with Aussie slang), he also explained how the Obama episode came to be, the most cathartic guests to have on, and the guest whose wisdom still sticks with him. It’s really an excellent feature to read before listening to every episode of WTF. That should only take you a little over a month, so get cracking.

(via Vulture)