Then there's Mister Bubz, an internet dog who seems to belong to a category all his own: the misanthropic dog. Sure, you could call him a canine Grumpy Cat, but Grumpy Cat only looks grumpy. Mister Bubz shot to kind-of fame in August 2018, thanks to a video in which a man kisses Mister Bubz and says he loves him, while Bubz growls and hisses. Bubz then notices the woman behind the camera and seems to go into a trance-like state. She says "I caught you," and Bubz snarls at her. I don't think it's too hyperbolic to say that it's unlike any internet dog video I've seen (and friends, I've seen a lot). Mister Bubz is cute, sure, but also a brilliant comedic actor. The man, it turns out (known on Mister Bubz' instagram page as "Garbageman") is James, the roommate of Lizze Gordon ("motherwife"), an LA filmmaker who adopted Mister Bubz from a friend earlier that year. Gordon wishes to clarify that James, who lives with Gordon and her fianceé, is not her boyfriend, as previously reported. "Buzzfeed published that he was my boyfriend," Gordon said. "And that's been hurting his game out in these streets. Which does make me feel very respected, I have to say." So allow us to correct the record here. I had so many questions for Gordon. Mostly about Mister Bubz' family dynamic (Mister Bubz inspires one to invent backstories to explain him, that's part of his appeal), but also what it's like owning an internet dog in an analog world. Mister Bubz employs a team of lawyers. Mister Bubz has met Ozzy Osbourne and Jenny McCarthy.

Of course, it’s not all fun and games. A few months back, a dog I follow (a phrase that is its own joke but also true), the aforementioned Elvis Barksley, got sick and died at the age of four. It’s a pretty big bummer to have dog death in your feed but if you’re going to share in the ups you can share in the downs too, I suppose. Then a few days after that, Barksley’s mom posted a picture of the dog’s dead body. Apparently some of her followers had accused her of faking the dog’s death (no, I do not know why someone would do this either) leading her to take this step. It’s a strange world we’ve built for ourselves, isn’t it? I wanted to know more about navigating this world, and about the psychological underpinnings of the internet’s favorite dog misanthrope. I reached out to Lizze Gordon and she was happy to elaborate. View this post on Instagram Don’t dare to touch my fried chicken carcass, Garbageman or you shall feel the pain of fire and brimstone like never before!!🔥☠️🔥 #FriedChickenCarcassSacrament #mysandwich #myprecious A post shared by Mr. Bubz (@misterbubz) on Sep 26, 2018 at 10:07am PDT — So when Mister Bubz first went viral, was that the YouTube video or was that from Instagram? It was just an Instagram video that I posted on my story, and then my friend James, who’s the guy in the videos, he posted it on his timeline because we had it for a while and his family just thought it was so funny and he kept asking me to send him the link over and over. He posted it and then our girlfriend who has some followers on Instagram posted it and then it went viral. I made the Mister Bubz Instagram after he went viral. So when did you get him? How old is he? He’s five now. I got him from a friend of mine who’s a 20-year-old girl. She took him from her old roommate who couldn’t have a dog anymore and she was going to have him in this apartment and it just didn’t seem like a good situation to me. So she had him for two nights and then I was like, are you sure you want the responsibility of a dog? Because that’s a forever choice. You can’t just have a dog for a year. She said, “No, you’re right, I can’t do it.” I was actually in the middle of a really shitty business meeting that day — I wound up just packing up my stuff and being like, “I don’t think this is going to work out,” and going and picking him up. That was on March 25th, 2018. I only remember the day because of the meeting. What was the meeting about? I direct and I write things and I was in a meeting to direct this web series that was independently produced and financed by this crazy woman. She was talking about the budget and how she was going to pay people, and I knew the rate that she was offering was an illegal rate. It was well below minimum wage, so I bailed. So he wasn’t a puppy at that point. No, he was three. So then did you and Garbage Man live together at that point? Yeah, we’ve been living together for a few years and I brought Bubz home and Garbage Man actually has a French bulldog, Jelly, and he had had this Boston terrier that passed away a year and a half before I got Bubz. So I’ve just been trying to bring another dog home because our French bulldog seems sad like she missed her buddy, and he and my fiancée both vetoed a bunch of pups that I tried to bring in. When it came down to Bubz, this girl was going to take him to a shelter and I couldn’t sit with that. So I just went and picked him up and brought him home. The whole conversation with the boys was like, “Lizze, this is James’s dog. When we move out of the house together, James takes Bubz,” all this stuff. I was actually calling Bubz Ernest at the time. His slave name was Coco. That’s his dead name. So when he came in I named him Ernest Beelzebub Homokay because that’s my fiancee’s last name. My fiancee actually was just like, “He looks like a little Bubz, like a little Mister Bubz.” Mister Bubz is what wound up sticking so that’s his name now. Was there a Bubz person he was named after? We actually have this really weird friend that we call Baby KY, but Baby KY is this short man who’s very stout. He’s a 30-year-old man in a 14-year-old Olympian gymnast’s body. We call him Bubz and Bubz reminds us of him to some degree. So that’s where that originated. And then what was he like (the dog)? He’s just a weirdo. At first, he really wouldn’t come out of his crate unless I was home, and if I left he was just in his crate doing sneaky, weird things and he took to me instantly and would not leave my side, was cuddled up with me, had to have physical contact at all times. We really realized quickly that he was my dog and not James’s dog. Does Bubz not like James or is it all for show? Where does his crotchetiness come from? It’s really weird. So at first we just noticed, like I said, Bubz wanted to be physically on my body at all times. I write a lot from home so Bubz can sit on me while I have my laptop in my lap and I’m working. We noticed that if anybody came into the room, and it doesn’t matter who they are, male, female, if they acknowledge me even with no words but just a smile and a wave, Bubz would do that thing. He would just go grrrrr from nowhere, just instantly.

Then we have this ongoing joke where it’s just like, “Hi, Bubaz”, and waving from the corner of the room and he would just get livid. Like, “Don’t talk to my mom!” So that’s really where it started. James loves all animals and he’s really good with all of them. Cats, birds, lizards, snakes, whatever. It’s very odd, but also very sweet. But he loves Bubz and Bubz definitely loves him too. My fiancee actually, every time Bubz is a dick, he’s like, “It’s only because you’re here.” I guess when I’m not there Bubz is very sweet. So in the video you say, “I caught you!” Was that because you caught Bubz not growling at him and then he started growling when he noticed you? Oh no, that’s just a line from Scary Movie. God, I don’t even remember the actors’ names, but there’s a scene where they’re in a movie theater and this woman’s just being really loud in the movie theater and she’s also pirating it with a camcorder and someone’s telling her to shut the fuck up and she won’t acknowledge it. Then she turns the camera on him and she goes, “Yeah, I got you. I got you on camera.” So I was just saying that line, because Bubz acknowledged the video was happening and he stopped growling for a moment. He’ll be popping off and then I’ll pull the camera out and he’ll pretend like he’s normal. You’re not fooling anybody. I see you. We all see you. So is his growling, is it all for show? I can’t tell if it’s a genuine threat to bite or not. I don’t think it’s a genuine threat because he does it for everything. When he wants his food, he does that. He’ll run through the house — in fact he’s doing it right now and I’m outside and nobody else was in the house. I just heard him yelp from inside, just barking. He’s mad because I’m not in there. He’s a loud boy. If it’s not a growl, it’s a little bit of a howl or just barking and he’ll nip at your shoes when he wants food. View this post on Instagram Your exclusive function in this life is to serve ME, idiot Garbageman. #poorlytrainedhumanz A post shared by Mr. Bubz (@misterbubz) on Sep 15, 2018 at 10:13am PDT What do you know about his breed? We think he’s Chihuahua and Wiener dog, but he looks a lot like a possum to me. Did you ever picture yourself running a viral dog Instagram account? No. It’s very weird. It’s super LA and it’s… I don’t know, pretty funny. But yeah, no. I mean I always knew Bubz was special. I didn’t know it’d be like this, but yeah. Do you guys meet with other famous Instagram dogs? We haven’t met with other Instagram dogs. I talked to… Do you know who Tuna is? Which one is that again? Tuna is that hideous overbite, scraggly toothed Chihuahua. I think he’s cute but the best way to describe him is hideous. But we’ve only met people. We met with Ozzy Osborne, Jenny McCarthy, and I’ll do individual walks with fans, but I won’t take him into a meet-and-greet situation because I don’t want him to get overwhelmed and scared. Did you follow other Instagram dogs before this? Yeah. We all love dogs. We joke about the only things that we follow online are famous French Bulldogs. And we’re huge Grumpy Cat fans in the house. My friend’s a YouTuber and he met Doug the Pug in a collab meet up or whatever situation. He was like, “Doug the Pug is so well behaved and Mister Bubz is kind of an asshole.” It’s just like, “Whatever.” View this post on Instagram The rhythmic clanging of your specie’s utensils tolls the end of gaiety! All are to know that the time for frivolous acts has concluded! Your trash kisses are simply disgusting in these times of severity, Garbageman!! Unhand me you buffoon, for it is time for me to FEAST!!! A post shared by Mr. Bubz (@misterbubz) on Jun 6, 2019 at 11:35am PDT Yeah, seems unfair. The other funny thing is he’ll make fun of me too because James and I are both writers and that’s our main focus. We don’t really do the Instagram thing, it just came upon us. But I’m working on a TV show and the showrunner was like, “Can we write a Bubz storyline?” It was just like, “Sure.” My friend who’s the YouTuber likes to make fun of me. He says stuff like, “Yeah, Doug the Pug’s parents thought they were musicians before Doug came into their life.”