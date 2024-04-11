O.J. Simpson Is Dead At 76

O.J. Simpson has died following a battle with cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” his family wrote on X.

He was 76 years old.

Simpson was, for a time, one of the most popular celebrities in America. He won the Heisman Trophy as a running back for the USC Trojans football team before getting drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills. He set multiple records during his time with the team, including becoming the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, which earned him an MVP.

After retiring following the 1979 season with the San Fransisco 49ers, Simpson transitioned to acting. He showed off his comedic prowess as Det. Norberg alongside Leslie Nielsen in The Naked Gun trilogy and was even reportedly considered to play the Terminator in James Cameron’s The Terminator. As Arnold Schwarzenegger, who got the part, once explained, “Somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine.” About that…

Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in what became known as the Trial of the Century. He was acquitted on both counts of murder, but the If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer author eventually served prison time in connection with a robbery.