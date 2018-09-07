Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[This post contains spoilers for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones]

Game of Thrones fans mesmerized by the season finale may not have dwelled too much on what Tyrion thinks of what he heard on the boat seen in some of the episodes final scenes, but it may give us some insight into what actually happens in the show’s final season.

The big reveals that came with the last episode of Season 7 is something fans have long suspected: that Jon Snow was not actually a bastard of Ned Stark, but the result of a love affair between Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister. That makes Jon the heir to the Iron Throne as well as, uh, related to Daenerys Targaryen.

That turns the lovemaking Tyrion overhears on the boat during the reveal a bit more problematic than Lannister seems to feel it is, as the character has an interested look on his face as the camera pauses on him just outside the queen’s quarters. Tyrion doesn’t know who Jon is and his true familial ties to Daenerys, but he doesn’t look thrilled about the pairing nonetheless.

And now we know a bit more about just what Peter Dinklage’s character was going through in that moment. Dinklage spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed what he was thinking as Tyrion when he heard the queen he serves getting familiar with, uh, her family in the season finale.

“Keep it down over there, I’m trying to get some sleep!” Dinklage jokes. But then he got serious and delivered a rather thoughtful and detailed answer that shows how deeply the Emmy winner thinks about his work. “No, ah, it’s complicated…” Dinklage says. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better. He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

It was clear just from watching as a viewer that there was a lot going on there, but Dinklage laying it all out for us is actually enlightening in many ways. Tyrion’s love has been displayed quite clearly in his actions and those long looks at Dany, but it hasn’t really been spoken. In this moment he’s certainly crestfallen by his lost chance at love, but also the significant political ramifications of the passion he’s hearing.

Game of Thrones fans have long loved the way Dinklage has brought to life the clever words that George R.R. Martin has written for Tyrion Lannister, but this moment is a good reminder that the actor’s talent has brought that character to another level on the HBO monster. It’s enough to make what’s looming in the show’s final season just a bit more exciting to look forward to.