Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has an eye for working with compelling, innovative filmmakers from Joe Wright’s Atonement to Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women. The actor’s most recent project continues that trend in her career. Deadline reports that Ronan has joined the film Blitz, the latest project from filmmaker Steve McQueen (Shame, 12 Years a Slave, Widows, Small Axe).

McQueen is set to write, produce, and direct Blitz, which follows London residents during the Blitz of World War II. The film will be made for Apple Original Films and New Regency. Blitz marks McQueen’s first feature film since 2018’s heist movie Widows (a freaking masterpiece with a very good dog). Since then, McQueen made the excellent anthology series Small Axe, which won John Boyega a Golden Globe for best supporting actor. McQueen has previously worked with New Regency on 12 Years a Slave, which won an Oscar for best picture and earned him a nomination for best director.

There is no word yet on who will be joining Ronan in Blitz, but given what we know (that this is an ensemble film) there will likely be plenty more famous people joining the cast. Personally, I am hoping for Michael Fassbender, who has worked with McQueen several times but not since 12 Years a Slave, to join the project.

(Via Deadline)