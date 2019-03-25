Getty

Apple is coming for Netflix.

The tech giant’s year-in-the-making streaming service is nearly here and besides giving others of its ilk a run for their money — that means you too, Amazon Prime and Hulu — the company has plans to provide quality content for its subscribers. On March 25th, Apple announced the launch of its own streaming platform, Apple TV+, along with a slate of original TV series and films backed by some serious star power.

Here are all the Apple Originals coming your way.

TV Series

Are You Sleeping

This 10-episode thriller starring Octavia Spencer was first announced in January of 2018. Spencer worked with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company to get the show, based off a crime novel by Kathleen Barber, made. The series follows America’s growing obsession with true-crime podcasts and the sinister consequences of pursuing justice on our own terms. Spencer is joined by other big names like Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Mekhi Phifer, Weeds alum Elizabeth Perkins, and This Is Us breakout, Ron Cephas Jones.