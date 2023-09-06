Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement, a day after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress citing that their marriage of four years is “irretrievably broken.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” it reads. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

A petition for dissolution of marriage [was] filed by Joe Jonas on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Miami Dade County, Florida. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The petition also reads that the children have been residing with Jonas in Miami and other locations throughout the country, but that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” It also indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Turner and Jonas first connected after he slid into her DMs. “We had a lot of mutual friends,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, “and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

You can see the Instagram statement below.