Steve Buscemi was punched in the face by an “unidentified individual” while walking around New York City.

The incident occurred last Wednesday while the Boardwalk Empire actor (and NYC hero) was in Manhattan. Upon arrival, “officers were informed a 66-year-old male was punched in the face by an unidentified individual,” according to the police statement. Buscemi was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated for “bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye.” He has since been released.

The alleged attacker is described as “a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a book-bag.” The police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the man (you can see a photo to provided to CNN here).

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist wrote in a statement. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

The seemingly random attack is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents in which New York City pedestrians — including several celebrities and influencers — have been attacked walking on the street. In March, fellow former Boardwalk Empire cast member Michael Stuhlbarg was also attacked walking through Central Park.

Stay safe, Michael Shannon.

(Via CNN and NBC News)