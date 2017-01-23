Shutterstock

Generally speaking, there are too few communal moments when we get to cheer with one another and the Super Bowl stands as an annual guarantee for that kind of thing. That’s why it deserves to be celebrated, even by non-fans who still surrender to the spectacle. But gameday would be almost forgettable and far less special if not for the people that decide to open their homes to host Super Bowl parties.

If you’re one of those people, you know the hassle that comes with it but also the joy and the drive to top yourself from year to year. And with that last one in mind, we wanted to talk about a handful of ways that you can simplify and improve your party planning for this season’s big game.

Track The Action

ESPN

The goal of watching the Super Bowl should be to, you know, watch the Super Bowl. But if you have people over, you’re going to find that you’re in host mode at times, making small talk and fetching more food and beer when supplies get low. That means you’re going to miss out on some of the action, but if you add the CBS Sports app, use ESPN Gamecast, or any number of other apps and sites that keep track of the goings-on on the field, you’ll be able to look down at your phone or tablet and catch up with everything you missed. It’s not a perfect solution — you’re never going to get that burst of excitement that everyone else had when that massive lineman speedily took a fumble all the way to the house, but at least you’ll know why everyone was cheering without having to annoyingly ask around.