Tessa Thompson Says Fans Have Come Out Because Of Her

Tessa Thompson is one of the best celebrities we have right now. The actor, currently promoting Thor: Love & Thunder in which she plays Valkyrie (she truly deserves the Marvel money), has been making the rounds in the press leading up to its release on Friday, July 8.

In an interview on Variety’s “Just For Variety” podcast, Thompson, who came out as bisexual in 2018, said that fans tell her that she inspired them to come out. “I’ve had so many folks write me and say that they were able to come out or to talk to their family, which is a dream,” Thompson said.

During the interview, Thompson also pushed back on a need for her queer MCU character Valkyrie to have a romantic interest. “I think a part of really being able to normalize queer characters, LBGTQIA characters, is to allow them to exist in their humanity and that doesn’t always mean that they’re in love or in a partnership because plenty of us know that sometimes you’re not,” she said. “So, yeah, we’ll see if she finds love.”

But this isn’t all of the Tessa Thompson news. On Thursday, First We Feast released a Tessa Thompson episode of Hot Ones on YouTube. Thompson describes one of the tamer hot sauces as “kinky” and goes on to take the hot sauces like a champ, until water starts coming out of her face in the home stretch. “That really cleared my sinuses,” she said of one of the hottest sauces. After consuming one of the titular hot ones, Thompson makes it worse by licking her napkin.