Much like her earrings in Sorry to Bother You, Tessa Thompson is kill-kill-killing it in 2018. She had a major presence in Westworld season two, starred in two of the year’s most critically-admired movies and shows (Annihilation and Dear White People, respectively), and she’s reprising her role as Bianca in Creed II. Thompson also appeared in the music video for the female empowerment anthem “PYNK” by Janelle Monáe, who told Rolling Stone that she identifies as a “queer black woman” (she’s also a self-described “free-ass motherfucker,” because she’s the best). There’s been a lot of speculation about Thompson and Monáe’s close relationship, which the Thor: Ragnarok actress called “tricky.”

“Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” Thompson told Net-a-Porter. “I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

“That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?” (Via)

That is Thompson’s first public acknowledgement of her sexual identity (right before Pride Month ends, too!). Hopefully Kevin Feige was paying attention.

