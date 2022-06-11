When Disney+ aired Loki last summer, the spin-off show had a lot of surprises. One of them was about the nature of the trickster god: It was revealed he was bisexual and gender fluid, making him the first openly queer lead character in the MCU. They didn’t show him getting any kind of action, which caused some critiques, but it was still a milestone, and the actor who plays him is fully behind the move, even saying it has basis in Norse mythology.

“Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality,” Hiddleston told Lily James during Variety’s Actors on Actors (as caught by IndieWire). “It’s a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it. … It hadn’t emerged in the stories we’ve told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it’s came up in the series.”

Hiddleston called the move “a small step,” and that there’s “so much more to do,” but that the MCU “has to reflect the world we live in.” He added, “So it was an honor to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I’m pleased that we could bring it into our story.”

So perhaps the next time you see the semi-villain, he’ll do a little more than simply acknowledge that he goes both ways.

(Via Variety and IndieWire)