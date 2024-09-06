The Front Room is adapted from a short story by Susan Hill, who also penned The Woman In Black amongst other harrowing horror stories. It also marks the return of Brandy to horror movies after her performance in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Maybe Osgood Perkins will invite her to join his next story if this goes well.

Robert Eggers is known for his compelling and often disturbing horror films, but it turns out that that just runs in his family. Sam and Max Eggers, Robert’s two brothers, are venturing into horror with The Front Room, a new creepy tale from A24, the leader in creepy tales .

Plot

The story follows Belinda and Norman, a young couple with a child on the way, who are asked to take in Norman’s mother Solange. Norman is hesitant at first, warning Belinda of his mother’s religious affiliations and offensive outbursts, but after Solange offers money, the duo have no choice but to take her in. Suddenly Solange has a keen interest in the unborn child, and nothing will get in her way.

It’s got your classic A24 horror tropes: creepy house, some light cult activity and an unsettling old woman. It’s a recipe for success! It’s also personal for the Eggers twins. Max explained to Script Mag, “The subject matter was something we’d lived through ourselves. Taking care of someone as they declined. We took care of our grandfather as he declined. When the story was presented to us through Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, we knew exactly what to do with it. How to make it personal. How to enlarge it. Taking care of someone, as Susan Hill writes, and as you can see, is not easy.”

Cast

After a long acting hiatus, singer/actress Brandy is finally making her comeback as the film’s pregnant protagonist Belinda. The actress hadn’t taken many movie roles over the years, but she was excited by the emotional aspect of The Front Room. She told Screen Rant, “I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I first read the script. I knew it was a lot, and there was so much to it. It was all over the place emotionally” she revealed. Even though she was unsure at first, after meeting with the Eggers, she was on board. “But I didn’t know until I met Kathryn, and met Sam and Max, and Andrew Burnham, and what it was going to really be about, and being in the scenes and reacting, and really being on your toes as an actress.” Andrew Burnap plays Belinda’s husband, Norman.

Poor Things‘ Kathryn Hunter plays as Solange, Belinda’s mother-in-law who comes to visit and really makes herself at home. Hunter is known for her physical acting work, which she seems to put to good use in the film.