Officially, Escape From Virtual Island is an Audible Original and a scripted audio-only comedy podcast starring Paul Rudd and a collection of familiar comics and comic actors. If you’re familiar with the way back, though, it sounds a bit like an old-time radio play, with the voice actors falling into a diverse collection of characters and both the score and sound effects helping to transport the listener. Pretty neat! It’s also the kind of thing that feels like it might be the start of a trend with everyone aching to feed the distraction needs of the public while also becoming industrious with closet podcast studios and the like here in Isolationville.

Of course, Escape From Virtual Island was conceived and recorded before things broke bad, but it does posit an existence where virtual reality resorts are real things that can propel your mind to a host of adventures. For better or worse, as the characters find out while dealing with a freshly sentient supercomputer and a missing guest on an island resort/virtual travel base of operations run by Rudd’s character, Derek Ambrose. And to be honest, that still sounds more fun than going on a cruise right now.

To help us imagine a future where virtual travel is real (and to celebrate the release of Escape From Virtual Island on Audible, of course), we polled Rudd, his castmates Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio), as well as writer John Lutz (Saturday Night Live) and director Peter Grosz (The President’s Show) on what they think about a future with virtual travel and where they’d want to go. Unsurprisingly, the answers ran the gamut from sincere to silly… and little concerning. (Is Jack McBrayer capable of murder or does he just need better friends?!)

Does the prospect of this kind of virtual travel excite you or does it freak you out a little?

Paul Rudd: As long as it doesn’t involve going through airport security and having to take my shoes off, I’m for it.

Peter Grosz: I think, no matter what, it’s probably going to happen. In sci-fi, there’s always a little bit of future prognostication in a lot of that. If you look at some of the best pieces of sci-fi, then some part of it has come true. Even back to HG Wells a hundred years ago. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this is available sooner than we think.

John Lutz: I kind of feel like virtual reality is going to be fine. The way that video games are fine if you aren’t one of those people who are super addicted and they become your full life. The whole point of the story was basically the things that happened in the real world are always going to be more important than anything you do in the virtual world.

Jack McBrayer: I like it. I think it sounds fantastic. It’s less scary and you can act however you want. Like there are many places where you can just really say whatever you want, wear whatever you like, but in a place you made up, there can’t possibly be any judgment. They can get in there and freak out.

I mean, you’re kind of describing the internet now, basically.

McBrayer: That was all Twitter. I have to say. I would watch Westworld with a buddy of mine and I enjoyed it very much. But then the discussion turns to if you could go to Westworld, would you rape, pillage, shoot, kill, steal? Would you do all these things? And he was like, “Absolutely. Because I know that they’re robots, I know that nobody’s getting hurt.” But for me, the argument was that at what point does curiosity outweigh empathy? Because yeah, they are robots, but they look, sound, and act exactly like human beings. So are you okay acting on those desires? Even though the consequence for them is nil, but at the same time, you’d have to go to sleep at night knowing that, I just shot, this victim or whatever it was. So that’s where I’m kind of still on the fence with it. Don’t get me wrong. There are virtual reality games where you can like into the shark cage underwater. That is fun to me because I’m like, I wonder what that would be like without actually having to do it. So that’s where curiosity works for me.

Amber Ruffin: Who in the world is your friend who wanted to go to Westworld and beat the crap out of everyone? That’s not good for you and you deserve better friends.

McBrayer: It did open up a conversation because why do other people watch Westworld? Why do the people on the show go to Westworld? Like they really do just want to shoot people, tell me I’m wrong.