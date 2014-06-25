10 LITERALLY INCREDIBLE Facts About ‘The Lion King’ To BLOW YOUR MINDHOLE On Its 20th Anniversary

To mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Disney’s The Lion King, I dug up some unbelievably fascinating facts that you literally won’t believe about this childhood classic. These aren’t just tidbits from the trivia section of IMDb. These are top-secret, tricks of the trade, inside baseball, behind clothes doors, tabula rasa, in vino vici, magnum cum laude, et al et cetera quid pro quo excelsior kind of facts. Chances are, you’ve lived your whole life and no one’s ever told you!
Here we go!
1. When played backwards on a Sony VHS ReverserDeck™, the film is exactly the same. It is the world’s first and only cinematic palindrome.
2. Several character names are based on Swahili racial slurs. Pumbaa, Rafiki, Simba, and Mufasa translate to “white devil,” “garlic dick,” “jewiness,” and “nation exploitation,” respectively. Scar is an English word.
3. To get into character for Scar, Jeremy Irons established Blood Is Thicker Than Meow, a cat adoption service through which he was able to collect and butcher hundreds of foster kittens.
4. Sterling Holloway, known for his vocal portrayals of Winnie the Pooh, Kaa the Snake, and the Cheshire Cat, voices every character in The Lion King, and at the age of 109 continues acting, under the pseudonym “Jeremy Irons.”
5. In the original VHS release, literally every frame contained depictions of hardcore sex hidden in smoke, stars, clouds, and other textural elements.
6. Though based on no geography specifically, The Lion King‘s success led to the infamous Kenyan terraforming of 1999, wherein all of the country was reshaped to look like animated backgrounds from the film.
7. In early drafts of the script, The Lion King was actually written as the TV show that Forrest Junior was watching in the reunion scene from 1994’s Forrest Gump. Disney executives realized that the script could be extended and easily marketed, and substituted the TV material with Sesame Street. Thus, Haley Joel Osment has never seen the film.
8. The film, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, began production in 1603 and took a single animator 391 years to complete.
9. The song “Hakuna Matata” was originally written and performed by a briefly-reunited N.W. A. But when tensions between the group ran too high, Disney scrapped the anti-establishment version and instead commissioned Sir Elton John for rewrites. In spite of the film’s success, Disney’s contract payouts to N.W.A. make The Lion King their biggest box-office failure.
10. Scar was based on Adolf Hitler, who was so fond of the film that he lobbied for a cameo until his suicide in 1945.
I see.
If you sing any song from Beauty and the Beast backwards you can summon Nyarlathotep or uncreate Lake Tahoe, depending on what your accent’s like.
Are you Clickhole now?
Clickhole is good.
Yeah, Clickhole is actually funny.
Is it true that the movie was actually just a money laundering scheme to cover for a child sex trafficking operation, or did I just make that up?
I believe you’re thinking of the Catholic Church.
Evan Harold is the Lyin’ King.
As a hidden easter egg in his sitcom Home Improvement, Johnathan Taylor Thomas (who voiced Simba) watched his father Tim Allen get trampled to death by stampeding wildebeest.
SPOILER ALERT, dude! Jeez!
The original script was a story about a butcher called The Loin King.
I enjoyed this more than I anticipated doing.
Ju keep juseen dat word. I do not teenk it means what ju teenk it means.
awwwwwwwww, Evan said Jewiness – ADL is gonna come out callin him a H8tr, and then not accept his apology. Get him everyone. Also, I’m pretty sure you fucking wops & dagos can be offended by garlic dick. I’m pretty sure that one was aimed your way.
This was FUCKING FANTASTIC. Please put more of these up so people will learn.
There you giving a fuck when it ain’t your turn.
Behind “clothes” doors???
I **literally** enjoyed this article far more than others of its ilk on Uproxx and around these here internets.
The fuck was that?
Daniel Tosh & Dane Cook could co-headline and do nothing but rape and observational jokes for 3 hours and it would still be more funnier than this fucking train wreck of an article.
That actually sounds like a good special. Comedy Central should get into it, stat!
*that’s right more funnier. Because who can afford to pay some people to code in the ability to edit when you are paying for such amazing writing talents.
You’re so kewl, man. Can we be frands?
Darn. Was hoping for the fact that Disney completely ripped off this movie from a foreign film (in both characters and plot) that was made first, then Disney subsequently bought the rights to it and made it out of print so no one would find out.
True Story: Lucas and Speilberg did the same thing with that Charlton Heston movie where he played Indiana Jones back in the 50’s.
I know Shakespeare was English, but I don’t know how “foreign” that makes it
Lol, clever. But I wasn’t talking about Hamlet (which was a book first, not a film). Re-read what I said. It was a movie made in China, Japan, or some other asian country in the early 90’s. The Simpsons’ writers even worked in a joke to point out what Disney did. It was the episode where Lisa’s friend “Bleeding Gums Murphy” died, and when he appears to her as a cloud in the sky, Simba’s dad says “You must avenge my death, Kimba-I mean, Simba”. Kimba was the main character’s name.
This was excellent.
The Lion King was a rip-off of Kimba, which is Underball and AB’s favorite movie.
Dumb article. I already knew at least 7 of these.
Now you know, I just got learned
Come on now. 5 can be said of any Disney movie.
Lion genius!
I hate Cracked.com and the “Top 10” format so much I’ve always wanted to start a parody website of Cracked that has nothing but fake facts.
Anyhow, Uproxx has had way too many shitty, Top 10 things about X articles lately. So it’s nice to see them taking the piss out of that format somewhat.
Please be a one-time thing, this.
Gary Oldman approves of # 2
This was probably funny at 3am.
2:20 a.m here, and yes it was
8 actually made me laugh out loud
Im confused here what does it mean “began production in 1603 and took a single animator 391 years to complete.” and Hitler wanted to be in the lion king? im confused on those two things can some one explain?
You can’t hide your lion eyes.
#8!