In what I hope will usher in a new era of furiously competitive commenting, I present your new Comment of the Week prize. With a logo beautifully designed by Marc over at Encompus, lovingly screen printed onto kelly green Alstyle shirts (comparable to American Apparel in size and feel), and adequately modeled by WarmingGlow‘s own Matt Ufford, it’s a winning look for this summer’s LAN party and/or awesome-t-shirt-themed society luncheon. I’ll be selling them as soon as I figure out how to get the logistics of that up and running, but until then, the first owner will be this week’s Comments of the Week winner. And that winner is… Stone Soup.
From the Japanese God-Jesus Robot, which spawned a Robot Jesus thread:
Stone Soup: Robot Jesus, why is that that during the hardest times in my life, there were only one set of wheel tracks in the sand?
Which narrowly edged out Donkey Hodey:
Donkey Hodey says: Robot Jesus was crucified by Palmtius Pilot.
Close, but no t-shirt:
Stone Soup says: Robot Jesus’s batteries died for your sins.
From Terrence Howard to Play Marvin Gaye:
Chino Moreno says: Too bad Marvin Gaye Sr. isn’t around to shoot this.
From Woody Allen Rushes to Roman Polanski’s Defense:
Danger Guerrero says: Polanski described sex with the 16-year-old as his “cougar phase.”
ChinoMoreno says: Polanski is very specific when it comes to the beer and the age of the girls balancing it. There should never be any Busch on the cooch.
From Guess Which Critic Loved Shrek:
Jacktion! says: I just dangled my keys in front of Pete Hammond’s face and he called it “The feel good experience of the decade!”
From The 80s Bully Supercut and Our Running Joke on Pajiba:
Donkey Hodey:
*points to Pajiba’s blog*
Is that a talking ad on your page?
*Pajiba looks down, Donk pops Pajiba in the nose*
HAHA, Made you look, fag.
From How They Made the Star Wars Text Crawl:
JHC says: When I was little, I was looking at pictures with my Grandma when she was a kid and I asked her what it was like before things were in color. She just laughed, kissed me on the cheek and knocked my Mom the f*ck out for raising a retard.
Well done, all. As always, nominate for next week’s shirt in the comments section of this post. I hope to see at least as much competition in the comments section as if I’d ridden in my bra and panties and shot the shirt into the crowd at a hockey game.
Send me your size and address, Stoney.
Oh, so that’s why you asked me what size T-shirt I wanted to see crumpled up on your floor in the morning.
Cool shirt!
But not as cool as this one:
[shop.starwars.com]
Have Birthday Dog’s image rights been secured? Man, if you could get Hotdog eating Vince Vaughn to endorse a t-shirt then i’d go Philip K Dick on your asses.
The exposed brick in Luke Walton’s loft is a little hipsterish. But yeah, you get a Hoagie Vince Vaughn on one of them wife beaters, and I’ll buy a dozen.
Yesterday’s Captain America Groper con Burrito had some good ones:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Pauly Dangerously: “Pork? No, it’s a bean burrito. I meant do you want to pork?”
Chareth Cutestory: Poor guy was just trying to get Chipotlaid.
Stone Soup: That headline is the one thing that exemplifies how easy it would be to make CLUE the greatest game of all time.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donk:
Don’t mind me girl, just working out on my Powerslide Mat. Yeah, it’s good aerobics and it really works the inner thighs.
Sidenote: Holy shit, those things still sell for up to $230.
I am honored. I will proudly wear this shirt to work several times each week.
*crosses off American Apparel joke*
Make the jokes yourself, Vince. See if I care.
Pauly also had an exposed brick in his apartment but that’s between me, him, and Chodin’s sister.
Second Donk’s power slide.
Also, I really want to buy one of those shirts. Your Mom would look fucking hot wearing that and her skid marked Granny panties.
in all honestly iv spent way more money on way dumber shirt, and women…plz get the logistics of selling then down i need one like i need an iv of scotch…MEDICINE!
Any word on those Lobster Dog cartigans?
Get it? Because it’s a corgi! LOL!
Lince, this kinda begs the question…did u get any in 4x, or should He just give up now?
Biggest they had was 2X, but I promise I’ll check to see if I can order some 4Xs in another brand of shirt.
On my phone and am unable (unwilling) to format this nom correctly, but I believe someone named Relapser had a good enchilada pun from the Captain America Burrito Penis post. I’d like to nominate it.
ARGH! Qovlpath HaDiBah! Somebody cue Joe Esposito’s “You’re the Best”!
*gets up does jumping jacks…jogs in place*
It is high time for The Mighty Feklahr to get into shape!
*jogs over to chin-up bar, pulls bar out of wall on first attempt, collapsing in futile humiliation*
Oh, baby, that’s hot!
Chareth, thees?
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Relapser says:
Question for the ladies: Is seven enchilada cock?
Thanks, Fek!
– I hate these “Commentor of the Week Award” ceremonies.
– Who even cares any more? Everyone that posts here has already got one.
– Except fooooooooooor —
Me and my awesome new shirt disagree, Xander.
Sour grapes or shriveled testicles?
You make the call.
They taste the same.
You gotta stomp them to make the wine stop.
– Who even cares any more? Everyone that posts here has already got one.
*glances at Hell Ride DVD and X-Files DVD, looks at Pauly wearing Black Dynamite T-Shirt we double teamed*
The system seems fine to me.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Rock Strongo puts his bit in my mouth and whips me towards the finish line-
I think I saw this already, but it was called Hidalgo at the time.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey for
“I loved her in Avatar.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Oh, Fek:
Wha ha ha! Lince, you wouldn’t know Klingon if it snuck into your bedroom at night and fucked you in the ear.
Ee’ra OnuPHo lIntah Kuh!!!
The universal translator indicates this is roughly the equivalent to the Terran colloquialism, “Where the white women at?”
Lince was right, this guy dese3rves a prize:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
RoboPyle says:
“Why we in a fallin’ tank?”
Yeah, gonna have to second RoboPyle. In a million years, I wouldn’t have guessed that that’s what Rampage said.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Johns Little Dick says:
“The Gay-Team”
“We never need Plan B”
I would like to point out to Xander Crews (if that is your real name) that not everyone that comments here has won COTW.
I DO IT FOR LOVE OF THE GAME, MAN!
But dude, you have the skin crumpled up next to the bed post…it’s like fucking immortal.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Fake Pete Hammond: Dubai a ticket to what is quite possibly the funniest film of the year!
we’re all special snowflakes.
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
“Has your childhood been raped?”
“It Hasbro.”
Ufford has some nice tittays.
second on the “It Hasbro”.
pissing excellence.
second on “The Gay-Team…We never need Plan B”
clever girl
Good point…
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
jonson
True story: In the first season of the Golden Girls, the actress who played the most sexually active one (Rue Mclanahan) was 49 years old. In Sex & the City 2, the actress who plays the most sexually active one (Kim Catrall) is 54.
The GOLDEN GIRLS.
Love the Hasbro from my mexigger, Pauly. Thirded.
*hammerfists chest, kisses fingers, points to sky, does hat dance around invisible sombrero*
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
They shouldn’t have a problem with osteoporosis being that they get boned all the time.
“mexigger” – I thought we couldn’t do racism anymore?
Second Monsieur PaulyPants.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Erswi says: Her butt and my turgid imperative need to have a categorical . . .
To hell with it, I want to fuck her. In the ass.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey: By the way, Paramount just offered Lindy West a low seven figures to hash some more out on this “gay men playing with Barbie Dolls” idea.
Sloppy seconds on Erswi’s turgid ass.
Donkey Hodey enriches my sexual lexicon (sexicon?) in Megan Fox Is A Whore. I really do just love saying that.
Megan Fox’s tits are so far apart, the best you can hope for is to sailboat ‘em.
Second Donk’s titties. I can’t wait until I’m drunk enough to tell my wife I want to sailboat her.
Donk’s Marriage Counseling Services sold separately.
I’ve no idea who tdfrazi is but he kills my dead orphan baby in Queefart Heigl wiff
comedies with orphaned babies and dead friends always make me bust up laughing