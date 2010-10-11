Comments of the Week: Last of the Mohicans, Director's Cut

This week, I’ve got a copy of the Last of the Mohicans Director’s Definitive Cut to give away, new on Blu-ray disc. It was an awesome movie to begin with. Now, see the film the way Michael Mann intended. Prepare to see the film about which Pete Hammond said, “This movie literally split my head open with a tomahawk of non-stop action!”
In a photo finish, this week’s winner is Michelle 07.
[From the True Grit trailer] Michelle07 says: I like to carry around that post about the crazy chick’s apple to see how Matt Damon likes them.
[From The Dilemma trailer pulled because Vince Vaughn said something was gay] Michelle 07 says:
I would never describe my black friends as my n-friends. You know what my friends that are attracted to their own sex are?? Gay. And when I describe something as gay, like this twee toaster over here, I’m not insinuating that it has fashion sense, is educated or is making more money than me, but that you can put toast in it’s butt..NO NO NO I mean that it’s silly. Boy did that go off the rails.
What can I say, she makes me giggle. NEXT WEEK, I’ve got The Hangover: Extreme Edition for the winners, and I’ve got FIVE COPIES to give away. So get commenting. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the honorable mentions:
Finishing a close second, Morton Salt.
[From Fred Figglehorn auditions for a Marvel movie] Morton Salt: Matthew Shepard’s ghost just appeared before me while that video was playing and spookily said, “CAAAAN SOOOOMEOOOONE PLEAAASSSSSEEEE KICK THIS KIIIIIIIIIIIIID’S F***INNNNNNNNNNNNNNNG AAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS?”
[From Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Brother Died — not to encourage making jokes at the expense of the dead, but what can I say, it was funny] Morton Salt says: “…taught a room full of 100 black people to dance?”
I assume he means he came into the room dressed as a cowboy, unholstered a couple of six-shooters, and began firing at their feet.
[needs no context] Morton Salt: It can’t be a hate crime if you love what you do.
Wow. And now, the rest:
[From the full-length trailer for True Grit]
Crapbasket says: [Howie Long walks up]
“And what better way to pull that full length trailer than with the new Chevy 2500HD Superduty. Not with some f*ggy truck with sh*t like seatbelts and safety glass, no, f*ck that p*ssy ass sh*t. Look at this bitch, it’s got a Jake brake, a f*cking Jake brake bitch! You know when big rigs make that kick ass YOKYOKYOKYOKYOKYOKYOK sound when they go down a hill? F*ck ya you do, and you think, “Man I must eat d*ck cuz my truck can’t go YOKYOKYOKYOKYOK!” So pull your dog’s d*ck out of you c*ck massager of an *sshole and get a Chevy or I’m going to make your mom’s chin smell like my balls. Again.” [Ed: I think the expiration date on Howie Long-truck jokes ran out last season, but it still got a laugh out of me.]
[From Hatchet II gets pulled from theaters]
Chino Moreno says: Octomom’s Hatchet had the widest release. [Ed.: Ahh, yes, there’s that hatchet-hatchet wound joke we were all searching for…]
[From Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Brother Died]
Stinky Peet says: Unfortunately they don’t have enough room in the family burial plot, so now his mom is getting bumped to a neighboring grave. If you go looking for her headstone, it’s the third rock from her son. [Ed: prediction: that will be the first and last time anyone ever stretches that hard for a Third Rock from the Sun reference.]
[From James Franco in Drag on the Candy Magazine Cover]
Donkey Hodey says: Finally, a picture that both the Gyllenhaals can masturbate to. [Ed.: I don’t even really know what that means, and it’s still funny.]
[From Anderson Cooper complains to Ellen about The Dilemma]
Hexacorde says: Why is Anderson Cooper interviewing himself in this video clip?
[From Nude Nuns with Big Guns trailer]
ChinoMoreno says: Nude priests with big guns blow altar boys away.
Stinky Peet: Better tag line: “Old Habits Die hard”
[From Baby Goose plays ukulele while Michelle Williams dances tap]
ChinoMoreno says: Hey, girl. I’ll let you do the tapping for now. I’ll wait until we’re married.
ChinoMoreno says: Hey, girl. I’d love to salsa. But let’s keep it mild.
ChinoMoreno says: Hey, girl. I want to do the box step, but I respect you too much.
Bubb Rubb says: Aw, girl. I love your boots. Let’s F*CK!!!
/bizzaro goose
A job well done as always, y’all. Keep it up this week if you want to win a Hangover DVD.
I would promise to bring my A game for The Hangover but we all know Vince is gonna give one copy to a chick, one to a newcomer, one to his hetero life partner of the week, and one to the commenter that schticks the landing on a terrible pun, leaving the fifth and final copy for whomever emails him the sickest and most degrading photos/videos of themselves being defiled by a midget clown with bacne and a half retarded chimpanzee.
I guess what I’m trying to say here is it’s lance-martini@filmdrunk.com, right?
Erswi says:
Hey now, my chimpanzee is not half-retarded . . . he just hasn’t had his coffee ye this morning.
Yeah, that should be “yet” . . . that’s what happens when I let the chimp type my posts.
P.S. — Am I the only one who is semi-aroused by whatever the hell Timberlake is doing in that image? Yes? No?
*glares at chimpanzee*
Put your hand down, I wasn’t asking you.
Ooh! Ooh! I have bacne, ‘Swi!!
Isn’t that sweet? Vincent believes in women’s suffrage… If it wasn’t for guys like you, dong-bombing wouldn’t be a jailable offense. (*turns head away from screen in indignation*)
FYI: Dong-bombing entails emailing pics of your dong to chicks, Fahvra-style. As if you didn’t know that…
That pic 6″ Favre gave up to Jenn Sterger is really coming back to haunt him.
Who wouldn’t want a Hangover DVD? Speak up so I can judge you.
*refrains from making shirtless Bradley Cooper comment*
*but kind of made one anyway*
I have a hangover right now. Getting drunk on a Sunday night is weird.
I do my heavy drinking on Sunday afternoons. It’s the only way to watch the Panthers.
@tyBo Apparently, so do the Panthers.
lol panthers lol.
Patty drinks because Jimmy Clausen is alive.
CAROLINA. PANTHERS. RULE.
…the bottom of the NFC South:(
WooHoo!
Stay alive no matter what occurs, I WILL FIND EWE!!!!
Man, I love sheep.
Mo’ hicans mo’ problems.
/the director’s commentary is just pdiddy saying “uh huh yeah” for 2 hours
//my phone suggested bicameral for hicans and prissy for pdiddy
bane of trebeks existence -extra points for brevity
Jesus wept.
Ya, Howie is 2009, but the classics never die. Do I get a special award for having the most asteriks in a COTWHM?
DEVO says: Robo-Dolphin: Eeh eeh eeh eeh eeh *splashes water with robotic tail*
Harry Connick Jr: You’re right Winter, we can’t let those filthy drug peddling, child molesting White supremacists get away with this!
Robo-Dolphin: *Spits water at HCJ, blows air through blowhole*
Harry Connick Jr: I see what you’re saying, and it just might work.
Cut to HCJ in black face with Robo-Dolphin in oversized afro wig.
Robo-Dolphin: Eeh Eeh eehh.
Harry Connick Jr: No, you look stupid. Shut up. Shut the f**k up or I’ll plug you you f**king dolphin sonofabitch.
SCENE
The Jersey Devil says:
Rhys Ifans’ super power? He’s wiry.
I want to marry this comment:
Larry says: And it isn’t misogynistic to get dumped by a girl and call her a bitch online. I called Mother Teresa a cumdumpster on my blog, and that was in a post about Alabama’s coaching staff.
If you marry the comment we have to register at Sizzler (yes homo).
Larry, you got a few things to learn about being a Filmdrunkard. You see, we have a rule here, as long as you’re both really drunk (He is sure Vince is, you better damn well be) and one of you is dressed like a girl (your avatar), it ain’t gay. It becomes even less gay if you kill the tranny afterward*. (*or vice versa)
(Anderson Cooper will be thrilled!)
Stinky Peet:
Gay cahs will let ya put fahkin anything/i> in theyah reahview.
Peet doesn’t suck at HTML, I do.
Stinky Peet:
Andre the Giant keeps banging his elbows and wondering why they buried him in such a small casket.
Burnsy says:
At first I was all like, “Dude, where’s the sassy black kid?” But then… BAM! THERE’S THE MOTHERFUCKING SASSY BLACK KID!!!
From the Four Lions post: Mick says
“I give this movie a 9 out of 11!” — Insensitive Pete Hammond
Chino: Electric cars are slow, so technically they’re retarded.
Biff Nerdbeater: Boy, I’ll tell you though. That ginger could take a beating.
From the Four Lions post Donkey Hodey says
“I couldn’t take everybody else’s word for it, JIHAD to see it myself and I’m glad I did. The funniest political farce since ‘Wag the Dog’. I literally couldn’t take my hands off the detonator for this explosive laugh-fest!”
-Pete Hammond (while blinking “TORTURE” in morse code into the camera)
Hard to beat a good Star Wars masturbation joke. (Get it, beat? Masturbation? … I was leaving anyway.)
Donkey Hodey says:
Virgin’s spacecraft did a solo run yesterday. In much less newsworthy news, so did I.
Yeah, but did either of you queers do it in less than 12 parsecs? Then it wasn’t a Solo run.
CHOO BAH AH AH CA!
Danger Guerrero with the long and short of it on [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I was like 17 and, of course, shed some tears over that.
*climbs step stool, stands on tippy toes, hands her a tissue*
Second Danger. I bet he was popular in high school, asshole.
Oh, come the fuck on, Mick (as opposed to come the fuck on Mick):
On the plus side, now they can begin production on This Ain’t Philadelphia XXX.
Thanks Donk.
Påüłÿ Ðąηgęrσűşľγ says:
AIDS made Montana Fishburne’s ass look like this. (¨•.Y·:°)
Seconding both Mick and Donk.
The Jersey Devil says: If she really wanted to paint him in a bad light she should have added “co-starring Katherine Heigl” somewhere in there.
ChinoMoreno says:
Gabourey Sidibe never turns down a roll.
GlennBeckHasAIDS says:
She’s gonna amp up her base to full intensity right before election day with an ad claiming that Coons raised the Juggalo Baby Funeral tax
ZeroCharisma:
*looks at picture of Tom Hardy, then glances at penis*
Don’t be afraid to dream bigger, darling.
Donk:
Is there a Batman villain named Bigface?
That fucker Zero Charisma did again later in the same post:
You guys talk pretty hard on Maggie G., but she was kind enough to let me draw her profile and now I am in art school!
My man-crush on Danger Guerrero continues unaba
ited:
“This is a little ditty about my cheatin’, no good, ex-husband. It’s called, “Drownin’ My Sorrows in Organic, Fair Trade, Half-Caff Soy Lattes (Keep Your Biscotti To Yourself)”
Aw, thanks Stinky Peet. Here’s your much deserved reach around:
I’m looking forward to her next single, “These Colors Don’t Run (Because I Hand-Wash With Environmentally Safe Detergents in Dean Kamen Purified Water)”.
Bubb Rubb *sigh*
Obey your MASTER!!
MASTER!!!
Master of PUPPETS!!!
I”m pulling your…….
**Record Scratch**Door gets kicked in. Lars Ulrich enters riding a 400lb attack lawyer**
GlennBeckHasAIDS says:
In anticipation of criticism from GLAAD and similar groups the NFL was quick to point out, “We’re not homophobic, for instance we let a lesbian start at quarterback for the New England Patriots”
Super second for Zero Charisma’s Art Institute turtle joke.
I want to make sweet love to Bubb Rubb’s Master of Puppets comment and then never call it again.