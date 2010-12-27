Comments of the YEAR

This week’s comment of the week was tough to choose, as it always is when there’s a 100+ comment thread of Gary Busey facts. But in the end, like Gary Busey, I had to go with my gut:
Donkey Hodey says: Gary Busey once had the same dream as Martin Luther King Jr., except when he woke up, his pillow was gone.
I couldn’t tell you what that even means, but every time I read it, I can’t stop giggling. The even bigger news is, this week’s comment of the week will be competing with every other comment of the week in FilmDrunk’s first ever COMMENT OF THE YEAR honors. Happening right here! Right now! I’ve sifted through damn near 52 comments and picked my 10 favorites. That’s a lot of work for a blogger! (*mops brow with wadded tissue, takes kleenex boxes off feet, puts feet on desk
But wait! Will this post be a slideshow?? YOU’RE G*DDAMN RIGHT THIS POST IS A SLIDESHOW! Won’t you come with me, on a click-rate increasing journey of magic and wonder?
I couldn’t give “jennifer” full marks for her tirade against Avatar back in January, but she certainly deserves mention for being crazy.
jennifer says: The entire Movie/Entertainment industry is a well financed satanic psychological war operation being executed upon the public right before their eyes.
Just like all the other Illuminati controlled industry, the Movie/Entertainment industry is a tool designed to advance their agenda of a “New World Order” and the deceptions that come along with it.
In the satanic Illuminati occult dogma, the term “AVATAR” represents their coming Anti-christ, and is the Illuminati occult representation of Satan incarnate.
Very clever. I’ve also heard not capitalizing the first letter of your name throws the New World Order decepticons off your trail long enough to line your hat with tin foil.
About the news of our boy C-Tates playing a colonial spy back in November, Lester Mayes Hayes said:
Lester Hayes Mayes says: Does that make him a powdered wigger?
Indeed it does. And it sounds delicious.
From Andrew the racist kid’s review of Marmaduke:
Crapbasket says: His review of Invictus was just him kicking a dog down a country road.
Sounds about right. The kid should do more word-less reviews while he tries to kick that speech impediment.
It seems like only yesterday we found out Channing Tatum had been a male stripper. In reality, it was in January. That’s when Burnsy really got a handle on his C-Tates character.
Burnsy says: Yo girl, keep your singles. Only Lincolns touch this monument.
It was really hard to choose just one C-Tates-ism.
I think this originally had something to do with Marmaduke, but even without context, Oski’s imagined George Lopez-if-George-Lopez-was-a-cat monologue is a stunning effort:
Oski says:
*Low Rider by War plays*
MEOW-ORALE! Meow-wassup! Thank you!
You know you successful when you can get Mexicats on their hindlegs, ching-meow! Mexicats don’t stand on 2 legs for nothing. Shoot *lazy mex voice*”mira, my back paws are a-strain-ed.” You ever notice mexicats always pronounce the “ed”? What happened to Paco’s litter box? *lazy mex voice* “mira, he back-ed up into the wachine machine after too much cat nip.”
One thing about having my own show on ABC and being in movies like Marmaduke is I have more Whitecat fans. Their kittens love me…*overly white voice* “These are my kittens Dakota and Chad….” you ever notice the kinds of names Whitecats give their kittens? “Dakota y Chad..que es eso?” You see how they punish their kittens? “Dakota, I will not! I will not tolerate this behavior! I will count to 10 and then I will send you to your bed.” Shiiiit, Mexicats don’t mess around. My grandma would scratch the sh*t out of me. Grandma, please don’t scratch me! “You didn’t learn the last time I escratch-ed you, so I’m going to keep escratching you til you do.”
For me, it was the “Meow-orale” that did it.
From the Sword-Wielding Porn Star Gets Tazed Off a Cliff (which also made our list of 2010’s Most Insane News Stories):
Fekl’hr says: The Mighty Feklahr has watched these a couple times now, and He is pretty sure that on the way down Steven Driver yells, “There…can be…only one…f*ck…I mean…as…you…wiiiish….
That’s double movie reference points, plus a triple score for tying it into a story about a guy violently dying. Nicely done.
Remember back in February, when Nick Nolte couldn’t find his bag?
Chareth Cutestory says:
[lid flies open]
Rip Torn: “Yes?”
Nolte: “Have you seen my satchel?”
Rip Torn: “Nope. *draws gun* But I’ll be taking that hat.”
Nolte: “Dag gum it, you ol’ huckleberry.”
I’d pay to see this Nolte/Torn reality show.
Back in September, when we found out how much money James Cameron actually made, I made some throwaway reference to him buying a gold helmet for his Komodo dragon. Danger Guerrero took that to the next level:
Danger Guerrero says: “He also had it fitted with A/V jacks and mounted a 50 LCD computer screen to its back, saying ‘NOW you’re a Monitor lizard.’”
James Cameron is like the brilliant mad scientist version of Michael Bay.
Once upon a time (back in March, to be specific), George Lucas said he had an idea for Indiana Jones 5.
CROOOOW! says:
KALIMAH, KALIMAH!
*Lucas pulls a sandwich out of his fridge*
Best visual of any comment this year. Would you believe I can’t find a single picture of George Lucas eating? He must feed solely on the sadness of nerds.
Back in November, Baby Goose (Ryan Gosling) told us a crazy story about banging a frozen dead cat against a tree.
Donkey Hodey says: At the heart of things, what Gosling was really doing was playing the world’s simplest violin.
Really, not a ukulele? Sounds to me more like the Canadian gong show.
And for our number one comment, back when Lindsay Lohan was making headlines for getting cast and then fired from the supposed biopic of Linda Lovelace that the director never had the rights to, Jacktion! summed up the situation with perfect simplicity:
Jacktion! says: I think Lindsay Lohan is playing Linda Lovelace in the porn remake of the Linda Lovelace biopic.
That one still makes me smile every time I read it.
Anyway, if you didn’t make the year’s top 10, don’t be upset, I probably wouldn’t have either. Thanks for another year of making my comments section worth reading, FilmDrunkards. You’re all a bunch of sick f*cks, and I can respect that.
Keep vannin‘.
In other “click-fest” related news, apparently Chyna just celebrated her 40th birthday.
If I’ve learned anything from this list, it’s that if I want to crack the top 3 next year, I need an exclamation point in my name.
Awesome list. Congrats to all.
Obviously this was highly subjective, and a list of the top 100 still would’ve been hilarious all the way through.
Danger, if you want to be as funny as Jacktion!, there’s only one thing to do.
*puts on dog mask*
[whispers] kill your parents…
Reminds me of a better time in my life when I was free to procrastinate in the library rather than gaze longingly at FD headlines on twitter in between examining buttholes. Actual buttholes.
*looks for window to jump out of, finds none, dies on the inside*
So is this where we nom the COTY for 2011?
So CROOOOW! you are a gay porn scout?
if only…
*sigh*
The Mighty Feklahr is just going to start nomming here. Lince can instruct Him otherwise if necessary. (HURT ME, TEACHER!)
EnglishPrick says:
If there was a name for the type of face that Jenelopey is making, it would be ‘Haddocky Queef’.
Makes me smile to see all the C-Tate related posts. His stories have been pulling my heart strings all year.
I think that my heart strings are attached to my dismissive wanking hand
fancyshark:
I guess he’ll need a one-man ice pack.
Larry says: In England this is known as the Oxford coma. *adjusts monocle, Earl Grey teabags self*
Farthammer says: That’s not a coma. THIS is a coma (*pulls out Terry Schiavo*)
I don’t remember the context (or who said it) but I think my favorite comment all year was “Emilio Estevez is Charlie Sheen’s porn name.”
[Accidentally rolls off of couch, and is aroused (tee hee) from Scotch induced coma long enough to type…]
Yay!
Second Farthammer. Schiavo is never not funny.
By the way, if calling Mother Teresa a cumdumpster doesn’t get me into the Top 10 of the year, then I wash my hands of this site and the DNA of several vagrants.
I promise
notto let this go to my head.
2010 Armond White Quotes:
mutcer says:
Is a “Gutentocracy” when people that love Police Academy run the world?
Patty Boots says:
The Spider-Man musical has become the theater equivalent of NASCAR. It’s a bad idea, and people will start going just to see somebody get hurt.
this is as good a time and place for my first post: whoever wrote “hey girl, wanna hear a cat bark?” got totally screwed for COTW and COTY. also, that chirp about robot jesus and the tire tracks in the sand was also golden. that is all.
I second PattyBo above and add a nom for openwideforchucky on the same thread:
So Natalie Mendoza was replaced by America Olivo.
It must be comforting to the play’s investors that when people in this show get hurt, Julie Taymor just has to drive her van to the Walmart parking lot to pick up another load of actors.
Spidey post
Stinky goes yard on an 0-2 high hard one;
That stuntman is lucky he wasn’t fired; ask any baseball player how hard it is to keep your job when you keep hitting below the Mendoza line.
I keep forgetting to nominate things, so here’s a few.
Shop 101 says:
This is what the Green Day Broadway extravaganza needed. As many people maimed or killed as possible.
ChinoMoreno says:
I want Ryan Reynolds to let me do laundry on his washboard abs.
Danger Guerrero says:
I’m not saying I’m inspired by Burnsy’s ability to dish out hate, but I will say I just told my cup of hot chocolate to fuck off. And I love hot chocolate.
“This year let’s nominate Larry all the time. He so funny.”–2011 resolution for all youse
/give this comment a motherfucking 7
OK, Captain Sparklepants Wearing A Plaid Shirt sez keep nomming here. Fuck that guy!
Dingus says:
If Reynolds had been tooting his own horn while inside the box, he would’ve turned it into a Dutch oven.
Larry says:
I also cried at the end of The Road, because I accidentally sat on my balls.
Glenn Beck Has AIDS in that post about the Swedish dude who died:
“If Channing Tatum was Swedish he’d be named Pure Hotnessson”
Stinky Peet:
No word yet on the future of his current project, The Young Men Who Arrived Too Late With the Hose and Marshmallows.
Relapser:
Probably not the type of celebrity roast he was hoping for.
Larry says:
15th caller gets the corndog I stole from a dumpster rat. And now, an update from our traffic helicopter. *helicopters dick at traffic*
Second Larry.
Fek got me the closest ever to bursting out laughing in the midst of my coworkers
“Watch the Hobo Play Doh Factory, live in 10 seconds from this very alley!”
*turns milk crate upside down, sits down, and takes a shit through it*
Jesus Christ, Fek, that was a difficult one to pass off as a couching fit. Same Hire the Hobo post:
“Watch the Hobo Play Doh Factory, live in 10 seconds from this very alley!”
*turns milk crate upside down, sits down, and takes a shit through it*
I think Fek’s mind has a scatological tumor. Tres.
Thirding Larry and Fek. I love y’all.
Sorry, I meant “coughing fit”, a couching fit is what Vince has when he’s jerking off to “Desperate Housewives”.
Desperate Housewives is like Sex & the City, sans city. There’s no way anybody’s jerking it to that.
sort of says it all right there.
Shanedugg2000 says: and i had such high hopes… (frowns, farts, forgets altogether)
Fifth or whatever Fek’s Fun Factory.
Damn you Fek, you’re a magnificent bastard.
Donkey Hodey says:
I can’t wait to hear “Fuck Lebron” in that silky-smooth voice.
from <a href="[filmdrunk.uproxx.com] Effing Kidding Me, They're Actually Making This POS Movie?
Fek’s tasteless Holocaust humor is microwave ready – Uwe Boll already made the Easy Bake Oven movie…
Dammit Vince, where are we nomming b/c the COTY thread won’t accept my nom for Fek’s “easy bake oven” comment back on the Ouija thread?!!!
Is it possible that the filter is spamming holocaust?
Nope, that’s not it.
Dude, it’s there. (And thanks, btw)
I second Donk’s Lebron comment.