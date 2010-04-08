David Cross says Arrested Development movie not happening

The only people who love Arrested Development more than twenty and thirty-something college types are webmasters, who’ve been milking the non-news of a possible Arrested Development movie for traffic for going on three years now. It’s hard to milk something that long, but we bloggers are known as much for our strong wrists as our misshapen skulls. The last we heard from anyone who might know (i.e., not a cast member speculating on the part of the production they wouldn’t know about at an unrelated press conference) was in October, when Mitch Hurwitz said the script was in the process of being written. But now David Cross says — and again, this is during an interview with a cast member related to another project — that he doesn’t think it will happen.

“(I)t’s not going to happen,” Cross told me the other day when I spoke to him about his new stand-up special, ‘David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer,’ which premieres on the new cable channel Epix on Saturday (Friday night) at midnight ET. “Way too much time it’s been (since the show ended),” he told me. “I mean, there’s so many people involved. Everyone’s doing their own thing, you know. And everybody’s aged. It’s just not going to happen. I’m sure I speak for everybody when I say we’d love for it to happen, we’d love to work on it, but just I don’t think… not going to happen.” [TV Squad]

Does this mean it won’t happen? No. But it’s true, they are aging. Michael Cera and Maeby will probably have a nazi sex tape in the news by the time this thing comes out. But there’s a simple solution: just make it a reboot and replace everyone with new actors, like Jaden Smith and Channing Tatum, right guys? …Guys?