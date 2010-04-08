David Cross says Arrested Development movie not happening

The only people who love Arrested Development more than twenty and thirty-something college types are webmasters, who’ve been milking the non-news of a possible Arrested Development movie for traffic for going on three years now. It’s hard to milk something that long, but we bloggers are known as much for our strong wrists as our misshapen skulls. The last we heard from anyone who might know (i.e., not a cast member speculating on the part of the production they wouldn’t know about at an unrelated press conference) was in October, when Mitch Hurwitz said the script was in the process of being written. But now David Cross says — and again, this is during an interview with a cast member related to another project — that he doesn’t think it will happen.
“(I)t’s not going to happen,” Cross told me the other day when I spoke to him about his new stand-up special, ‘David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer,’ which premieres on the new cable channel Epix on Saturday (Friday night) at midnight ET.
“Way too much time it’s been (since the show ended),” he told me. “I mean, there’s so many people involved. Everyone’s doing their own thing, you know. And everybody’s aged. It’s just not going to happen. I’m sure I speak for everybody when I say we’d love for it to happen, we’d love to work on it, but just I don’t think… not going to happen.” [TV Squad]
Does this mean it won’t happen? No. But it’s true, they are aging. Michael Cera and Maeby will probably have a nazi sex tape in the news by the time this thing comes out. But there’s a simple solution: just make it a reboot and replace everyone with new actors, like Jaden Smith and Channing Tatum, right guys? …Guys?
What am I, your trained monkey? Mention C-Tate’s name and I do a little dance for you?
*sighs, Harlem shuffles*
Aw, he always struck me as more of a C-walker.
Is Channing Tatum playing Maeby?
Yo girl, my publicist ain’t let me be in no movies with more than 10 letters in the name.
Way too much time it’s been (since the show ended)
Nice Yoda impression, Dave!
Hmmm, I’m having a hard time getting excited for this…would it be in 3D?
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Channing Tatum has 53 incorrect ways to pronounce Gob Bluth’s name.
C-Tate would be a good Steve Holt.
I heard that “Cera’s Nazi Anal Sex Tape” is actually the name of Channing Tatum’s debut album
I’d hang myself, but I’d probably just end up cumming everywhere.
Why Channing Tatum has yet to make a line of frozen potato side dishes is beyond me. The jingle pretty much writes itself.
Put some taters in your tum, with Channing Tatum’s Tater Tums.