DERN, SPACEY IN TIMELY RECOUNT MOVIE

11.07.07 10 years ago 148 Comments

Newspapers in Florida have posted a couple pictures from the set of Recount, starring Laura Dern, Kevin Spacey, Ed Begley Jr. and John Hurt.

HBO is shooting the movie Recount in the town where the behind-the-scenes decisions were made and where the decision-makers are expecting as much Hollywood spin as political fact from it all.

”They won’t be able to resist overdoing it because of Katherine Harris and because the way it usually happens is not the way it usually looks in the movies,” said J.M. ”Mac” Stipanovich, a top advisor to the former secretary of state during the recount.

A good example of the Hollywood-ization: Actress Laura Dern, playing Harris, appeared in pancake makeup and what appeared to be an over-stuffed bra while riding a horse, in a replay of Harris’ famed rodeo appearance when she ran for Congress — two years after the recount. [Miami Herald]

Yes, I agree with the guy named J.M. who goes by "Mac."  Hollywood sure does have a way of bending the truth.  In case you don’t remember, Katherine Harris was the Secretary of State in Florida during the 2000 election recount.  She went on to lose the 2007 congressional election when people realized she was actually a slutty old chick on a horse.  

Around The Web

TAGSKATHERINE HARRISKEVIN SPACEYLAURA DERNPICTURESRECOUNT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP