DERN, SPACEY IN TIMELY RECOUNT MOVIE

Newspapers in Florida have posted a couple pictures from the set of Recount, starring Laura Dern, Kevin Spacey, Ed Begley Jr. and John Hurt.

HBO is shooting the movie Recount in the town where the behind-the-scenes decisions were made and where the decision-makers are expecting as much Hollywood spin as political fact from it all.

”They won’t be able to resist overdoing it because of Katherine Harris and because the way it usually happens is not the way it usually looks in the movies,” said J.M. ”Mac” Stipanovich, a top advisor to the former secretary of state during the recount.

A good example of the Hollywood-ization: Actress Laura Dern, playing Harris, appeared in pancake makeup and what appeared to be an over-stuffed bra while riding a horse, in a replay of Harris’ famed rodeo appearance when she ran for Congress — two years after the recount. [Miami Herald]