Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White of The Bear was, indeed, “Born To Run” in the first trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. The trailer gives viewers the first glimpse of the movie’s throughline via Jeremy Strong’s take on music producer Jon Laundau, who explains in voiceover that Springsteen’s entire career has been about repairing his faulty foundation as a child.

“Bruce is a repairman,” he says. “What he’s doing with this album is repairing the hole in his floor. He’s repairing himself. And once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

Lofty goals, to be sure, but The Boss’ most iconic hit, “Born To Run,” makes an appearance in the trailer (all due respect to “Born In The USA“), so it’s not like he didn’t at least make one hell of an impact on global pop culture. White does an admirable job embodying Springsteen as he records “Nebraska” in a hotel room, buys his first new car, and of course, performs on stage.

Certainly, Jeremy has Bruce’s approval; in a Sirius XM interview earlier this year, The Boss gave J.A.W. his stamp of approval, citing his good singing voice. “He sings well,” he said. “He sings very well. And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

Watch the Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer above.