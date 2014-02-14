Here Is Everything Wrong With ‘Dirty Dancing’

If you thought the folks from Cinema Sins were content with destroying your Valentine’s Day hopes and dreams by ripping The Notebook to shreds, you were wrong. They’re back again this week with “Everything Wrong With Dirty Dancing In 8 Minutes Or Less” so they can completely crush your fantasy of Patrick Swayze showing up to your parents’ fancy summer club and whisking you away to a life of lower class dancing and lake sex. Although, if you still carried that fantasy, I think you should probably Google Patrick Swayze, because I don’t think he’s going to show up for you anytime soon. Unless maybe you have a Ghost fantasy.
While there are plenty of questions I could ask off the top of my head, the most important one is “Does this video repeatedly mention what an epic piece of sh*t movie character Neil Kellerman is?” Yes. Yes it does. Another job well done.
The delivery of the jokes in this video is 10,000x more annoying than anything in Dirty Dancing.
Eh, I like it. It works just fine for these kind of Sins videos.
What I absolutely can’t stand is the voice of the Honest Trailers by Screenjunkies. The old voice was absolutely perfect, the Titanic and Twilight videos are hilarious. The new voice is a discount C- version of the real thing. It’s slightly off in just the wrong way which makes it sounds really lame.
There is nothing wrong with Dirty Dancing.
Bravo for the Ghost line.