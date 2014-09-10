Idris Elba’s ‘No Good Deed’ Won’t Screen For Critics In Order To Protect Its Legendary Secrecy

Last week, I was invited to a press screening of No Good Deed, starring Idris Elba. This week, producers took the extraordinary step of disinviting critics to the press screening, supposedly in order to maintain the film’s secrecy. Well done, these guys must’ve majored in “Plausible Explanations.”

Here’s the note I received:

“Screen Gems  has decided to cancel the advance screenings across the country of NO GOOD DEED.  There is a plot twist in the film that the studio does not want to reveal as it will affect the audiences’ experience when they see the film in theaters.  I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The film stars that sexy, anagram-sounding slab of ebony Idris Elba and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, in what I assumed was going to be a sequel to Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds. I liked that naming convention too. Good Will Hunting? This Summer, get ready for BAD Will Hunting, where one prodigy turns evil.

But the tagline for NO GOOD DEED is “First he gets into your house, then he gets into your head.” So maybe the still-to-be-revealed twist is, “…then he gets into your butt.”

And then, in a Billy Ocean-esque twist, he gets into your car. Get outta my butt! …And into my car…

Only time will tell. More news as it comes.

