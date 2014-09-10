Idris Elba’s ‘No Good Deed’ Won’t Screen For Critics In Order To Protect Its Legendary Secrecy

Last week, I was invited to a press screening of No Good Deed, starring Idris Elba. This week, producers took the extraordinary step of disinviting critics to the press screening, supposedly in order to maintain the film’s secrecy. Well done, these guys must’ve majored in “Plausible Explanations.”
Here’s the note I received:
“Screen Gems has decided to cancel the advance screenings across the country of NO GOOD DEED. There is a plot twist in the film that the studio does not want to reveal as it will affect the audiences’ experience when they see the film in theaters. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The film stars that sexy, anagram-sounding slab of ebony Idris Elba and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, in what I assumed was going to be a sequel to Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds. I liked that naming convention too. Good Will Hunting? This Summer, get ready for BAD Will Hunting, where one prodigy turns evil.
But the tagline for NO GOOD DEED is “First he gets into your house, then he gets into your head.” So maybe the still-to-be-revealed twist is, “…then he gets into your butt.”
And then, in a Billy Ocean-esque twist, he gets into your car. Get outta my butt! …And into my car…
Only time will tell. More news as it comes.
The twist is that it’s his house, but his real estate agent and the lawyers fucked up the transaction and he has no good deed.
But he wants that house. Badly.
Nice.
This got me. Incredible Tulk is on fire.
I enjoyed Baltimore Dan’s MC Pee Pants reference as well…
Wow, well done Tulk & Dan. +everything
I thought it odd that his first big starring role is as the villain. He can’t be the good guy since the trailer shows him shooting 2 cops point blank. Or maybe they are evil prison guards and she is protecting the demon offspring of Satan and Subway Jeebus?
He played a villian in The Losers.
Yeah but he wasn’t really the lead there. Wasn’t that a Jeffrey Dean What’sHisFace’s thing?
Don’t forget he played Stringer Bell on The Wire. (Bad Guy)
What is The Wire?
It’s from one of the directors he worked with on Luther which is why I’m guessing he’s in it. I think if he hadn’t become so known over the last year that they’d be focusing more on Taraji’s character.
VK: I completely forgot about Mandela. And so did almost everyone else.
The Twist is that he actually is able to successfully get a Cab in Manhattan.
Because he’s British.
+++
Idris Elba can come in my door any day.
“Would You Let Him In?”
Are they asking about random strangers, or Idris Elba in particular? Random stranger no, Idris Elba yes.
I was going to say, Idris Elba doesn’t ask. He commands.
Does he do his British accent?
“Ooh, a black man at the door, I’m not letting him in.”
“Wait, he has a British accent, he must be okay.”
*opens door*
The twist is it was just another shitty movie all along.
“That’s my boy” kind of twist.
The twist is that my interest in this movie has been dead the whole time.
^this
The twist is that Idris Elba gets away and goes to Baltimore to start a new life under a fake name, Stringer Bell.
That, or he’s a secret dwarf.
Please let him be a secret dwarf.
Idris Elba was actually Eugene Levy all along.
My wife and I still fondly utilize “get in the back, bitch” in full Eugene Levy nasal accent when getting in the car occasionally. (line from “The Man” with Samuel L Jackson)
someone married you? and has not killed you yet? Is she a blind, deaf, mute, or a figment of your imagination?
Again, I would refer you to my comment yesterday to Vince about broken people lamenting others being able to pair up and keep their lives together without much difficulty. I realize this comes as a shock to the generation of kids from divorced do-overs. In other words, chicks dig confidence, man. Harden the fuck up, Sally.
He sees dead people. Named Rosebud.
The big twist is that he’s not Denzel Washington doing a British accent and I’ve just been a racist this whole time.
He takes of his mask to reveal that he’s Vince McMahon and he’s the higher power.
The twist is we actually find out at the end of the movie that the house actually belongs to Adam Sandler and this is a gritty sequel to his crappy movie.
The twist is he’s black Santa , and instead of coal when you’re bad, you get bullets.
Yup. This spoiled it for me.
He was dead all along and also Taraji’s father and also she made him up all along and also it was Earth all along.
I worked on the film and I can tell you the real twist.
Basically about halfway through the film Idris Elba and the female lead are forced to flee the house. He basically takes her hostage. They drive all night until they reach a secluded summer house. Idris decides to set up shop here and wait until the heat dies down. The summer house has a guest house. When they arrive they find that living in the guest house are dopplegangers of both Idris Elba and the female lead. Each of the dopplegangers are the perfect versions of them. They start to fall in love with these perfect versions of each other and the world they knew gets turned upside down.
You forgot to mention the perfect dopplegangers are white, because Hollywood is racist.
Wait they fall in love with each other’s duplicate or their own?
There are two actors who I am forever getting confused, Mark Duplass and Idris Elba. I mean, talk about Johnny Depp/Skeet Ulrich. WE DON’T NEED BOTH OF YOU.
The twist is that they needed to remove the scene where he punches her in an elevator.
Because he’s British.
The twist is that theaters will actually refund the customers after they sat through the whole movie.
“I know. I’d expect more from Idris Elba, too. Here’s your 12 bucks back.”
The twist is it’s his house but he came home late after a few drinks and the local police force tased him into a coma as he fumbled for his keys at the front door.
The twist is that he is in upper management at Dunder mifflin and Ali larter and Angela are obsessed with him. And beyonce kills them. Is what happens.
The twist is he’s actually Fred Savage in blackface.
The twist is that it’s not a real sausage on the pizza, it’s his cock!
She’s hanging off the edge of the roof and falls, but you’re not sure if he could’ve helped her back up, just let her fall on her own, or stepped on her hand. Then he seems tortured by it for a bit.
The twist is she gets knocked off a dimension skipping hammer of Thor
or maybe there’s a one-armed man that set him up
Saw it last night, really not that crazy. The context clues lay it on pretty thick. Still tho, Idris can do no wrong (Idris, not his character in this movie. Daaamn, String) … $20 says Ray Rice’s lawyer actually told Rice he’s not allowed to see it