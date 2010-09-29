Is the great Robert Zemeckis Mo-Cap experiment finally over?

Before 2004, Robert Zemeckis was best known as the much-loved, popcorn-movie director behind Castaway, Forrest Gump, and Back to the Future. Between 2004 and now, he’s been the guy trying to make mo-cap happen, forcing his creepy, dead-eyed, smooth-skinned condom people on us in such movies as Beowulf and A Christmas Carol. Those films used motion-capture technology to give us none of the realism of live-action plus a miniscule droplet of the stylization of animation, and it was as genius an innovation as a vagina-less girlfriend who does nothing but talk. Could it be that Zemeckis is finally ready to jump the uncanny valley on a common sense-powered motorcycle? Could I have stretched any further for that overwrought metaphor?
Box my chocolates, Deadline:
It has been a decade since Robert Zemeckis last directed a live action film, the classic Cast Away. It has been 25 years since he launched the time travel trilogy Back to the Future.Zemeckis is plotting a return to both folds [see also: your father’s euphemism for sex with your mother] at Warner Bros, where he is at the center of a deal for the time travel pitch Timeless. It’s a big tent pole picture that will be written by Mike Thompson.
Mike Thompson the former Lakers center? I’ll be honest, folks, I wrote the first half of this post before I heard about Greg Giraldo, and now I find myself not really giving a sh*t. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go get drunk.
I believe the Lakers center was Miyckhqael Thompson, or some weird bullshit spelling like that.
And as long as Tom Hanks still lives, mo-cap will never die. He’s played his retards, AIDs patients, and castaways, and has his Oscars. He needs now only mime for a living, like any self-respecting mummer.
I know this is off topic, but i just wanted to point out that Armond White as struck again. Twice. Hating on both The Social Network and Let Me In. *insert funny race bating joke here*
The only Lakers center worth remembering is Elden Campbell. He always had that Allan Green-ish look of a sheepish person trying to pretend not to be confused.
Armond trolled Social Network Vince, this is too easy, time to start placing bets
@ChuckyPiss
I’m just you’re man for race-baiting jokes.
Hows ’bout, AW didn’t want to give props to the SN because he’s no UT (Uncle Tom, in case you didn’t catch that).
¿Corrección? your
Blast you iNyQuil™!
The only Laker that matters around here is Luke Walton.
And since when is Cast Away a classic?
Castaway is a classic. A classic piece of shit. Who the fucks sends figure skates through Fedex?