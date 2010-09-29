Is the great Robert Zemeckis Mo-Cap experiment finally over?

Senior Editor
09.29.10 9 Comments

Before 2004, Robert Zemeckis was best known as the much-loved, popcorn-movie director behind Castaway, Forrest Gump, and Back to the Future.  Between 2004 and now, he’s been the guy trying to make mo-cap happen, forcing his creepy, dead-eyed, smooth-skinned condom people on us in such movies as Beowulf and A Christmas Carol.  Those films used motion-capture technology to give us none of the realism of live-action plus a miniscule droplet of the stylization of animation, and it was as genius an innovation as a vagina-less girlfriend who does nothing but talk. Could it be that Zemeckis is finally ready to jump the uncanny valley on a common sense-powered motorcycle?  Could I have stretched any further for that overwrought metaphor?

Box my chocolates, Deadline:

It has been a decade since Robert Zemeckis last directed a live action film, the classic Cast Away. It has been 25 years since he launched the time travel trilogy Back to the Future.Zemeckis is plotting a return to both folds [see also: your father’s euphemism for sex with your mother] at Warner Bros, where he is at the center of a deal for the time travel pitch Timeless. It’s a big tent pole picture that will be written by Mike Thompson.

Mike Thompson the former Lakers center?  I’ll be honest, folks, I wrote the first half of this post before I heard about Greg Giraldo, and now I find myself not really giving a sh*t.  Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go get drunk.

Around The Web

TAGSMO-CAProbert zemeckisTIMELESS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP