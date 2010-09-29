Is the great Robert Zemeckis Mo-Cap experiment finally over?

Before 2004, Robert Zemeckis was best known as the much-loved, popcorn-movie director behind Castaway, Forrest Gump, and Back to the Future. Between 2004 and now, he’s been the guy trying to make mo-cap happen, forcing his creepy, dead-eyed, smooth-skinned condom people on us in such movies as Beowulf and A Christmas Carol. Those films used motion-capture technology to give us none of the realism of live-action plus a miniscule droplet of the stylization of animation, and it was as genius an innovation as a vagina-less girlfriend who does nothing but talk. Could it be that Zemeckis is finally ready to jump the uncanny valley on a common sense-powered motorcycle? Could I have stretched any further for that overwrought metaphor?

Box my chocolates, Deadline:

It has been a decade since Robert Zemeckis last directed a live action film, the classic Cast Away. It has been 25 years since he launched the time travel trilogy Back to the Future.Zemeckis is plotting a return to both folds [see also: your father’s euphemism for sex with your mother] at Warner Bros, where he is at the center of a deal for the time travel pitch Timeless. It’s a big tent pole picture that will be written by Mike Thompson.

