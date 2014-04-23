To Commemorate Jack Nicholson’s 77th Birthday, Let’s Remember 10 Iconic Film Roles He Nearly Played

The man can lay claim to plenty of iconic roles, but there are still a few that got away. In acknowledgment of his 77th birthday, I’ve pulled ten roles that passed Jack by for one reason or another.
1. The Graduate (1967) — Nicholson was considered for the part of Benjamin Braddock, but Dustin Hoffman got the part.
2. The Godfather (1972) — Nicholson was offered the part of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia trilogy, but the role ended up making Al Pacino a star instead.
3. The Exorcist (1973) — He was considered for the role of Father Karras, but the part ultimately went to actor Jason Miller.
4. Taxi Driver (1976) — Nicholson was offered the lead part of psycho taxi driver Travis Bickle, but turned it down and the part went to Robert De Niro.
5. Apocalypse Now (1979) — Nicholson was offered the role of Capt. Willard in the military masterpiece, but passed and the part went to Martin Sheen.
Taxi Driver is one of my favorite movies ever, and one of the few Deniro movies I can watch where I don’t see Bobby as ::makes Deniro squinty face and points finger:: But man, Jack Nicholson circa 1976 in the role of Travis would’ve been a helluva thing to see.
Jack Nicholson in Bad Santa would have been amazing.
Couldn’t agree more! Of all of the possibilities, that was the one I was most excited thinking about.
The only roles that I think he would have bettered the original performance is “Apocalypse Now” and “Misery”.
on the nose. I think he would have ruined the graduate and rain man.
I loved that Nicholson bailed on the Godfather because he thought the Corleones should all be played by Italian-American actors, but James Caan just dove into his role.
Nicholson was born in New Jersey to an Irish-American woman who had an affair with an Italian guy. He thought his mom was his sister well into adulthood and never knew his father.
