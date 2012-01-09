James Franco demands Andy Serkis be considered the Che Guevara of chimps

With Oscar season about to heat up, James Franco has written an article for Deadline in which he argues that his be-ping-pong-balled co-star, Andy Serkis, deserves the same consideration for wearing a wetsuit and jumping around like a monkey that other actors get for pretending that guys in wetsuits are actual monkeys. As I’ve said before, only through a team of men drawing another man acting like an ape who became a man were we able to discover what it means to be human.
…Narratively it was always his film: I play an emotionally stilted scientist who in the process of mistakenly unleashing a lethal virus on the human race, learns to care for others; Serkis gets to play Caesar, essentially Che Guevara in chimp form.
Che Guevara as a chimp? What an innovative idea, it’s almost as if they got it
Andy Serkis is the undisputed master of the newest kind of acting called “performance capture,” and it is time that Serkis gets credit for the innovative artist that he is…
…Audiences are used to large scale effects: impossible explosion, space travel, fantastic fairytale worlds, boys in tights swinging around New York, men with Squids for faces, but there is still a disconnection that happens when a character’s outer surface is rendered in a computer like Caesar’s was. We want to forget that there is a human underneath, the effects are so well rendered we either forget that the spark of life in it’s eyes [sic] and the life in its limbs is informed by a breathing human or we are so drawn into the ontology of the character we can’t grasp its artistic origins or exactly how it was created. What this means is that we can enjoy such a character – enjoyment testified by the response to such films as Avatar, Return of the King, and Planet of the Apes – but we don’t give artistic credit where it is due.
In acting school I was taught to work off my co-stars, not to act but react and that was how I would achieve unexpected results, not by planning a performance, but by allowing it to arise from the dynamic between actors, and on The Rise of the Planet of the Apes that’s exactly what I was able to do opposite Andy as Caesar. And Andy got to do the same because every gesture, every facial expression, every sound he made was captured, his performance was captured…
Whoa, slow down there, cowboy, I’m not sure I follow. So you’re saying this “performance capture” has the ability to capture “performance?” Far out, man. Can you recommend any more literature on the subject?
Then, what the Weta effects team did was to essentially “paint” the look of Caesar over Andy’s performance. This is not animation as much as it’s digital “make-up.” There are plenty of Oscar winning performances that depended on prosthetic make-up to help create the characters: John Hurt’s in The Elephant Man, Nicole Kidman’s in The Hours, Sean Penn’s in Milk. Those actors depended on make-up artists to augment the look of their characters, but the performance underneath came solely from the actors.
Hey, remember when I Am Sam and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape came out and everyone thought that portraying an imbecile with feelings was the height of acting? I think playing an intelligent ape is similar. It seems hard, but anyone could do it. Everyone I know can pretend to be retarded or a monkey. You don’t need classical training to do something we’ve all been doing since we were three.
All that aside, I don’t doubt Andy Serkis is a great actor, but let’s cut the shit, mo-cap is not make up. You can tell us that it was a hundred percent Andy Serkis’s performance all you want, but the audience has no way to verify that. Static make-up can’t change your facial expression; animation definitely can. And last I checked, I didn’t hear anyone complaining about the lack of a spark in Nemo’s eyes in Finding Nemo because Andy Serkis wasn’t there to flop around the WETA warehouse like a clownfish. Nemo seemed plenty lifelike. And you know why? Because the animators who made him were really good. You don’t get to submit a Photoshopped picture to a “Best Ass” contest and demand to be considered alongside the live contestants.
Yeah, Best Ass contest, that was the analogy I came up with. F*ck you.
[picture source = Rise of the Planet of the Apes featurette]
I wonder if Franco wore his ‘Dicknose’ outfit whilst dictating this article to a typewriting monkey?
Franco wants it to be known that, between him and Kidman, he has the bigger swinging dicknose
James Franco went on to announce that he would be portraying Biggus Dickus, essentially Che Guevara in chimp porn.
“How ya gonna keep ’em down on the chimp farm once they seen Andy Serkis?”
And the award for 2015 Best Actor goes to: Ping Pong Balls # 37a through 42c.
# 51d and 63b felt it was an honor just to be nominated. They have no plans to continue their acting career, choosing instead to focus on their one true love: Being repeatedly and furiously hit back and forth on a lined table by tiny Asian men.
Cher won an Oscar. By comparison, Ping Pong Balls 37a-42c have a greater emotional range AND a lower percentage of plastic by volume.
I really don’t think we can make a call on this until we see him act out a scene an ape has already done. I propose we have Serkis crouch on a log, stick his finger up his butt, sniff it, and fall off. Only then could we make a claim to the true level of his ability.
This. / / /
Charlie Sheen is a Vatican Assassin Warlock, essentially Che Guevara in CHAMP form. WINNING!
Like Che Guevera, the massmurdering middle-upperclass doctor who inspired people all around the world to uproot functioning governments? Aha.
“Functioning” is a bit of an overstatement in most of the cases, isn’t it?
It’s too bad that it’s illegal to raise an Andy Serkis in captivity without a permit, because I bet they’d make great pets. Just don’t feed them after midnight.
Isn’t jarring your farts also a form of performance capture?
Franco is considering protesting outside the upcoming Academy Awards if his Apes co-star doesn’t get nominated but he’s afraid it will attract a media Serkis
FUN FACT: The prosthetic penis wouldn’t stay on Franco’s face during many of the close-up shots, so Andy Serkis played the role of “Nose Penis (erect)” in the critically acclaimed short film “Dicknose in Paris”
Eh, it’s still less ridiculous than Katy Perry getting awards for “singing.”
Che in chimp form? Didn’t that movie already get made?
Oh, wait that was Benicio Del Toro.
Honestly, y’all, he’s just trying to work his way up to an Oscar nod for Kimiko-tan. She’s the best actress he’s ever known.
“Everyone I know can pretend to be retarded or a monkey.”
Didn’t Mark Twain also say this at some point?
To me, “performance capture” is really just a more elaborate form of makeup. Also, it sets a precedent whereby Kermit the Frog could one day win Best Actor, at which point I would die of sheer joy.
Everybody knows you never go full primate.
Check it out. Willem Dafoe, look primate, act primate, not primate. You know Helena Bonham Carter, ‘Planet of the Apes.’ Hairy, yes. Ape, maybe. Smokes a pack a day and married to Tim Burton. But she had feelings and helped all the humans escape. That ain’t primate. Serkis went full monkey, man. Never go full monkey. You don’t buy that? Ask Vin Deisel, 2005, “The Pacifier.” Remember? Went full primate, went home empty handed…
All the animators did was “paint” over Andy’s face.
I think he just dicknosed CGI.
The fact that Franco ascot-drops “ontology” and fucks up “its” in the same run-on sentence helps me understand why he thinks Serkis deserves an Oscar.
“Boys in Tights Swinging around New York, Men with Squids for Faces” is sooo the name of my new indie band. Nobody steal it.
¿
¿no?