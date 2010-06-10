Japanese remake of Ghost part of a larger trend

Paramount pictures is planning a Japanese remake of the 1990 film Ghost. The move comes as Japanese-made films have taken an increasingly larger share of the Japanese movie market, which was once dominated by American films.
Imported movies accounted for 43 percent of Japan’s box office last year, far off a peak of 73 percent hit in 2002, according to the Motion Pictures Producers Association of Japan (MPAAJ).
Kinomoto said another reason for the decline may be an aversion to subtitles among the younger generation, which has grown up watching dubbed movies on DVDs and TVs that provide language-setting options.
“To those who are so used to watching dubbed movies at home on DVD, reading subtitles on the screen is somewhat of a hassle,” he said, citing research that teenagers in particular find that subtitles make it hard to focus on the action.
You might be surprised, thinking Japanese teenagers are turning out as dumb as Americans. But keep in mind, the Japanese alphabet can make subtitled scenes lose a little in the translation. For example:
Now the plan is to produce actual local remakes of American films and skip the middle man, much like the US does with Japanese movies like The Ring.
Paramount sees local production as one strategy to build its business, but it currently does not have any other Japanese productions in the works and will first see how it goes with “Ghost,” he said.
The new “Ghost,” which Paramount is making with Nippon TV and distributor Shochiku, is set for release in Japan this autumn. It will star Japanese actress Nanako Matsushima (“The Ring”) in Moore’s role and South Korean heartthrob Song Seung Heon (TV drama “East of Eden”) in Swayze’s part.
“Ghost” was a smash hit in 1990 with its universal tale of a love that knows no boundaries such as real life and the after life. Swayze portrays a murdered man who must warn his loving wife (Demi Moore) that she is in danger, and it is most memorable, perhaps, for its scene of Moore making pottery as Swayze wraps his arms around her while the song “Unchained Melody” plays in the background. [via AP]
My sources tell me that in the Japanese version, the part originally played by Whoopi Goldberg as the psychic whose body was taken over by Patrick Swayze so that he and his wife could enjoy one last love scene, will be played by an octopus. And rather than making a simple pottery vase, they will be constructing a box that can hold the spirit of an ancient warrior that’s been trying to steal her used panties.
Michael J. Fox’s wife had to learn to read Japanese about 20 years ago.
Sam Wheat is now Sam Rice.
A more realistic casting approach would be to replace Moore’s character with a PS3.
Oda Mae Brown is now Oda Mae Yellow.
Molly Jensen is now Morry Jensen.
I suppose the potter’s wheel will be replaced by a soldering iron and desk-mounted magnifying glass.
Fuck you Jollywood! You can’t just bastardize our classics. That’s what Hollywood does now. You wanna play hardball? Fine. We’ll just remake,
uh, Akira. Yeah, Akira. Live action with only Cam Gidgante and CGI Beowulf.
Japanese Pulp Fiction:
Vincent:The funniest thing about America is the little differences.
Jures: Example
Vincent: You can watch porn there and they don’t blur out the genitals.
To borrow from Good Omens, the Japanese have spent the last 50 years going from “fiendish automatons who copied everything from the West to becoming skilled and cunning engineers who would leave the West standing”. With this, we can safely say the trend has been reversed.
Sam has to play Wheel of Fish to come back or GTFO!
Or like Tyler Perry does with everything.
They already remade ‘Pearl Harbor’ in Japan. It’s called ‘Tora Tora Tora!’
In Japan, ‘Dr. Strangelove’ is actually a love story.
With luck, they’ll remake Lost Highway so that the viewer can UNDERSTAND WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.
The Vapors called this one back in 1980.
The American Pie remake will be about 4 high school friends vowing to lose their virginity before they die
*Ghost Sam helps Morry prune a Banzai Tree*
Ronery rivers frow…. to the sea… to the sea..