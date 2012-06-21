'Jurassic Park 4' Is Suddenly A Top Priority

Universal Pictures is fast-tracking Jurassic Park 4, presumably because a friend of Steven Spielberg’s just woke from an 11-year coma and shouted: “What happens next?!?!” But massive gaps in time and reasoning aside, the producers are in a hurry to get this sucker moving, so they’re rolling the dice with a hot pair of writers, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.
And fellas, if your wives are constantly nagging you to do more as a couple, don’t let them read this next part:
The studio tapped husband and wife team Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver — who are fresh off the box-office hit “Rise of the Planet the Apes” — to write the script, Deadline.com reported.
Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall are set to produce the fourth installment of the dinosaur adventure franchise based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel. Spielberg, however, won’t direct, with the sci-fi tent-pole “Robopocalypse” already on his plate.
Jaffa and Silver are currently at work on the sequel to their “Planet of the Apes” prequel for Fox, tentatively titled “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” (Via NY Daily News)
Spielberg and Co. are reuniting the original gang for 4assic Park (or Jurassic 4k), with Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Richard Attenborough starring, but it will be Joe Johnston wearing the director’s pants on this installment.
Johnston, who bailed on Captain America 2, is also working on Not Safe for Work, which is a thriller about a man who gets locked inside his office building with a killer. Proving once again that in this economy you don’t quit your job no matter how bad it sucks.
They’re actually making a movie called NSFW? Somebody shoot me.
And it’s not about porn.
A sequel to the hit Miley Cyrus movie LOL?
Jur4ssic P4rk
Four-Assic Park? Sounds like a tent-pole movie to me!
Jurassic Park: For More Money
In the sequel to this, Chali 2na will play the part of the systems analyst.
It will suck if they cut the part of the chemist, though.
Marky Mark looks terrible when he cycles off.
‘Too Jurassic, Too Furious.’ It’s a time travel crossover. “Don’t let them get on the dinosaurs.”
I was infinitely more excited for this when my brain rewrote the headline to read Jurassic Parkour.
If they bring back that frilly, acid-spitting dinosaur, I’m in. Maybe.
No, not really. But I loved that thing.
Joan Rivers?
YA’ BURNT.
“DINOMETHEUS” is it’s a prequel, otherwise just call the thing “NEIL v. GOLDBLUM – Reaction shots at Dawn” and bill it as a Pay-Per-View event
*if it’s a prequel. Goddamned dinosaurs
Taken 2 Unlimited: Try and guess if there’s a limit to what Neeson’ll do.
Go on, have a guess.
Feck, wrong post. Never mind.
Shia Labeuof is breathlessly waiting for the call to read for the part of “Young Scientist”
is there like a joke or something that i’m missing here? because, i’ve never heard this particular detail before and Richard Attenborough is gravely ill and has said awhile back that he’s not making any more films. just kind of seems pulled out of your ass…
Put it back where you found it Vince, put it back in your ass. Cram that raptor claw in your ass.
4assic Park. Because perhaps we should just leave nature alone to its simple, one-assed schematics?
So Hollywood is going ahead with a fourth Jurassic Park and I can’t even get a sequel to Theodore Rex? I hate show business.
And fanboys across the internet have already decided this sucks.
Because Star Trek IV was soooo horrible.
“Fresh off” Rise of the Planet of the Apes? Didn’t that movie come out 10 months ago? When did they finish the script? 2009?
if Sam is in then i am in. the only park that wasn’t perfect was number 2, but it was still good! and Sam is in it will be great! btw unrelated loved Alcatraz!
This is why the script for Jurasic Park 4 took so long to write..
[twitter.com]
Too bad this JP rehash has caused my new story, Dinosaur Wars, to wash up in its bid to be the next (and better) Jurassic Park. Without naming names, my book was optioned to a major Hollywood production company with a Best Picture Oscar in its past, but the director in charge of the project said to me that first day on the phone, “If Spielberg makes another JP, then this film will not get financed.” I guess I’ll just keep writing more stories and try to outlast Spielberg’s interest in his old used-to-be. C’mon Steve, get a dinosaur story with some real heroes in it–like mine.