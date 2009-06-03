ANOTHER KEVIN SPACEY MID-LIFE CRISIS

06.03.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

This is the brand-new trailer for Shrink, which premiered at Sundance. In the movie, Kevin Spacey plays a psychiatrist to the stars, but recently, he’s been having a mid-life crisis, and has become glib and cynical.  You can tell because of the stubble.  In movies, existential crises are always accompanied by facial hair.  If Jesus had shaved, he’d still be working in middle management.

Snootch Spooginson was a high-powered shrink used to helping people, until one day, he realized, HE was the one who needed help. (*record scratch*) (*Macauley Culkin screaming at the mirror*) (Cue Kevin Spacey with stubble)

