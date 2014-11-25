Kirk Cameron Tried To Flood RottenTomatoes With His Followers, Was Quickly Swamped By Trolls

Kirk Cameron has thus far made $1.9 million on Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, a film that wants to “put the Christ back in Christmas” by reminding people that the “real St. Nick” was an “enemy of political correctness” who occasionally murdered blasphemers. You’d think he’d be happy about that gross, considering it probably cost less than a million to make (around $5 to $10 dollars, judging by the trailer), but Cameron’s particular brand of religion desperately needs an antagonist, and the critics who gave Saving Christmas an 8% recommended rating on RottenTomatoes more than fit the bill. So Kirk Cameron took one of his creepiest selfies and posted it along with a message to his fans urging them to “storm the gates” of RottenTomatoes. But who would be able to scale those tall stone walls of a free login password, who!
All of you who love Saving Christmas – go rate it at Rotten Tomatoes right now and send the message to all the critics that WE decide what movies we want our families to see! If 2,000 of you (out of almost 2 million on this page) take a minute to rate Saving Christmas, it will give the film a huge boost and more will see it as a result!
Soon, Saving Christmas‘s audience recommended rating ballooned up to 94% (the critic rating stayed exactly the same, 8%). At least, that’s what Kirk Cameron says it was up to in his next message, in which he was already complaining about even more haters. I guess the haters showed up some time between him taking the picture and writing the words next to it?
Keep storming! The gates of Rotten Tomatoes are falling!
You are A M A Z I N G! You just drove the Rotten Tomato rating to an all-time, soaring high of 94%!
Now the haters and atheists are coming out of the woodwork, attempting to hammer your good work (they rallied to drop your rating super low). They are attempting, once again, to ruin Saving Christmas for everyone. Look at their language, vulgarity, and spirit of hate. They can try to ruin a rating, but they can’t stop you from going with family and friends to see Saving Christmas this weekend! If people continue to turn out, the theaters will hold the movie longer. YOU have the power, just like with Rotten Tomatoes, to keep Saving Christmas in the theaters.
Your support sends a very loud message. Films like Soul Surfer, God’s Not Dead, Courageous and Saving Christmas are small lights in a dark world. Together, let’s light up movie theaters this weekend and remind everyone this Christmas of the true reason for the season. Together, they can’t stop us! Are you with me??
There were never gates in the first place, which is why the courtyard is filled with idiot partisans on both sides like every other site on the internet. The “haters and atheists” have the audience rating down to 36% at the time of this writing, which is… I don’t know, something? Better than 8%, I guess.
Point is, Kirk Cameron is his own self-fulfilling prophecy of haterism at this point. He whips up the trolls, then uses their trolling to justify his persecution complex, then uses his persecution as evidence of his greatness. “You know who else was persecuted? Big JC.”
Let’s not forget, he was claiming that he’d been hacked by Islamic cyber terrorists before the movie even came out. All I know is, if there’s a hell, it probably looks a lot like Kirk Cameron’s comments section, with hundreds of born-agains ungrammatically crowing their persecution complex and an equal number of Atheist “Logic Bros” periodically showing up to justify it.
Is Louis W our very own Stabby Pants?
I assumed that as well, and figured PFTC did the masturbatory story.
(meanwhile, Jesus lowers his newspaper to make a comment) “Eh, I’m more of a Todd Burpo guy myself…” (goes back to reading classified ads)
You saying JC is unemployed!?!
@OhMyBalls He’ll never get a job until he gets a haircut.
Nicely done. I just assume he’ll go to work for his dad’s company after graduation.
Are you saying Jesus Christ cant hit a hanging curveball?????
Yo, bartender, Jobu needs a refill.
Dude’s on vacay. It’s Thanksgiving, the construction industry always slows around the holidays.
Sally galley COTW. Where do we post these days?
Not even a biblical holiday…
What?! How dare you! It clearly says in Matthew 17:7-10
“Yay, and verily was Jesus that is Christ born unto this world on the 25th day of the 12th month of what will eventually be the Gregorian calendar.
“And sayeth the Lord ‘Ye shall celebrate the birthing of my son with trees of pine and oranges fashioned of the chocolate bean'”
“And sayeth also the Lord, ‘Ye shall also rejoice in the drinking of nog of the egg’.”
“The three wisemen did descend upon Bethlehem bearing gifts of ipads, gift cards, and an ill fitting sweater from aunt Brenda.”
That’s some impressive work there, Bob.
Mmm… Nog of the egg…
@Schnitzel bob You can take a knee son. You won the internet for today.
Pretty impressive. If Michael Bay adopted this strategy Transformers would gross more than a lot of GDPs.
“Are you going to let them say our movie is just robots punching each other!?! Storm the gates of RT and tell them ‘Splosions ‘Splosions ‘Splosions! Go see Trans4ormers and let the critics here your voices!”
That picture is a political cartoon brought to life. LABEL EVERYTHING!
It makes my heart happy when thumpers fail.
fact: kirk cameron’s character’s friend from growing pains was named boner.
Take it away, Adam:
[www.youtube.com]
Odds on “Sterling A” being BurnsyFan666?
I was gonna say it’s Matt Lieb.
I was thinking the same thing Breesus
I laughed so hard at that comment I cried.
I’d say the odds are 1 in 1 considering that Kirk Cameron is # 4 on the list of celebrities I stalk…
1.) Ashley Burns
2.) Amber Heard
3.) Mary Lou Retton
4.) Kirk Cameron
5.) Mike Tyson
6.) Two Direction
7.) C-Tates (Channing Tatum)
8.) Katy Perry’s Boobs
9.) T.T. Boy
10.) Corey Haim’s Ghost
Granted, my cover boy band Two Direction isn’t famous “yet”. But as they say, third times a charm! Previously we were New Kids On Your Street. Then the Backroad Boyz. Thanks to child molestation charges, drug overdoses, and deportation… there’s just two of us now, but me and Tristan still got it going on!
(we’re available for birthday parties and/or any event where food is served… sexual favors are extra, unless you get us high, then they’re free!)
Wow, $1.9 million? What charity is Kirk donating all that money to?
Lol.
Probably the same one he donates all his monthly Growing Pains royalty checks to.
They’re getting one of those 6 foot subs for his Bday next year!!!
Belinda will still be denied her share.
Bravo, sir.
My favorite is the girl that quotes Taylor Swift, it really screams middle america
94% of people polled would like that hammer-swinger to shift 16 inches to their right.
COTW.
Sterling A. was definitely my favorite.
The Rotten Tomatoes quotes from Saving Christmas is pretty priceless:
Kirk: Why are we even trying?
Not saying Jesus was gay, but he was nailed by a bunch of dudes on Good Friday.
Kirk’s got a lot of work to do if he’s going to get that Gallagher routine on the road.
I would suggest a larger tomato for one. How is the front row even going to get splashed by that tiny thing? Wait, is that how people are getting baptized nowadays? Holy tomatoes being squashed in front of their faces, and if more juice gets on them, then that means God loves them even more?
I want to get our very own Butticus Finch to offer to represent Gallagher in a suit against Kirk Cameron for using his schtick to promote this movie.
ps. Butticus did I spell “schtick” right? (being a lawyer and all, it’s safe to assume you know yiddish).
I’m a little offended that you would just assume that I’m proficient in Yiddish. And yes, yes I am. Schtick is spelled correctly.
fair warning, though: I tried this at my last court date and it turns out the restraining orders themselves are not written in Yiddish, not speaking Yiddish is not a good excuse, and 500ft from a school zone really, really means 500ft from a school zone.
The real question is who hated f@&s first, Kirk or Gallagher?
I can’t believe I jerk-off to this jerk-off’s sister
If Satan really is pissed he’s gotten really passive-aggressive over these last few thousand years.
RE: Kirk’s selfie.
Beards are over now, right?
Gotta be more specific which beard of his you’re talking about.
Any by Kirk Cameron can best be described as displaying all the Thespian skills of porn… without the porn.
I hope and pray that the Kirk Cameron fans invade the comment boards one day, similar to the Great Vanner Invasion of 09. They seem like a group of people who would enjoy the collection of porn, dick, rape, homosexuality and masturbation jokes listed above.
Just FYI, unless you’re implying that Kirk Cameron has 3 hands or can take pictures with his dick, that facebook picture isn’t a selfie.
He’s doing the Beetlejuice extra long arm trick, holding the hammer in one hand and the camera in the other.
The hammer’s in a vise, the camera’s on a timer…unless *you’re* implying that Kirk has at least two friends.
Pretty sure Belinda now has photographer/hammer holder on her CV.
“Holy Rollin’ Empire” seems like a good name for Cameron’s supporters, provided they actually exist.
Can we gove COTW to Sterling A?
I wasn’t going to comment on Saving Christmas’s RT page, but dammit Kirk, a man can only take so much trollteasing.
Now I’ve got to unzip my mouth and pour my sticky and smelly negativity all over your face…book page.
One official reviewer:
“It is The Room of Christmas movies.”
DAAAAMN….Wait, now I want to see it.
The Mighty Feklahr can’t believe that people went out of the way to try to fake a positive score for a movie that didn’t earn one honestly. He bets the ones posting the positives didn’t even see the baktag movie!
Earthlings are so miserably trite and dishonest. Isn’t lying a sin in their culture?
Oh my God, don’t waste your money on this awful movie. Ego trip for Cameron. Morally bankrupt. Stupid. I was dragged by a Christian girlfriend who hated it too