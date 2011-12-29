Leigh Anne Tuohy from The Blind Side vs. Film Critic

Oh, Twitter, bringing people together one child-like missive at a time. So late Christmas night, A/V Club critic Scott Tobias sent out a fairly innocuous tweet, saying “Explaining to relatives why I hate THE HELP precisely as awkward as explaining why I hated THE BLIND SIDE.” (I had a similar experience, but that’s another story). A few hours later, Tobias was met with a response Tweet from Leigh Anne Tuohy, the actual person who Sandra Bullock’s Blind Side character was based on, who apparently sits around Googling “The Blind Side” when she’s not busy running pass-blocking clinics.
@scott_tobias Dont b a hater But if u must then hate cancer, homelessness, war, poverty, child abuse, animal cruelty but a movie. #sadforyou
Ugh. Matt Ufford had a nice piece about “#FirstWorldProblems” people a while back, who are a close cousin to “SHOULDN’T YOU BE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT CANCER?!” people. Yeah, that’s the easy way to get out of criticism, just bring up muscular dystrophy and Darfur. If it were up to these people, Twitter would be 10 million people tweeting “u kno wat i h8? animal cruelty and war!” and another 10 million @ replying “u go gurl!” So, basically, an exchange between P Diddy and his followers.
Tobias responded:
@LeighAnneTuohy Okay, I like the movie more than cancer. And slightly more than homelessness.
Well played, sir.
@scott_tobias very good. I worried about you all night. This has made my day, now go out today and make a difference
Jeez, I hope she’s kidding. Earnestness gives me heartburn. Especially earnestness of that intensity. Meanwhile, throughout it all, Michael Oher didn’t show up to come to her defense even once. It’s strange, considering he scored in the 98th percentile in Protective Instincts. They test for that.
Related rant: Have you noticed almost every sports movie has some asinine, reductive slogan that turns the tide of the big game? “PRETEND THE QUARTERBACK IS YOUR FAMILY, MICHAEL!” Even in Win Win, which was otherwise decent, there was a scene where the coach is asking the wrestler kid how he does a certain move, and the kid’s like, “Well I just pretend the other guy’s trying to drown me, and I do whatever the f*ck I can to get out of it!” Yes, that’s the key to victory. I get the feeling screenwriters just assume athletes are idiots who never talk proper technique or strategy, and that the key to winning any sporting match is just finding the proper metaphor. “PRETEND THE BASKET IS YOUR CANCER-STRICKEN GRANDMOTHER’S MOUTH, LEBRON! NOW FEED YOUR DYING GRANDMA, LEBRON! JAM THE SUSTENANCE BALLS IN HER CANCER MOUTH!”
So this is the sense of entitlement that getting away with a major NCAA violation brings.
In related news: I would totally bang Michael Oher’s adoptive sister. And probably the brother as well. But not the mom. Unless the Dad were watching. I mean what am I, a homo or something?
Why would she hate homelessness? The homeless are a great place to find pass blockers.
She should really concern herself less with how The Blind Side was the sports equivalent of a circle jerk and realize that her own biological son is clearly Downs.
Well that explains why I was never that good at sports. During off-seasons instead of going to the training room I would normally just go to the A/V lab and watch Hoosiers.
Ooh-rah! #SMARMBOMBED
Her response is the Twitter equivalent of, “You should eat your vegetables, because there are starving children in Africa.”
Winner winner cauliflower dinner.
Vince, you should be more concerned about women getting raped and making poor fashion choices than tweets getting retarded. #MakeADifferenceToday #KillASchoolBusFullaKids
GaH So’Qbe!!! Look what happens when you put this:
@scott_tobias Dont b a hater But if u must then hate cancer, homelessness, war, poverty, child abuse, animal cruelty but a movie. #sadforyou
…into the Universal Translator!!!
@scott_tobias Your words are hurtful. I am taking the bus and you will NOT see me at the pancake social! #Orakapoed
But if we eradicate child abuse where will our future porn stars come from?
The Blind Side was a fucking great read, well researched, well written, and as much a history of the left tackle position as it was about the fucking Tuohys. The only way I would see that bastardization would be if Oher DP’s Bullock along with the husband while Nazi Jesse James watches in the background.
(*Tiger Woods bogies the 1st hole at Augusta – Caddy whispers in his ear*)
“Pretend the golf course is a vagina-meadow”.
(*Tiger sets new record at Augusta*)
If you sink it, she will come.
Was Michael Oher’s little white brother retarded in the movie too?
I thought forcing balls into people’s mouths was Kobe’s field.
That rant pretty much summed up perfectly why I hate sports movies. Mind if I use that next time all my dudebros think I’m a fag for not liking “Remember the Titans” all that much?
Almost everyone hates cancer, homelessness, war, poverty, child abuse and animal cruelty. Hating things that aren’t universally hated is what makes us individuals. This is ‘merica.
Paint the little brothers face white, add some red around the mouth…and viola! You will have Jack Nicholson’s mongoloid son Joker Junior! I mean that mouth just screams “love that Joker!”
Why so serious?
So who would win in a fight? The tall, black football player who made it through adversity looks pretty strong but the that one dude on the right probably has retard strength. Although if the prize is the white girl between them, the black guy might take it to the limit. Still that retard strength… I just don’t know.
I really want to make a difference out of the good of my heart.
/adopts 6’8″ 300 lb. teenager with quick feet and fantastic coordination.
the chick on martin lawrence’s left is why facebook has a “poke” button.
or is that one of those “tyler perrys” i’ve heard so much about?
Hey, she knows Perd Hapley!
[twitter.com]
so is it safe to say she changed tobias’ laaahfe?
The great thing about multi-dimensional characters is that they can hate the injustices of the world and shitty movies all at the same time.