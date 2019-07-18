Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Talk ‘The Lion King’ (Teaser)

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. This episode is available for only $1 a month! You can add our premium content to your regular podcast feed!

Here it is, folks, our POSITIVELY NO SPOILERS review of the new “live-action” remake of The Lion King, starring live-action, photoreal versions of Matt and Vince. You won’t be able to see us through the MP3 file, but the audio is good enough that you’ll be able to tell that we’re entirely photoreal. Also, I’m just kidding about the no spoilers thing. You actually can’t spoil this movie because it’s basically a shot-for-shot remake of that cartoon we all know and loved from 1994. Do you remember the totally authentic African music recorded by famous African musicians Elton John and Tim Rice? Of course you do! Baaaaaahnsomewhenyaaaaaa….

The question that we’re here to answer is, will the remake be just as good? I don’t want to spoil it, but remakes generally are, right? And of course, nothing improves a cartoon like PHOTOREAL LIONS, I always say.

