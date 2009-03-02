MCG: HEY, YOU FAGS LIKE TITS, RIGHT?

One of the big questions surrounding McG’s Terminator Salvation is whether it’ll be rated R like all the previous Terminators, or PG-13 to accommodate the largely-imagined violence and curse-hating pussy demographic. McG has said all along that they would make the movie first and worry about rating later. At Wondercon in San Francisco this weekend, however, he said that WB has been asking for some cuts.
“Apparently WB is trying to get him to remove a scene in which actress Moon Bloodgood appears without a shirt. “Do you want to see Moon’s boobs in the picture?” he asked an all-male crowd yesterday (you can imagine the response) while actually seated next to the poor actress.” [NYMag]
I’ll give him this: the man can pander.
“The world has not seen any of this,” McG said of the spanking-new trailer he screened Saturday. “This is you … it’s gonna knock your f-ckin’ balls up your ass.” [Wired]
The only thing that would’ve made this appearance better is if he would’ve come out thrashing air drums with a Slipknot mask on. In conclusion, THUNDERDOME!
What’s Moon Bloodgood’s middle name? I’m guessing there’s a double O in it. “Boob” woold doo.
Getting naked in front of McG must be the awkward equivalent to getting checked for a hernia and your doctor telling he had sex with your mom.
The missing words are:
This is you …[proceeds to bend over the key grip, Bob Talmidge, and commences with the sodomy] it’s gonna knock your f-ckin’ balls up your ass.”
Oh so THIS was the “emotional” scene that Christian Bale flipped out about… Now that whole rant makes perfect sense.
“Moon Bloodgood” sounds like when the varsity baseball team hazed me and stuck a fungo bat up my ass.
As long as we don’t see McG’s tits, everything is Klingon Kosher.
The applause was louder for balls in their asses.
I’ve got the solution: robot tits. Now that’s something the world hasn’t seen and I will volunteer to debate with the MPAA members as to whether or not this technically counts as nudity . Boobs, robots and debate would be a perfect storm of nerdery that would leave those poor fuckers with blood spurting out their ears.
Robot tits have blipples.
Rot, I believe Jason X had robo-nudity in it (whichever one where he’s in space). Essentially, it appealed to the same demographic that McG’s appealing to here.
Nice, McG. Known as putting the dog in the bath in more polite circles. Know your audience.
Would you be able to gauge the weather by the lights on robot tits?
In the new incarnation of Power Rangers, there’s going to be an episode where McG and Michael Bay get into their respective choice of Zords and battle it to the death once and for all.
Banner pic:
(sings – badly): “I am Wolveriiii – *cough* – iiiiiiiiiiiiiine!”
What you didn’t hear about is Moon Bloodgood actually knocking his balls up his fucking ass…and then hiring a lawyer to sue his balls off so he loses his ass.
McG is what all my black coworker homies call me when I’m holding down my job at the golden arches.
We call Jermaine, MBay, cause he’s the bomb!
He ACTUALLY said that?
Oh McG, in these tough times when no one knows who to trust, you shine like a douchebag-beacon, calling us home.