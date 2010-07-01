New Let the Right One In trailer, without all the stupid foreigners

Four-eyed poindexters are always trying to tell you how good some foreigner movie is, to which I always say, “Oh yeah? Well riddle me this, nerd, if it’s so good, why come they didn’t make it AMERICAN, huh?” then I point to a spot on their shirt and when they look down, I kick ’em right square in the d*ck. Haha, made you look, pussy. Tomas Alfredson’s vampire flick Let the Right One In was just such a movie. Supposedly it was good, but it was also fulla Swedes. Luckily, Cloverfield director Matt Reeves made a new version (Let Me In), and this one you won’t have to sit there reading like a queer.
This one’s supposed to be faithful to the original, but have more blood and more violence and more BODIES HITTING FLOOR. Chloe Moretz, that hot slit from Kick-Ass (just my type), plays the vampire chick, and Kodi Smit-McPhee from The Road plays her friend. You ask me, “Cody” is a good, solid AMURRICAN name. Seems a shame to queer it up with an I and a hyphen like that. Guess it ain’t his fault his parents’re queer. But still, I think I’m gonna have to call him “McPussy.” (*spits Skoal into Gatorade bottle, continues whittling Truck Nutz*)
[via Deadline]
I can translate that morris code at the end. “This Film is Another Douchey American Remake of a Good Euro Film”
SPOILER: The vampire “chick” is supposed to be a castrated boy, btw.
err… “Morse”
Looking forward to this new and refreshing take on vampires.
*furiously masturbating*
Meh, I personally thought the lead actress in the original was
hottermore vampire-like
I freaking loved the original…wait…awww crap, does that mean I got infected with the gay? When…when did this happen? Oh I know, I told my brother taking a shortcut through San Francisco was a bad idea
[washes up on giant tar ball]
Euro vampires bit you on the other side of the neck.
YES! My fail streak continues. Pardon me while I go think of some stupid shit to totally butcher in comment form.
BTK, was anybody else kinda, “Meh” about Louie?
MO MENTION OF NEAR DARK?!?!?!?!?!?!
…and Kodi Smit-McPhee from The Road plays her friend. You ask me, “Cody” is a good, solid AMURRICAN name.
First off, I approve of this message.
Secondly, people that spell there name Kodi are the reason I get “are you fucking serious?” looks when I spell out all four letters when asked for my name. Seriously, go die.
When a Swedish vampire drops trou, his Swedish meat falls.
I enjoyed Louie, but mostly for the sheer balls of it. That’s the first show I’ve seen that included a funny yet touching discussion of the word “faggot” (it was better than South Park’s) as well as a joke about finger blasting monkey vaginas.
Look out for the Lindsay Lohan porno remake Let Them All In
Not to continue to ramble on off topic, but I never thought I’d see a cable show where the protagonist describes just how one would use a barista’s espresso tamp to pack a mother’s ass so full of dicks that the pressure would turn them into a giant diamond.
Dick Diamond is a good name for porn or selling cars.
Michel Gondry wants to know why this movie was un-sweded.
Agreed, and it seemed a bit more edgy than his HBO show even. Thing was, for me I guess, I was more “Whoa, he just said that” than “HARHAR that’s some funny ass shit right there!” So if its pushing the edge for the sake of it, and getting his buddies on the TV, cool, I’d just like more comedy comedy, gnome sayin?
Besides, he called the pope a kid fucker on The Daily Show and that set the bar pretty high.
I´m the vampire let me in let me in let the party begin.
Secret dwarf hooker Esther might’ve taken this beyond the original. Meh.
Skoal is for queers. Real men ‘bate while usin’ ‘hagen. And we spit it into the ole lady’s eye. She know to cut them sandwiches into triangles. (with no crust)