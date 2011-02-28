Oscar recap — The King’s Speech? Really?

[here’s that autotune sketch, easily the highlight of the evening – via DailyWhat]
The Oscars happened last night and The King’s Speech was the big winner, taking home Best Picture, Best Director for Tom Hooper (he didn’t deserve it for this, but call it a late award for John Adams), Best Actor for Colin Firth, and Best Original Screenplay for 73-year-old David Seidler. It’s surprising, mainly because The King’s Speech sucked huge old wrinkly British gravy-covered stuttering balls. Okay, maybe it wasn’t terrible, but The King’s Speech is not a film that should Best Picture at the Oscars, it’s a film that should win Best Picture at a parody of the Oscars. If Seltzer-Friedberg were slightly talented and made a film called “Oscar Movie,” it would look exactly like The King’s Speech. Colin Firth is great and Geoffrey Rush is a gangster, but seriously? That was the best movie of the year? A stuttering king and his unorthodox mentor? It really drives home the fact that the people who vote on this are a thousand years old.
People will bag on the hosts today, but people bag on the hosts every year. Hosting the Oscars is a no-win situation. They should’ve gotten a comedian, but Anne Hathaway seemed reasonably charming, not counting the opening monologue. She even had some fun with Melissa Leo dropping the F-bomb in her speech (I love her so much more now), much like this Variety writer.
“…stiff, awkward banter between James Franco and Anne Hathaway throughout. While Melissa Leo dropped an ‘f-bomb’ early on, the ‘f’ words best describing the proceedings would be ‘flat,’ ‘fumbling’ and ‘familiar’.” [Variety via Durden]
(*riding by on pink Segway*) OOOOOOoooooohhhhh snaaaaaaaaaaapppp…..
You know that dork was high-fiving the hell out of his buddies in the news room after he came up with that line, sipping tea and puffing inhalers like fine pipe tobacco. I like to imagine the show being written by a person who considered that a righteous zinger. Anyway, Melissa Leo is great, and between her and Monique, you’ve gotta figure that that Best Supporting Actress is the odds-on favorite to bring the (charming) crazy in her acceptance speech from here on out.
It sucks that Kirk Douglas is so old and terrifying, because him busting Hugh Jackman’s balls about “why are Australians always laughing?” was probably the most honest moment of candidness the entire evening. When you’re 94 and stroked out, going off prompter for minutes at a time is a pretty balls out move, a pretty corpse-going-down-a-log-flume-with-a-boner move, you might say. I think Joe King put it best:
“Kirk Douglas should know better than to eat a glob of peanut butter before hitting the stage! Was he promoting Night at the Museum 3?”
Man. It’s a good thing I’ll never be old.
OH RIGHT, THE COREY HAIM SNUB
That’s right, even with fair warning after the SAG awards snub, Corey Haim was still left out of the In Memoriam montage — which was accompanied by a Celine Dion song, by the way. Whose idea was that, anyway? When’s the last time Celine Dion was famous, let alone liked? At first I assumed her husband was going to be in the montage, and when he wasn’t I was just confused by the choice. But yeah, they left Corey Haim off, which everyone noticed immediately, but they also left out Peter Graves from Airplane! and Maria Schneider from Last Tango in Paris. While I certainly don’t believe in pretending people are more important in death than they were in life, this was unforgivable. Ronni Chasen was a publicist. She didn’t make movies. If you’ve got time to honor her, you’ve got time to honor Corey Haim and the guy from Airplane!.
Best Picture
* Black Swan
* The Fighter
* Inception
* The Kids Are All Right
* The King’s Speech – WINNER
* 127 Hours
* The Social Network
* Toy Story 3
* True Grit
* Winter’s Bone
Best Actor
* Javier Bardem, Biutiful
* Jeff Bridges, True Grit
* Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network
* Colin Firth, The King’s Speech – WINNER
* James Franco, 127 Hours
Best Actress
* Annette Bening, The Kids Are All Right
* Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole
* Jennifer Lawrence, Winter’s Bone
* Natalie Portman, Black Swan – WINNER
* Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine
Best Supporting Actor
* Christian Bale, The Fighter – WINNER
* John Hawkes, Winter’s Bone
* Jeremy Renner, The Town
* Mark Ruffalo, The Kids Are All Right
* Geoffrey Rush, The King’s Speech
Best Supporting Actress
* Amy Adams, The Fighter
* Helena Bonham Carter, The King’s Speech
* Melissa Leo, The Fighter – WINNER
* Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit
* Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom
Best Director
* Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan
* David O. Russell, The Fighter
* Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech – WINNER
* David Fincher, The Social Network
* Joel & Ethan Coen, True Grit
Best Original Screenplay
* Another Year
* The Fighter
* Inception
* The Kids Are All Right
* The King’s Speech – WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
* 127 Hours
* The Social Network – WINNER
* Toy Story 3
* True Grit
* Winter’s Bone
Best Animated Film
* How to Train Your Dragon
* The Illusionist
* Toy Story 3 – WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
* Biutiful
* Dogtooth
* In A Better World – WINNER
* Incendies
* Outside the Law
Best Art Direction
* Alice in Wonderland – WINNER
* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
* Inception
* The King’s Speech
* True Grit
Cinematography
* Black Swan
* Inception – WINNER
* The King’s Speech
* The Social Network
* True Grit
Costume Design
* Alice in Wonderland – WINNER
* I Am Love
* The King’s Speech
* The Tempest
* True Grit
Editing
* Black Swan
* The Fighter
* The King’s Speech
* 127 Hours
* The Social Network – WINNER
Sound Mixing
* Inception – WINNER
* The King’s Speech
* Salt
* The Social Network
* True Grit
Sound Editing
* Inception – WINNER
* Toy Story 3
* Tron: Legacy
* True Grit
* Unstoppable
Original Score
* How to Train Your Dragon
* Inception
* The King’s Speech
* 127 Hours
* The Social Network – WINNER
Original Song
* “Coming Home” from Country Strong
* “I See the Light” from Tangled
* “If I Rise” from 127 Hours
* “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 – WINNER
Documentary Feature
* Exit through the Gift Shop
* Gasland
* Inside Job – WINNER
* Restrepo
* Waste Land
Documentary (short subject)
* Killing in the Name
* Poster Girl
* Strangers No More – WINNER
* Sun Come Up
* The Warriors of Qiugang
Makeup
* Barney’s Version
* The Way Back
* The Wolfman – WINNER
Animated Short Film
* Day & Night
* The Gruffalo
* Let’s Pollute
* The Lost Thing – WINNER
* Madagascar, a Journey Diary
Live Action Short Film
* The Confession
* The Crush
* God of Love – WINNER
* Na Wewe
* Wish 143
Visual Effects
* Alice in Wonderland
* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
* Hereafter
* Inception – WINNER
* Iron Man 2
Someone has misplaced Winter’s Bone rage right now.
Was anybody really surprised by TKS nearly sweeping? That’s why they call it Oscar bait, isn’t it? I myself am more partial to Oscar bate, when the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress winners use the Oscar as a gold plated dildo.
Also applies to Best Director, but only last year apparently.
You left off a category:
Charlie Sheen
* Charlie Sheen – WINNING
The fact that both Dogtooth AND Winter’s Bone didn’t win may have ruined my chances of getting a boner ever again, despite Jennifer Lawrence’s heroic efforts to the contrary.
Franco’s performance as a doorstop last night was uncanny.
Paul Blart Presents Best Picture of the Year: The Kings Cheek’s staring Colon FrrRRRTTTth
*King’s Cheeks…. APOSTROPHES HOW DO DEY WERK?
The Mighty Feklahr wishes they hadn’t edited out the best part of Douglas’ off-prompter rambling:
“Anne, you are going to be Catwoman, right?”
*Anne Hathaway nods*
“Check this out, baby!” *Douglas takes out his dentures* “Here clitty clitty clitty! Uncle Kirk will gives ya some milk! Tastes like Werther’s originals and Gerber!”
*young dude tries to steal his cane, Douglas whips out his dick at him*
“Grab that you little shit! I fucked your grandmother!”
BTK, Spartacus would totally have kicked that little Hollywood fags ass.
Franco’s kind of burning up all the good will he’s built up in me from doing awesomely weird shit like dicknose in paris and appearing in soap operas. Dudes seriously overexposed. Plus, after he attacked Ricky Gervais’ script making fun of the Oscars last week (which was way funnier than anything Franco did last night), and hearing about some of his recent project (including the class on James Franco he’s teaching), I’m beginning to wonder if rather than being an impish, tongue in cheek, deconstruction of celebrity, all of his antics just might be reflective of the fact that he’s really just an arrogant douche bag.
#1 Highlight of the Night: Justin Timberlake starting to “you know…” like Kirk Douglas before he read the winner.
Justin Timberlake should host next year.
While I think Natalie Portman was overrated in Black Swan I’m really glad Michelle Williams doesn’t have an Academy Award to place on her mantel next to Heath Ledger’s heart
Well, it’s official. Franco has jumped the Franco.
At the after party, Douglas thrilled all gathered with his Thom Yorke dancing!
“S-s-spartacus smells b-b-burnt toast you little shits!”
Guess Kirk Douglas has a type: Breathing! Guess opposites attract.
All men lose when they die and all men die. Stick that up your fuckin’ nose, Chuckles! WINNING!
Later, Douglas stole Firth’s Oscar and used his Dentu-Cream to seal it to the underside of a toilet lid in the bathroom just to see that tea-sipper’s eyes tear up.
The comedy duo of “Anne-Franco” should have stayed hidden in the theatre’s attic.
Timberlake SHOULD host next year.
Hugh Jackman was laughing because Douglas had told him the “New Zealand was trying to set the world record for Biggest Macarena Dance” backstage.
Dance” **joke** backstage.
!!!!!!NEWS FLASH!!!!!!
Kirk Douglas still alive.
Corey Haim might have been snubbed but at least we have Charlie Sheen to keep Corey Feldman’s spirit alive.
Was Haim in it last year? It was around the time he died.
Michael Douglas looked like shit.
The guy with Kirk Douglas is Omar Sharif’s grandson.
The King’s Speech was the the Watson of this year’s Oscars, purpose-built to drive all before it with wailing and gnashing of teeth. All it needed was a juvenile AIDS patient with cancer to tear a hole in reality and end life as we know it. It was the NFL Combine workout warrior, whose superior training in the broad jump means nothing in reality but gets oohs and ahhs earns him a higher draft slot than he should get. Screw this, and how was Tron:Legacy NOT EVEN NOMINATED for best original score?
/takes Haldol, calms the hell down.
“OH RIGHT, THE COREY HAIM SNUB”
On a lighter note, “snub” spelled backwards is “buns.”
*giggles like a little girl, pops in tape of “Prayer of the Rollerboys” for the seventh time today*
ugh that whole list makes me angry. ZERO AWARDS for True Grit?! best directer, film, and screenplay for the kings queef?! Some rich guy over coming a stutter is more original than Inception? Really? REALLY?
Oh and colin firth playing a stuck up brit: BEST ACTING. Don’t get me started on Alice and Wonderland even being nominated for anything other than messy abortion of the year.
Nobody even mentioned Christian Bale’s win? FU CB is the greatest actor, wait no, Earthling to ever attend the Oscars and everyone should know that. God i want to touch that ginger beard sooo bad. I know it must feel soft like fox hair.
I was pretty disappointed that “Exit” didn’t get best documentary, and the entire thing seemed kind of lackluster, but I still enjoy any (actual) excuse to drink on a Sunday night.
What was up with Halle Berry’s bonus eulogy for Lena Horne? Did The Academy owe Berry a favor? Irving Kershner made the only Star Wars film worth a damn. How come they couldn’t wheel out Carrie Fisher for some florid words about how important that old jew was?