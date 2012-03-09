Latest Wes Anderson poster shockingly contains retro styling, yellow text, whimsy

Wes Anderson is so polarizing that even his fans (like me) will argue to the death amongst themselves over his best and worst movies (best: Rushmore, Tenenbaums, Fox; worst: Darjeeling, Bottle Rocket). One thing you can’t deny is that his movies all have a “look,” self-referential as that look may be. The poster for Moonrise Kingdom (full size below) has all the retro fuzzy Earth tones and yellow text we’ve come to associate with Wes Anderson projects, but without Futura text this time. Baby steps, I guess. Also, call me crazy, but it kind of reminds me of something Napoleon Dynamite would’ve had in his house.
I have to admit, I’m very disappointed with the picture they chose. When your movie has shirtless Bill Murray holding an axe and a bottle of wine, you damn well show us shirtless Bill Murray holding an axe and a bottle of wine. Shirtless Bill Murray with an axe is my spirit animal.
[trailer here. Poster via IMPA. Opens May 25th]
Don’t forget the madras pants. The contrast between the madras pants and the axe/booze makes it extra special.
Interesting visual choice in the toy gun being pointed directly at her vajayjay and the cork having already been popped. Certainly a metaphor for something that elite hipster douches will argue over incessantly.
Me? I just wanted to use vajayjay in a sentence.
It makes me take issue with the “Coming Soon” line.
As another Wes Anderson fan, I divide his movies into three categories would be “Best,” “Not the best, but still pretty good” and “Darjleeing Limited”
Need moar Angelica Houston
Shirtless Bill Murray with an axe? Remind me of this when I’m picking my Halloween costume in 6 months.
Say what you will about his aesthetic, Wes Anderson packs his casts with great actors consistently, and that’s more important than symmetry, nostalgia and “look.”
I promise. I will never be your friend.
I feel like I’m looking at a “Find the 10 hidden things” picture from Highlights magazine. Tilda Swinton’s pale, flavourless-honkey visage is somewhere in the background, right?
I must be the only one who likes the Darjeeling Limited and seeing as how this username was available that makes sense.
I liked Darjeeling better than Rushmore, so you’re not alone.
Woo hoo! Plus I think The Life Aquatic catches some flack too and I loved it. I only saw Fox once and I don’t really consider it a “Wes Anderson movie” even though it has his signature all over it he didn’t come up with the source material.
It’s hard to choose a favourite, but Darjeeling is one of them, fashizz.
Looking at the bottom pic makes me think Anderson should do a remake of The Shining.
Dammit. I will not get sucked in by promotional material for a Wes Andersen movie again. The trailers look always look fantastic, the casting is always stellar, and movies are always complete shiite. They are so freakin’ bad, that Bottle Rocket is the only one that I’ve watched to the end, and even then it was only because I was too drunk to care.