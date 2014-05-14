Reporting Live From A Film Festival Devoted Entirely To Cats

PUSSY RIOT! Live From ‘The First Annual Intergalactic Feline Film and Video Festival for Humans’ In San Francisco
WARNING: Cat puns abound
San Francisco is home to many grand and esoteric film festivals. This summer alone, our fine city will feature such festivals as the San Francisco Lesbian and Gay Film Festival (SFLGFF), the San Francisco Women of Color Film Festival (SFWOCFF), and of course the San Francisco Queer Women of Color Film Festival (SFQWOCFF). But for local film enthusiasts/Pub Trivia quizmasters Mike Keegan and Jay Wertzler, all of these trite and liberal-arty film festivals were missing two crucial elements: 1) a longer, more complicated acronym and 2) kitty cats. And so they created The First Annual San Francisco Intergalactic Feline Film and Video Festival For Humans (SFIFFAVFFH).
Watch this trailer to catch a glimpse of the magic I experienced on May 10th.
The First Annual SFIFFAVFFH is a film festival for the modern attention span. Rather than two full weeks of screenings, awards, Q&As with directors and celebrities, endless press engagements and self-congratulatory after parties, the SFIFFAVFFH squeezed all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional film festival into 12 fur-tastic hours. The festival was purr-fection. A great scratch-ievment. Meowtstanding! PANDAmonium! (wait…) It was the most fun I’ve had watching internet cat videos since… the last time I watched internet cat videos. Except this time I was not naked and coming down from a quick ‘bate sesh. This time I was surrounded by over 200 cat and film lovers from all across the Bay Area.
The festival started off with a tribute to internet feline legend (fe-legend) Lil Bub, who received the First Annual Lil Bub Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cat. Lil Bub was there in purr-son to receive the award with her owner Mike Bridavsky. However, since Lil Bub is not used to large crowds and loud roaring audiences, the festival organizers instructed to crowd to be quiet as Lil Bub approached the stage. The spectacle of watching hundreds of cat-thusiats having to scale back their cat-thusiasm as to not upset their kitty overlord was bizarre and hysterical.
The festival’s centerpiece featured world purr-mieres from filmmakers and cat owners all over the country, and purr-portedly the galaxy. One short film featured a cat being denied a bite of her owner’s taco, and was aptly titled “Don’t. Eat. Muh. Taco.” But the absolute breakthrough film of the festival was called “If Cats Directed Tuna Commercials” by Ryan Bradford. Check it out:
[Editor’s Note: I really want to see what Bob Ray could do with this format.]
Mike and Jay pulled off the festival with puns blazing. From “All Cat-cess” fest badges, to the centerpiece feature “Scratch Tracks: Live Meowsic & Film,” this film festival used every combination of cat, meow, fur, scratch and purr puns linguistically possible in the English language.
“Cat Agent” creator Kent Osborne is no stranger to art of cat puns. When Kent appeared at the festival via Skype for a Q&A with the audience, he pointed out that 90% of Tom Hanks movies can be turned into cat puns. “Furrest Gump, The Purrminal, Cloud Catlas, Extremely Meowd & Incredibly Close – the list goes on and on.” This started a chain reaction within the crowd of everyone yelling out Tom Hanks cat puns. My cries of “Apollo Furr-teen!” and “Scratch Me If You Can!” went mostly unnoticed.
The highlight of the festival for me involved a celebrity cat named Owlbert (who received The First Annual Colonel Meow In Memoriam Award for Exquisite Grooming and Style) and the bizarre Q&A between Owlbert’s owner Pi and the organizers Mike and Jay. Like Lil Bub before him, Owlbert was treated to a suppressed ovation by a crowd eager to smother the fat cat with cheers, hugs and kisses. The awkward interview included exchanges like this:
Mike: What’s a typical day in the life of Owlbert?
Pi: Napping. Um… (longest pause in the world) mostly napping.
At one point Mike was goaded by the audience to hold Owlbert, and he did so at a distance similar to Rafiki holding Simba in The Lion King. He then started sniffling and revealed that he was horribly allergic to cats. I caught up with Mike and Jay later and asked Mike how he was feeling.
“Healthwise… I’m not fantastic. Emotions-wise, it’s really good.” Mike pointed out that he had a very special reason for wanting to hold a feline film festival. “As someone with a disability, in that I’m allergic to cats, I can only experience cats through the magic of cinema and I wanted to share that revelation with the world.”
He was scratching his fur-laden beard throughout the interview.
Jay Wertzler had different reasons for creating the festival. “There are so many people who love cats, and so many people who watch cat videos, and we thought ‘Hey! Why can’t we get all those people together in one place?’”
Jay, a graduate of UC Santa Cruz’s film program, is a veteran festival organizer and has been staffed in some of San Francisco’s most purr-stigious festivals, including SF Sketchfest (Scratch-fest! THIS IS SO FUN!!!). “That’s what film festivals are about. Expanding your cinematic horizons. And no one’s been doing that… for felines.”
Jay was happy to create a festival that appeals less to prurient interests, and more to purr-ient interests.
“I’m just glad that we’ve been able to keep this thing mostly PG, and avoided the R-rated stuff most festivals show.”
When asked if he was aware that there was an “Oakland Internet Cat Video Festival” happening on the same day of his festival, he responded “That festival is for pussies.”
Unfortunately, as the festival went on Mike became more and more sickly. And towards the end of the festival, he and Jay decided that there would not be a Second Annual San Francisco Intergalactic Feline Film and Video Festival for Humans. The team is going to take their feline film festival to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and that will likely be the end of the SFIFFAVFFH forever. However, they also revealed that they are gearing up for next year’s festival, The First Annual San Francisco Intertemporal Time Travel Film and Video Festival for People in the Present (SFITTFAVFFPITP). I, for one, can’t wait.
You can find more information about their future film festivals at www.thefirstannual.com. Whatever they do, I’m sure it’ll be supurrrrrrrrb.
“This time I was surrounded by over 200 cat and film lovers from all across the Bay Are.a”
But still naked and coming down, I trust.
That tuna ad seems like it was directed by Charlie Kelly.
Also, as a grown man who likes cats*, let me try to preempt the haters who’ll surely be complaining about how sick they are of cats videos with the following:
*To be clear, I also like dogs.
I love everything about this post. Especially Owlbert. Oh my god. I want to pet him.
I assume the name is because he looks like the old owl from Secret of Nimh?
#Nicodemus4LIFE
So it’s basically the Internet Cat Video Film Festival, which the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has been doing annually since 2012.
And the Tribeca Film Festival is just like Sundance which is just like the Venice Film Festival which is almost exactly like LAFF (Los Angeles Film Festival) which owes a debt of gratitude to Cannes which is essentially a knockoff of the Edinburgh International Film Festival which has been going on since the 40’s.
What was your point again, Debbie Downer?
My point is that Minnesotans are obsessed with proving that it doesn’t completely suck to live here.
Did this end up like ‘Whoop Dreams’ where Matt is incredulous by the amount of pussy around and he isn’t getting any?
Hey! There is photographic evidence of me getting pussy in this article.
You should have tried your luck with that rather eager-looking cat-lady on the left.
At least with Lil Bub we don’t have to hear some bullshit about how “Tard” is short for “Tardar Sauce.” Uh huh, sure, buddy.
A film festival all about hairy pussies. This was made for me.
And of course it was held in San Francisco.
Banner Pic Alterate Caption: Birth of a Neo-Nazi Cat.
Cats hunt lizards, so being hugged by a lizard person must blow its mind.
Do I want to know why you just called Lieb a “lizard person”?
Don’t you listen to the Frotcast? Tila Tequila spread the good news that these so-called “Jews” are actually lizard people whose home base is the hollow moon. And that Hitler was a swell guy.
No, and sometimes that makes me think I’m missing three quarters of the jokes here.
@Al, you don’t listen to the Frotcast? And you call yourself a Mancini stalker? For shame!
@Schnitzel_bob –
I’M NOT PROUD OF MYSELF!
*spins around three times, runs off crying*
How do these people find this much free time?
12 hours on a Saturday for a cat film festival? Dow does one *not* find the time for that?
