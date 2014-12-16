Review: Chris Rock’s ‘Top Five’ Is Promising, But Derivative

If there was a comedian hall of fame, Chris Rock would certainly be in it. Bigger and Blacker is one of the defining works of the late nineties, and there aren’t many comedians as mainstream popular as Chris Rock who are also as respected (read: not sh*tty). He’s been trying to take his stand up fame to the next level as an actor (a must for any comedian who wants to make money without living like a carney) since the early 90s, when he was one of the few actors to be a castmember on both SNL and In Living Color.
But with exceptions here and there, it’s always been a bit of a struggle to translate Chris Rock’s particular brand of funny to acting. I suspect stand-ups are mostly either writers or actors at heart. A select few seem equally talented at both – Patton Oswalt, Louis CK, Steve Martin, Amy Schumer, a couple others – but mostly it’s hard to be both insightful and a ham. Chris Rock has a southern preacher’s stage presence and a voice that makes everything he says ten times funnier than it should be, but I suspect his core skill has always been the ability to write a really tight joke about damn near anything (recently he showed that he’s also a compelling essayist). That skill doesn’t make him particularly well suited to play the wacky funny guy in an action movie or a rom-com, but in Top Five, Chris Rock is the sole-credited writer, director, and star, playing a fictionalized version of himself. Save stand up, it should be the best showcase yet for Chris Rock’s talents. Turns out, it’s both his best, most Chris Rock movie performance, and yet still a disappointment. Why?
Top Five takes place over the course of a few days in New York, in which Chris Rock’s character, Andre Allen, a lapsed comedian and recovering alcoholic famous for voicing “Hammy the Bear,” promotes his new prestige project about a Haitian slave rebellion, all while giving a day-long interview to a hip journalist chick with a half-shaved Skrillex haircut played by everyone’s down-to-Earth dream girl, Rosario Dawson. Along the way, flashbacks, celebrity cameos, and of course romance ensue, even though Allen is scheduled to be married to a Bravo reality star (Gabrielle Union) on live TV (ooh, I wonder if he’ll stay with the high maintenance one!). Oh, and Anders from Workaholics gets some stuff shoved up his ass, though I won’t spoil the what and how.
Stand-up comedy favors a relatable premise. Getting a roomful of people engaged in the topic before you get to the punchline usually matters a lot more than the actual punchline. As a comic, Chris Rock was the best at taking broad subjects and executing the joke just a little better than everyone else, often boiling it all down into one perfectly memorable, unmistakably Chris Rock catchphrase (“You could drive a car with your feet if you want to, that don’t make it a good f*ckin’ idea.”). As a movie writer, he seems to start with relatable in the same way, but without his own razor sharp stand up voice to cut it into a bit, familiar often becomes hokey, derivative, even tired. The recurring joke where Andre Allen is embarrassed by his “Hammy the Bear” movies seems like the same joke that was done better with Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock (Fat Bitch, Who Dat Ninja, A Blaffair to Rememblack), Jack Black’s character in Tropic Thunder (The Fatties: Fart 2), and Adam Sandler’s fake movies in Funny People. There’s a DMX cameo that feels like the Chris Rock version of the winky celeb cameo scene that’s the worst part of every Judd Apatow movie, and a recurring joke about JB Smoove’s fetish for big women that sees him propositioning Gabourey Sidibe. Dude, wasn’t this exact scene in Tower Heist?
When Andre Allen reads aloud a hurtful New York Times review (“I wouldn’t watch another Andre Allen film if it was playing on the inside of my eyelids”), it’s funny, but it also feels a lot like Jon Favreau doing the same thing in Chef (“Chef Carl Casper’s dramatic weight gain can only be explained by the fact he must be eating all the food sent back to the kitchen.”). Chef and Top Five came out the same year, and I highly doubt Chris Rock saw it before he wrote this, but whereas stand up favors being the first guy to skewer something that feels like it’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue, with movies it’s much harder to control timing. And timing is often the only difference between brilliant and hack.
Other jokes feel like they want credit for being socially conscious without necessarily being that funny. In the first scene, Rock and Rosario are walking down a proverbial New York street arguing about whether we’re living in a post-racial society. Rosario says we’re going to have a Latina president someday, while Rock tries to illustrate that even with a black president, a black man still can’t get a cab in New York City. Just then, a cab screeches to a halt for him. Har har. Aside from the fact that the payoff is only sooorta funny, it feels less like a real conversation real people might have than a conversation Chris Rock’s idealized visions of urban sophisticates might have (a la Woody Allen). It feels more like an essay than a scene, and frankly I’d rather read the essay.
That’s the thing: Chris Rock keeps wanting to be a social commentator when this movie really needs him to be a character. There are enough tantalizing glimpses of it to make Top Five reasonably interesting – Andre Allen cutting a radio promo, Andre Allen fleeing the scene of a fender bender to avoid getting sued – but every time Rock gets a little vulnerable, he retreats into over broad cultural crit and the amorphous “you.” “Ya ever notice how little kids are always playing Angry Birds on their phone?!”
Sure do, Chris, but I’m a lot more interested in… well, in you. Top Five relies on Chris Rock’s fame as a premise but wants to withhold all the gory details. I was hoping for more from Chris Rock than something this safe.
GRADE: B-
It feels like other Chris Rock movies I’ve seen.
Successful black man, perhaps in a relationship already, meets a woman who is real so he shows her how he used to be real too, takes her to his hood or other real spots he visits like Gray’s Papaya.
If you combine Top Five and 50/50 you get Funny People
I learned that someone mentioning Kanye in their top 5 best rappers is more groan worthy than hearing Chris Rock praise Bill Cosby.
Some scenes made it clear Chris Rock isn’t a very good actor. His better moments were when he’s simply being himself doing Chris Rock facial expressions like when he did the stand up set so not much of a stretch there.
Some scenes made it clear Chris Rock isn’t a very good actor.
People say that about, for example, Keanu Reeves, but I swear with the right script and the right director, Keanu is totally believable.
Chris Rock reminds me of Mel Gibson’s description of his fights with Jet Li. Gibson said that Li told him “put your fist here, kick here, duck here” and then Li did all his martial arts magic around Gibson.
I feel like Chris Rock in Lethal weapon was the same. “Chris, just stand there while Mel and Danny run around making the same jokes they’ve made for the last three movies. Here are your lines for them to react to. At this point, we want you to do a sort of a subset of your jokes, just think of it as practice for when you’re being interviewed on one of the late night shows.”
What I’m saying is, I feel like Chris hasn’t found the right script, the right director, for him to blossom into being an actual actor. And since he was the writer and director of this movie, there was no point where someone with a bigger ego than him was saying “Give me MORE, Chris. More rage!” or whatever the correct emotion would be.
On the other hand, the only emotion he displays on stage is laughing at our reaction to his jokes, so maybe really isn’t a good actor.
I read this review to find out what the movie was about, since the commercials were no help.
I really think if he’d reserve himself to writing and maybe directing and just got a solid cast he could do a killer movie
So basically “not as good as Pootie Tang”. Got it!
Not a movie in history is as good as Pootie Tang.
@Burnsy- Not even Big Trouble in Little China?
@Schnitzel bob – I thought Pootie Tang was the hairy orcish demon from Big Trouble in Little China.
@Schnitzel Bob and @Torgo…
Sa da tay on tha sepatown or I’m gonna shine your pity on the runny kine!!!
My dillie.
Sa da tay my damies!
I wanna see this if only for one last glimpse of the Opie & Anthony Show, before Anthony got his ass fired.
The O&A show died with Patrice. Anthony has been a lost cause for a long time, but losing the one true buffer to his racist nonsense killed any sense of tension on that show.
They were at their best when they had to work within the boundaries of the FCC, because it made them more creative in finding ways to skirt the regulations. on Sirius, they just became a bunch of whiny right wing jackoffs like Rush or Savage, with occasional comedian interviews spliced in.
Patrice was Anthony and Jimmy’s foil. without him, they’re just another couple retarded white assholes.
That’s a lot of thoughts concerning a stupid radio show.
Agreed.
#3 got me last week. But maple breakfast sausages instead. :'(
I was hoping that the whole movie would be a meta apology for Bad Company.
“Chris Rock keeps wanting to be a social commentator when this movie really needs him to be a character.” Replace “movie” with “world” and “character” with “comic” and it slightly resembles his career
Man I used to love Chris Rock movies. Especially Down To Earth with Chaz Palminteri… which was completely derivative of Here Comes Mr. Jordan. I WAS IN MY PINK! But, nevertheless kept it simple enough for me to like it.
Chris rock was the best part of Dogma.
I too enjoyed Rufus.
I was thinking Chris Rock’s best part was in Dogma.
He was good at getting across the exposition dumps. I kept hoping maybe he and Fiorentino would take over the film.
I respectfully disagree.
Selma Hayek’s tittylicious strip scene was the best part of Dogma. Also the best part of Dusk Before Dawn. And I think she was in a movie with Matthew Perry, her tits were pretty good in that one too!
@BurnsyFan66 Dusk Before Dawn when from meh to UN-FREAKIN-BELIEVEABLE with that one dance. That’s a hell of a statement about Hayek’s…capabilities.
The movie felt like 7 Chris Rock jokes stitched together as a romcom.
But why is it called “Top 5”?
It’s a sequel to High Fidelity.
I don’t know if this is a serious question, but it’s called Top Five because the characters keep asking each other to name their top five rap dudes.
Becuase The Man won’t let him have 10.
It wasn’t but I do appreciate the response. This site gives me an interactive boner!
Holy fuck, Torgo, that reference.
Was this Tracey Morgan’s last appearance in a movie?
According to Rock’s interview on Stern, yes it was.
big loss
Question- how did everybody recognize him as Hammy if he was in a costume the whole time? It wasn’t the voice- they recognized him from sight. That seemed off.
Otherwise, the movie kinda started a bit messy- it was hard to figure out, where are we going? But I thought it improved as it moved along.
Now you know how Peter Cullen feels.
in much the same way that people could probably recognize him as the zebra in madagascar or eddie murphy as the donkey in shrek or tim allen as woody in toy story. it’s not hard to imagine if one of those guys had been only moderately famous, but then voiced on of those cartoon characters that people would recognize them only for that.
Rosario Dawson with an undercut. I am sold and I don’t care how many words you write.
Every scene she is in, which is 90% of them, just can’t take your eyes off the screen.
Rosario dawson just took place of porn hub for a week. Dont act like you dont watch….
first things first, I’m not a huge chris rock fan. I even think his stand up isnt that funny. BUT this is a good movie mainly because his stand up delivery is not my taste. The movie overall is a solid B not that minus in there, It’s funny and maybe redundant, but what the hell isn’t. It reminds me of the black version of seinfeld/ curb your enthusiasm style of movie. And of course it does because they all work together, most likely had influence on the writing or actually did work on the film. Some jokes were serious, some playful but most of them all hit home in a way. Its a coming of age tale.
Also Rosario Dawson was amazing…. omg. And how her hair fixates into a criticism is fuggin wierd. Thats justa reach. It’s a common hairdo, in New York especially.
Dont get me wrong, you can call it cliche if you’d like, but its a common theme because it’s true as hell. Guy and girl fall in love after a few minutes of knowing eachother… Cliche? Yes, if that hasnt happened to you one or two times in your life, you have been abstaining from being a person. New loves are awesome especially when you know your significant other aint shit.
I think people forget that these movies are “a day in the life of” or “that one day in my life” style of story. Substance is subjective. It’s slap stick and sometimes fantastical…. get over it and enjoy a COMEDY!
Exactly how I felt. It’s not for everybody I guess, I wonder why?
I was just describing her hair. It wasn’t the reason I gave it a B- instead of a B, I promise.
Top 5 Chicks I’d Commit Atrocities For In Exchange For Sex
1. Rosario Dawson
2. Jessica Alba
3. Cari Champion
4. Chloe Bennet
5. Alexandra Daddario
Damn thats a dope list
Never heard of Chloe Bennet but props for having Cari Champion on there.
Yes on 3 of those, gonna have to Google the other two.
In private.
He hasn’t been in a good movie since New Jack City.
He was in Pootie Tang and Lethal Weapon 4.
I’ll give you Lethal Weapon 4. Fair point. I’m not one of those people that pretends to like Pootie Tang it was unmitigated of Piece of Shit.
What is We-Bay up to in this movie?
Chris Rock is at his screen best in cameos. That’s just how it is. I’m Gonna Get You Sucka set the tone for the man’s entire career. Ya got change for a hundred?
Exactly he’s at best a bit character simply because he isn’t actor.
His guest spots on Louie are solid.
The ‘celeb cameo’ slot is more than filled by Jerry Seinfeld’s hilarious bit part.
I would honestly watch an entire movie of Sandler playing himself.
Uhhhh…. Rock was never a cast member of In Living Color. He was a guest in some skits, but wasn’t part of the actual cast.
Head of State was such a bizarrely paced movie and anti-funny.
“and Adam Sandler’s fake movies in Funny People.”
I DIDN’T MEAN THIS YOUNG
^Only line from that movie I remember off hand.