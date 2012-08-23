Review: Cosmopolis

R-Pattz ponders existence and sh*t
The heads exploding in Scanners. The compound-fracture forearm splintering in The Fly. The guy with his jaw blown off, the rough sex on the stairs in a History of Violence. When I think David Cronenberg, I think of the visceral – lurid, memorable scenes of glorified sex and gore. As you might expect of a guy who once filmed James Spader having sex with a vulva-like scar on Rosanna Arquette’s leg (Crash, 1996), Cronenberg is fascinated by the human body, and he excels at shooting it. Dialog? Not so much. Remember the parts of History of Violence without the sex or the violence that felt like a weird, stilted after-school special? The last thing you want to see him do is make a movie that’s ninety-five percent people standing around and talking, which is what Cosmopolis is. There are isolated moments of genius, but they’re like Easter Island isolated. Yeah, geography, bitch, what.
Based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, Cosmopolis is a shaggy dog story centering around Eric Packer (Robert Pattinson), a billionaire asset manager on a trip across Manhattan in his limo to get a haircut on the same day that the president comes to town and sparks an anti-capitalist riot by rat-toting anarchists. There are a couple short, action-ish sequences that were nice (the rat-toting anarchists, mainly), but for the most part, it’s a game of musical chairs, with Robert Pattinson sitting in different places talking to different people, about, like, the nature of existence and stuff. “Dude, like what does it all mean or whatever?”
As soon as Robert Pattinson opened his mouth I knew I was in for a long movie. Part of the problem is the source material. I haven’t read Cosmopolis, but I’m otherwise familiar with Don DeLillo, and one DeLillo hallmark is dialog that’s stylized to the point that it’s almost Shakespearean, in that exists unto itself moreso than the physical world. His characters converse in existential, hyper-verbose, hyper-articulate, disconnected circle-speak – think Beckett, or Joseph Heller, or Flannery O’Connor. His dialog never seems intended to convey the way real people actually speak, it’s more a tool to present elaborately braided paradox. That’s not a knock on it, it’s smart, but polarizing, overwrought mostly in a good way. But that DeLillo’s scenes are built in your mind and often don’t seem to involve recognizable people presents some obvious problems for actors trying to present this believably, burdened as they are by their basic real peoplehood. I don’t know if DeLillo’s fetishized doubletalk ever works in a visual medium like film, but I can tell you that Robert Pattinson sure as hell isn’t up to it, at least not without better direction than this. I don’t doubt for a second that it’s hard to play a detached character, but R-Patts (who I haven’t minded in other stuff) never gets past high school theater club “hard boiled.” Squint, purse lips, furrow brow, squint some more, can you squint harder? Try anyway, repeat.
Cronenberg doesn’t try very hard to humanize anyone, and while a couple solid supporting turns (Paul Giamatti, Sarah Gadon) manage to overcome the general lack of direction or characters connecting or appearing to actually listen to each other in any meaningful way, the two with the most screen time, Pattinson and Kevin Durand, are both pretty awful. Pattinson plays a WASP-y Manhattan billionaire and Durand his head of security, and yet they both seem to have adopted an accent like fawken pizza pie Tony my knucklehead fawken cousin from da neighbahood always touchin his bawlls ovah heah. OH! Mamma mia make a pepperoni stickball an alla dat, ya fage.
The stageyness does seem intended, with obvious green screens and deliberately theatrical action, perhaps as a way of saying “Get it? Life is just a play!” But that doesn’t make the dull parts any less dull.
There are a couple decent scenes and a few solid lines (“Where do cab drivers come from?” “They come from horror and despair.” “Yes, exactly. One learns about the countries where unrest is occurring by riding the taxis here.”). It’s hard to deny DeLillo’s essential brilliance, but the problem is that watching this is just a chore, like Robert Pattinson trying to help you with your calculus homework. The occasional gems of dialog – which is usually delivered flatly and without objective by Pattinson – flounders in a soup of mushroom-addled over-examination. Some things benefit from close examination. Asking things like “What is a haircut, really, anyway?” and “Why are they called airports?” and “What does it mean to ‘spend money?'” just made me want to jam a pen in my eye. At a certain point, I don’t care how quippy your answer is because the question is just too stupid.
Look, I have nothing against existentialism, or hammering on the essential meaninglessness of existence, but Hesher, Cosmic Bandidos, Lewis Carroll – many have proved that there can be absurdist glee in meaninglessness, absurdism used as a plaything. Cosmopolis is occasionally clever, but mostly just bludgeons you with gloomy, oppressive disconnectedness. There’s precious little of DeLillo’s flair for the silly (a voice-activated gun that arms itself when you say “Nancy Babich”) and far too much of his depressive wallowing.
More leg f*cking, please.
GRADE: C
Very fair review, in my opinion.
It was kind of like if you took “American Psycho” (personal favorite) and substituted the over the top (but perfect) satire with an even more over the top existential dystopian setting, and then just let things fly. Didn’t really work for me, though I think it was more a failure of execution than the actual idea.
Thought Pattinson was a bit better than you give him credit for, but that’s probably just because I really wanted him to be good in this.
And I thought the final scene with Giamatti was far and away the highlight of the film.
I saw this a couple a months ago in my neck of the woods. This review is on point. Everyone talks in soliloquy and the characters kind of talk at each other rather than have what a average person would call a conversation.
I haven’t read Cosmopolis but this movie registered to me like a smarter Chuck Palahniuk without the first person mental narrative and the sardonic sense of humour to go along with the cultural disdain and nihilistic word view.
The moments of violence have Cronenberg flavour but only a taste. The rest of the movie is R-Patts softly talking to people with varying levels of meaningful things talk philosophy.
P.S. Pattison’s character must have smelt terrible by the end of the movie. That thought ran through my head a lot after watching this movie.
It sounds like DeLillo writes somewhat like David Milch? Is that similar? I kind of like that sort of thing, and felt it played well in Deadwood; not so much in John From Cincinnati.
Dialogue asking “why are they called airports” makes me think of Seinfeld style brick wall comedy and “snappy answers to stupid questions”. Too bad this didn’t resonate better. Sounds like I’ll watch this one at home when it inevitably hits IFC.
The things I found interesting in the book, Cronenberg did not. Surprising, but them’s the breaks.
Meh, probably nothing I can’t fix in HandBrake. Pull it apart, punch up the time distortions, linger on the experience of moments seen before they happen, the remembering forward.
Splice in some Eyes Wide Shut, maybe even some Vanilla Sky. Nobody does a supremely confident little boy watching his world disappear quite like Tommy. I’m sure there is a f**kn’ movie in there somewhere.
I’ve never been able to tell if Cronenberg’s dialogue scenes come off as “after school special” because he sucks at shooting dialogue or if it’s because he’s intentionally trying to do a sort of stilted, Brechtian distancing, type thing (which, actually, I think would be the only way to possibly pull of DeLillo’s dialogue. If you tried to convey such dialogue in a more realistic and natural manner it would probably fall apart completely). I usually give him the benefit of the doubt and assume the latter.
But that’s what sucks about “high art,” I guess. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if it’s shitty because it’s just shitty or if it’s only shitty because it’s deliberately trying to be shitty.
I haven’t read the book and will not likely see the movie so I have to ask –
*POSSIBLE SPOILER WARNING*
– Do they explain why he needs the booster seat in the limo?
Soderbergh’s dialogue was great in Ocean’s Eleven. What happened Steven? Or can George Clooney just make everything great?
My bad, read Cronenberg as Soderbergh. So many bergs! Mel Gibson was right!
Maybe you should try reading the book and then you’ll understand the movie. Try reading some of the commemts by other critics. Such a silly review
Good idea! First I’ll read the book, then I’ll read the script, then I’ll interview all the actors and get their insight into the characters! After that, I’ll have complete understanding of the movie! Though I’m not sure I’d want to see it at that point, would I?
Go ahead, explain to me what I didn’t understand about the movie.
The bookend references to Crash, a much tougher adaptation that Cronenberg lent his full cinematic insight to make this a great review.
The only thing worse than this murder of the book was Scribner letting creepy Will Patton narrate the audio CD. His handling of the women’s voices pulled my testicles so far up into my abdomen I still haven’t found one of them.
You shouldn’t have to read a book to understand a movie. If that’s true, the movie has failed. You didn’t miss anything, Vince. This movie was incomprehensible and boring.
I got the exact same feeling of wanting to jab a pen in my eye during this. Holy shit it is a rarity to have a movie seemingly try to say so much but not bring its point home. Around the 40 minute mark I was already beaten into submission by this self indulgent borefest.
After watching “The Master” I have to say WTH did I just watch, the same was with Cosmopolis. I’ve read the Book now and I’m impressed how Cronenberg brought this to life. Pattinson did an amazing Job, him and Paul were playing that “chess Game ” at the end to find an answer to their miserable existence . Did they get it?
“As soon as Robert Pattinson opened his mouth I knew I was in for a long movie. Part of the problem is the source material”
I don’t see the connection between these two sentences, it it the source material or Pattinson opens his mouth. You continue criticizing Pattinson after you don’t know if this should be the way he has to act to portray the character. The scene with Paul was brilliant , they were up to par on this one. I lost respect for you right there because you sound bias. ( Oh God, Pattinson won Sexiest Man alive 4x in a Row, does that hurt) I’m glad that most of the critics understood the dynamic of the Story. The Prostate exam scene showed another brilliant performance. It’s not a Movie for mainstream but I’m convinced it will be set as an example in many Film school and take its place in the list of different and unforgettable
I go on to explain the connection in that entire following paragraph. This is known in the business as a segue. While you’re critical of my Pattinson critique, I was actually trying to give him the benefit of the doubt, saying that while he wasn’t very good in the film, anyone would have trouble trying to translate the source material into believable dialog.
But you’re right, him winning Sexiest Man Alive certainly negates my narrow critique of his acting in a David Cronenberg movie.