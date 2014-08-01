Review: ‘Get On Up’ Is Basically ‘Walk Hard: The James Brown Story’

Get On Up: The Unironic Dewey Cox Story
“Quiet, y’all. Dewey Cox gotta think about his whooole life before he sing.”
So begins the criminally underrated musician biopic spoof Walk Hard, in which fictional rock legend Dewey Cox takes the long walk to the stage with the crowd chanting his name, pausing to reflect on life and thereby initiate a series of flashbacks that will become the movie – from a poor childhood through a series of rocky relationships to his current status as self-assured legend, a live lived hard that taught him to… walk hard. So also begins Get On Up, a James Brown biopic directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) starring Chadwick Boseman as the hardest working man in show business, which follows Brown from his sharecropper childhood to eventually being raised in a Georgia brothel, going to prison, joining a gospel band, making it big, having band troubles, having lady troubles, having police troubles, having toilet troubles, until that third act concert scene brings it all full circle and makes everaythaaang seeem allllll right. And all because he learned that no matter how many times you get knocked down, you just have to keep telling yourself to Get. On. U-(*hit by truck*)
The film jumps from time period to time period with James Brown learning or teaching some important lesson in each vignette. Important notes that really get to the heart of the man, like “you gotta pay the cost to be the boss” and “if it feels good, it’s music.” You know, not just something you could’ve come up with from reading the liner notes (wink wink, sarcasm sarcasm).
Amongst all the supposedly formative experiences of James Brown’s life, amazingly, one thing we never see James Brown doing is, you know, actually learning how to play music.
Seems like that would be important, no?
Early on in the film, we see James Brown and his band in a cargo plane on their way to play for the troops in Vietnam. They’re taking heavy fire and everyone’s scared, everyone except of course James, who doesn’t want to talk about the flak exploding around him. He only wants to complain about why he was only allowed to bring six members of his 22-piece band. He’s not scared, you see, because James Brown didn’t care about such trivialities as his plane losing one of its engines, he only cared about the funk, baby, that’s why he was James Brown! It’s a cute story, but the problem is, all I could think about during the scene (other than “I bet this didn’t actually happen this way,” which would become a theme throughout the movie) was “this dude was leading a 22-piece orchestra? I sure hope they show how he actually learned to do that and not just more mystical ‘groove is in the heart’ bullshit.”
No such luck, of course. Screenwriters write what they know, and they tend to treat music the same way they treat sports, where no one actually practices or learns important techniques; proficiency in any discipline a just a long process of finding the right metaphor. It’s just like in the Paul Giamatti Sundance dramedy Win Win, when Giamatti’s character gives his semi-adopted wrestling prodigy son the opportunity to school his team on some techniques. “How did you do that?” he asks. “I just pretend I’m f*ckin’ drowning,” the kid says. Cool, man, helpful. Likewise, we watch a movie like Get On Up and we’re left to conclude “Ooohhh, he must’ve learned those horn runs from waiting for his mother outside of the brothel! NOW I get it!”
All of which is to say: if you want to see a slight variation on every biopic you’ve ever seen but with some James Brown music, go see Get On Up. If you actually want to learn anything about James Brown, probably read a book or something.
Keep in mind, I don’t necessarily mean this as a damning criticism of the film. James Brown music can give you goosebumps involuntarily, make you lasciviously move your hips at a funeral, and probably cure cancer. You better believe it can elevate an otherwise mediocre biopic. While Get On Up surely didn’t waste much time writing an original script or probably researching James Brown’s life, they did a stupendous job casting, starting with Chadwick Boseman who is as good at mimicking Brown’s ringing power chord speaking voice as he is at nailing Brown’s controlled cocaine party dance moves. And on down through the supporting players, from Nelsan Ellis as Bobby Byrd to Brandon Smith’s memorable cameo as Little Richard, almost the perfect non-parody version of Jack White as Elvis in Walk Hard.
My screening was packed with slightly older, nicely dressed black couples as if we were going to a tent revival, and they played call and response with the projection of fictional James Brown as if he was a live preacher. In the scene where James’ dad slaps around his mom and basically rapes her, I overheard “He dirty though!” (woman) and “That’s how they did it back then,” (man) from the couple sitting behind me. If you have an option to see the film in this manner, I would highly recommend it.
And speaking as a white dude who came of age in the nineties, even I have to admit that I don’t think popular music has ever reached the pinnacle it hit with black soul music in the sixties, especially when it comes to hypnotizing an audience. A few weeks back I hosted a bar trivia night in San Francisco and during the music round I threw in “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. I looked up 15 seconds into it and I swear to God half the crowd was slow dancing. If I’d let the entire song play I’m convinced someone would’ve gotten pregnant. And keep in mind, these are white people playing trivia, who are about as prone to spontaneous dancing as German mathematicians.
Get On Up follows James Brown through gospel, sixties soul, early rock, and the birth of funk, and while it’s not always a great movie, it’s a hell of a dance party. Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t like James Brown music? Hitler, probably, or Ted Nugent.
So, while it pains me that they couldn’t even break out of the traditional biopic structure for James Brown – not even for JAMES BROWN!?!? YOU’RE TELLING ME YOU COULDN’T MAKE AN INTERESTING MOVIE ABOUT THIS GUY!?!
His domestic violence record got about 30 seconds of screen time followed by a weird sex scene (as if to say “oops, maybe she liked it!”) and never even broached Brown’s controversial support of Nixon.
It’s painful, excruciating to see such a bizarre, compelling personality pureed and dumped inside the homogenized Hollywood piping bag of pedestrian biopics, but sitting through two hours of a movie that never goes more than 10 minutes without a James Brown song is, let’s be honest, never going to be that bad a time.
GRADE: B-
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
“And he never ONCE paid for drugs!”
“In my dreams you’re blowin me…….Some kisses”
“THE WRONG KID DIED!!!!!!!!”
“I’ve got no fucking sense of smell! Do a little research.”
In paragraph 10 (counting one line paragraphs), I assume you mean James Brown and not James Bond. I only mention because you’re a stickler, etc, etc.
To be fair, play some Kraftwerk and those German mathematicians will GET DOWN.
Too bad for this movie, though. Guess we’ll have to wait for that Jimi Hendrix biopic starring Shaq.
Sprockets was about German mathematicians.
“Hot Tub… put a foot in ‘da water. Hot Tub… rub a dub with me!”
Every music biopic gets the machete fight it deserves.
It’s a shame Chapelle never had a Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories bit about James Brown, there’s no way that wouldn’t have been great.
“His domestic violence record got about 30 seconds of screen time followed by a weird sex scene”
BECAUSE…
[www.youtube.com]
If I’d let the entire song play I’m convinced someone would’ve gotten pregnant.
Nothing like a song about the soul-crushing costs of racial segregation to make them panties drop.
Sad, but true.
I mean, I know what the song’s about, but Sam Cooke’s voice is so silky it’d make Farrakhan want to fuck.
Sam Cooke needs a biopic.
My wife and I chose “A Change Is Gonna Come” as one of our wedding dance songs.
We also had a black man beaten in the middle of the reception hall as they wheeled out the cake.
Did we miss something?
I lost it at this line. Seriously.
And the problem with mediocre biopics about black people is that, if they bomb, the pop wisdom is that folks just don’t wanna see films about famous black people. (See also “Ali.”)
I was so pumped for Ali, mostly because I hadn’t seen too many of his fights. However, I can throw on James Brown any time.
Walk Hard is such a masterpiece biopic, John C. Reilly literally BECAME Dewey Cox.
The “you don’t want this” joke was excellent.
It’s cocaine. It turns all your bad feelings into good ones. It’s a fucking nightmare!
Dewey, you’ll be fine, or my name’s not Buddy Holly.
I think I’m doing okay for a 15 year old with a wife and a baby.
thats pretty much how i felt about the movie, i like it more when it try to break formula but it kept diving back in. the performance was strong, but it’s stuck in an average bio picture with awesome music. I still think walk hard is the best music bio picture ever made.
This biopic format is so played out and widely mocked that I’m genuinely surprised studios are still making them.
Any dramatic recreation of his famous coked-out television interview? “LIVING IN AMERICA! Nothin’ wrong. 8)”
I used this as a reason to play some James Brown, got to The Payback and now I’m going to waste 90 minutes watching Poolhall Junkies. Good start to the weekend!@
Oh, this is intended for release in theaters and not a made-for-TV movie?
hey a win win reference
WHATEVER THE FUCK IT TAKES!
totally agree about walk hard. underrated as heck.
The wrong kid died tonight.
Great. Now I’m going to be going around periodically exclaiming “yeeeeeeeeEEEE-OWWWW! HUH!” all weekend. Ah, well, might as well get started…
James brown was an insane person right? He seemed pretty insane.
This is what terrifies me about the Hendrix Biopic. How in the fuck are they going to do a movie about Jimi WITHOUT ANY OF HIS FREAKING MUSIC???????
There are two ways:
1. By only playing All Along the Watchtower and Wild Thing.
2. By setting it before he wrote any of his big hits.
Neither is ideal, but we’ve seen how terrible #1 is with the 2000 biopic (“Hendrix”). Hopefully #2 will be easier to swallow in “All Is by My Side”.
Vince, any chance you will review Begin Again? I apologize if you did and I missed it – but I saw it the other day and am kind of astonished it seems to be flying under the radar.
I heard Adam Levine was in it and threw my laptop out a window.
Biopics are the bane of my existence, and I refuse to watch them
Can we please discuss that Chadwick Boseman HAD ONLY ONE movie role before landing the Jackie Robinson role and now this? Is there some weird stipulation in his contract that demands he only play famous people
As long as they have the prerequisite scene of him magically making one of his biggest hit songs in some improvised way (ala Hit The Road Jack – in Ray) I’m in. Actually James’s lyrics are so simple, it would have to be more about the musicians creating the horn stuff or something like that (ala Light My Fire – in The Doors).
The movie itself is pretty cliched and overblown, but man, Chadwick Boseman does his level best to carry it. What a great performance. You’d think James Brown would be an impossible personality to replicate on screen but Boseman hits it out of the park.