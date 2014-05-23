Review: ‘X-Men Days Of Future Past’ And The ‘Marty’s Hand’ Problem

Marty McFly Needs His Knife Hands To Stop The Race War
If you thought a film with a nonsensical title like “Days of Future Past” was going to be slightly convoluted, ding ding ding, go to the head of Professor Xavier’s Class for Sexy Mutants Who Want to Learn to Punch Good. For one thing, wouldn’t “Days of Futures Past” sound a thousand times better? I know, I know, “Days of Future Past” was in the comics. You can’t change those! You might as well piss on the Bible! Incidentally, I watched DOFP sitting next to an overweight man in his fifties who spent the entire film (save the 20 minutes he was asleep) comparing everything on screen to how it happened in the comics with his buddy. So, that’s my first piece of advice: don’t watch this film with any comic book superfans (probably a good rule of thumb in general).
X-Men was always one of the more nuanced of mainstream superhero stories, and DOFP does a brilliant job articulating its core themes. There’s something vaguely fascistic about the Judeo-Christian, punish-the-evildoers values underpinning most superhero stories (cleverly satirized in Kick-Ass, Super, Dredd, et al). Whereas X-Men has always been about the struggle between the two conflicting poles of human nature, offering some debate fodder for the liberal arts major to go along with all the spandex and pew-pew-ing. Pop-culture savvy folks among us probably already know that Xavier and Magneto were originally envisioned partly as allegorical stand-ins for MLK and Malcolm X, respectively — notably illustrated by the end of the first X-Men movie, when Magneto tells Charles that he’ll continue to fight for mutants “by any means necessary” (Malcolm X’s words, just as powerful when delivered by an aging gay British man, I feel).
While it’s a fun history reference, the dichotomy actually goes deeper than that old Hollywood classic where white guys play black guys. Days of Future Past begins in a dystopian future where the Earth has been ravaged (ravaged, I say!) by a war between mutants and their human allies on one side, and humans and their out-of-control Sentinels on the other – giant robots who can fly, shape shift like Mystique, make knives out of their limbs like the T-1000, and turn their faces into giant, flame-throwing buttholes. It’s a nightmarish hellscape worse than Bakersfield, and the mutants’ last hope is to try to change the course of history and stop the war by sending Wolverine’s consciousness back in time (in the comic book it was Kitty Pryde who went back, but obviously Fox can’t greenlight a $225 million movie with a protagonist who’s a lady, that would be madness!).
While many of the previous X-Men movies touched on the civil rights theme (and especially gay rights – odd that those came through most strongly in the non-Singer X-Men movies directed by straight guys), DOFP takes the allegory even deeper. When faced with hostility, do you respond with hope and understanding, or fight fire with fire? Turn the other cheek or an eye for an eye? Aside from the obvious civil rights parallels, there are analogies to almost every war, especially World War I, where, like DOFP, the fight was touched off by an assassination (of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and of Peter Dinklage, respectively). Help the humans understand or fight them before they get too powerful? X-Men has the usual silly action set pieces necessitated by every superhero budget, but unlike the others, it rarely offers easy answers. I mean, other than “knife hands,” but no one’s complaining about those.
As good a job it does at selling the themes, DOFP’s plot is so convoluted it makes Watchmen look like a Tyler Perry movie. Not convoluted in the sense that it’s confusing, just convoluted in the sense that you’re always asking “Wait, why are they doing A when B makes much more sense?”
See, Days of Futures Past has a bit of a “Marty’s Hand” problem. It’s a time travel paradox that goes back to the future/futures problem of the title: when Wolverine travels back to the past, are there multiple possible futures based on his actions, or just one future? Furthermore, the way this past affects the future is never very logical. In Back to the Future (released four years after the Days of Future Past comic book), Marty’s parents have to kiss at the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance, or else they’re never going to fall in love and get married and have Marty, and he’ll never exist in the first place, let alone travel back in time to re-invent rock n roll. Okay, makes sense, sort of. In Days of Futures Past, if they don’t find the allspark, they’ll never be able to generate the 1.21 jiggawatts of power necessary to get Xavier’s wheelchair up to 88 miles per hour and send Wolverine back to Munchkinland to kill Peter Dinklage. Okay, just kidding. But without spoiling anything, what the X-gang has to do in the past in order to prevent the Flaming Butthole Wars of the Future never makes a f*ck ton of sense.
Where a lot of superhero movies are fashion victims (Man of Steel especially), torpedoed by their slavish adherence to the crappy superhero trends of their time – the requisite fanboy homage, the giant laser thingy pointed at Earth, the shaky-cam fight scenes, the CGI city being destroyed for some reason shot – DOFP is something of a pleasant time capsule from the early 2000s. There was actually a shot of the Eiffel Tower that wasn’t foreshadowing for a scene where they knock it down. And the action was deliberate and balletic, not the usual thumpy GRRR fest you get with shaky cam. All culminating in a slow-motion, 360-degree frozen cam sequence starring Quicksilver that was probably the best damned action sequence I’ve seen since the JFK assassination in Watchmen. It’s rare that you can feel an entire theater exude a palpable sense of “Whoa” in this flashy media-soaked age of roombas and Tinder, but that scene did it, and probably deserves some kind of award. Is there a Nobel for VFX?
But speaking of “why didn’t they just ____ when they could’ve ____ed?!” Quicksilver then spends the entire rest of the film not participating in the plot at all, presumably off dying his hair or buying more goggles. It’s perhaps a bit focus groupy to say “I want more of the funny character!” (I’m sure every Seinfeld focus group demanded more Kramer; focus groups also gave us Urkel), but honestly, there’s no logical reason not to incorporate Quicksilver into the plot more. Especially in light of the intense dislogic of the rest of the film.
In the end, Days of Future Past is painfully, charmingly earnest, and intensely entertaining even when it’s not making much sense (like me after too many ryes). Does that one incredible action sequence make up for a creaky plot and the fact that they put Booboo Stewart in it (as Warpath, the frowningest mutant)? With X-Men, there’s always room for debate.
GRADE: B
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
While the plot is a bit convoluted I will say this, I have NEVER smiled as much as I did during the last ten minutes of this movie.
^^^THIS.
The last two hour (yeesh, that was long) could have been Wolverine making armit noises for the audience, just so long as we got that increibly happy ending.
Yeah, it was basically the Lord of the Rings ending, but shorter and less gay.
@Mixhail OK you’ve stumped me with that one
It took everything I had to not start a slow clap. I settled with a loud “now they can redo Phoenix” remark.
I sincerely thought “Booboo Stewart” was your pet name for Kristen Stewart. I was terribly confused why Warpath was being played by Expressionless McLickylips.
I thought he meant PATRICK Stewart!
Both of those occurred to me. I had no idea it was an actual person. I still may insist on believing it’s not.
Yep…had to check the link myself. Figures he was in Twilight.
Wait, that wasn’t Joseph Gordon Levitt?
I’ve been referring to it as Days of Futures Past since I heard of the movie. Had no idea it was actually that other stupid title until just now.
Wait, we’re calling the Comedian walking away with a rifle in slow motion an “action sequence” now? Granted, it was neat to have it be confirmed rather than just implied, but that’s not even the best one in Watchmen (my money is on Dan and Laurie rediscovering their talents when mugged by Knot Tops in the alley).
Yeah that kinda struck me too. You can’t compare the Quicksilver sequence with three seconds in the Watchmen opening credits.
Thats exactly what I was thinking. The Comedian turns around with a rifle. ACTION PIECE.
I liked the jail sequence with Rorschach.
“Hrm, never disposed of sewage with a toilet before. Obvious, really.”
Thinking back, I think I am a fan of pretty much every fight in that movie except the killing of the Comedian, where the slow-mo takes me a little too far out of it.
Yeah, did he mean the attempted assassination in X2?
Call it whatever you want, it was a beautifully staged scene.
Watchmen (the movie) gets a lot of unwarranted hate, imho. I actually like Snyder’s visual aesthetic and the epic feel he gives all of his movies post-Dawn remake. I think he’s got an eye for interesting camera work on set-piece scenes and fights (even though I realize the actual fights are choreographed by someone else).
@Vince Mancini It’s a great scene, the whole flashback intro is, I just thought it was an odd comparison to make.
I agree with @Iron Mike Sharpie, the Watchmen movie was great and probably the best big screen adaptation of the book that fans could have hoped for (also, I’m firmly in the camp that the proposed Terry Gilliam version would’ve been epically awful). There’s plenty of things to hold against Snyder — a list that’s only increasing as more info trickles out about Batman V Superman — but his vision and execution on Watchmen were just about goddamn perfect. I think it’s just a matter of the book having such a strong following, and Alan Moore’s own aversion to his work being made into a movie, that pretty much made it so that any Watchmen movie was going to garner some undue hate.
Also, to @Vince Mancini’s point, I think the whole opening credit sequence of Watchmen was incredible and beautifully constructed, and (other than The Raid 2, which was incredible for different reasons) there hasn’t been anything that well shot up until the Quicksilver sequence in Days of Future Past.
I was thinking he meant the entire Opening Credits sequence? It was pretty damn awesome.
I also liked Watchmen alot (even if it was too literal of an adaptation) and Days of Future Past was very, very similar to it + time travel.
Speaking of JFK, I did hate how they kept referencing how the bullet curved when that’s been proven false. The bullet didn’t curve, JFK was just seated higher than Governor Connally.
@irishda Oliver Stone is coming for you son. Also, the person portrayed by Kevin Costner was one of the most corrupt people to be involved with the JFK thing. I think he even drugged witnesses.
Back on point, I hadn’t heard of Watchmen until the preview for the movie and though it was great.
I can’t not hold back when it comes to shitting on Watchmen. Snyder’s Watchmen was a bloated movie that unironically celebrated half of everything the comic is criticizing. The book was partly making the point of how much shit would go wrong if you gave normal, flawed human beings god-like powers (and egos). Snyder’s version made the point of “look how cool and badass all this kicking and punching is!” I find it funny how he could make a “faithful” shot by shot remake and still totally miss the entire point of the source material.
when can we look forward to your review of Adam Sandler’s Blended?
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore does it again! . . . Maybe.
You’d be the frowningest mutant too if your only weakness was diseased blankets.
This should be nominated for CotW, which you can do here: [uproxx.com]
In his defense, he did open up a helluva casino in that alternate timeline. Lobster Claws as far as the eye could see in that buffet!
One of Wolverine’s lesser-known powers? He always looks sweaty.
I keep wondering if the cockveins on his arms are CGI’d on, a-la Snyder’s 300 shaved abs.
I wasn’t gonna say anything but we need to address the elephant in the room. Hugh Jackman’s veins! What’s their story?
During the scene (this has been in the trailers) where Mystique goes into the army barracks disguised as a Colonel, I couldn’t help but wonder if the only direction Singer gave to that old guy was,
‘Do what I would do if I were an authority figure and went into an army barrack.’
‘What? Wink at the twinkiest looking soldier?’
‘Yes!’
I also enjoyed where she transformed into a hot female army soldier. Yeah, because that wouldn’t raise any eyebrows in 1973.
It’s pretty impressive that this franchise managed to recover after the twin disasters of X-3 and the first Wolverine. I’m actually excited again.
The fact that they managed to completely wipe X-3 from the movie continuity was enough on its own to make this movie a success in my eyes. But then it’s also a pretty awesome movie all around, so I walked out of the theater happy.
Without spoiling much, they kept it continuity-wise in terms of some of the people that died, (and Kelsey Grammar being old Beast) just not Professor X.
Is Mystique Rebecca Romijn in this timeline then or no? That’s really the biggest hurdle in the retroactive ret-con to pre-X2. Seems like everything else came together except for, “Patrick Stewart was best childhood friends with Mystique”.
Roombas and Tinder, ugh that band is so over. But then Williamsburg, in general, is so over.
This movie was essentially one big de-Brett Ratnering of the franchise. Which. Hey. Yeah. Go for it.
The Quicksilver scene was the best scene of any X-Men movie ever. But then why not have him along for the rest of the movie? The story continually took two steps forward and then one step back. But hey, give me Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender trying to kill each other and I get all weird and bonery inside. Overall I’d say sure, it’s successful.
I’ll call it: that WAS the best scene in any X-Men movie.
Ehhhhh I think it was tied with Nightcrawler’s assassination attempt. But it was awesome and I did not expect to be pissed that there wasn’t enough dorky looking Quicksilver in this.
Good luck topping that version in the Avengers, Marvel.
I’m still putting opening scene of X2, the attack on the mansion, and the train scene between Magneto and Xavier in X1 at the top. Quicksilver was funny and the action sequence was funny and great too (although I had some Over the Hedge flashbacks there), but it just didn’t inspire the same DAAAMN Ice Cube/Chris Tucker style reaction those other ones did.
Quicksilver’s scene was refreshing in the way the Chateau scene in Matrix Reloaded felt refreshing imo. Stylized action at it’s finest but at the end of the day, we know damn well Nightcrawler still holds the best action sequence in the X-Men series. I still might go back to Youtube just to be reminded how on point that was.
I am a comics fan and still read some comics, and I couldn’t agree more with Vince on this point.
Rest assured they will be on the internet within minutes, registering their disgust throughout the world.
“Worst. Movie. Ever.”
They already are.
Instead of labeling comic fans as guys who do that, how ’bout just classify them as the douchebags they are? I read the comics and will internally compare, but can still really enjoy something if it’s fun and good.
Great, I was excited to see this movie, but now the whole time I’m watching I’ll be thinking of it as “the ‘flaming buttholes’ movie.”* Thanks, Vince!
*Not to be confused with the “flaming butthole” android featured in the first Thor film.
Ian McKellen and Bryan Singer were already calling it that.
Haha fuck you Ratner you’ve been erased from canon.
Warpath is the mopiest mutant. All he did in the comics was lean against a wall with his arms crossed.
You could say he was preoccupied with…reservations?
I’ll see myself out, thanks
I didn’t understand why Portal Girl just didn’t cut the robots into a dozen pieces and teleport them halfway to Siberia. That was an option, right? Like portal a dude’s head from his body?
Looked like she could only throw a portal to where she could see. Still, seemed like it would’ve been easy for her to have those things stabbing/burning each other
Yeah, she definitely had like the best super power and yet got owned on the reg. Women amirite?
I kept thinking this that whole friggin fight scene. You see her get impaled by a t-1000 armspike that then gets sliced clean away by her portal, and it’s like, dude just make a portal and close it when one walks halfway through or put one under their feet.
Or you could do like I do when I make portals to attack robot turrets. I just drop a box on their heads from above. They hate that.
@Grundlemunk lol that last sentence.
What they could have shown is that whenever they split it in half, it would just form like a new Sentinel or something. That would suck even more, but the Sentinels were already badass enough as is.
It’s a time travel paradox that goes back to the future/futures problem of the title: when Wolverine travels back to the past, are there multiple possible futures based on his actions, or just one future? Furthermore, the way this past affects the future is never very logical…. But without spoiling anything, what the X-gang has to do in the past in order to prevent the Flaming Butthole Wars of the Future never makes a f*ck ton of sense.
There’s a conversation between Xavier and Beast in the back half of the movie where they talk about whether, even with their knowledge of the future, they can really expect to change the flow of time and stop the war, which pretty much anchored these elements of the story for me. Obviously, Magneto was never going to go along with Xavier and Wolverine’s plans as they intended, nor was the story ever as simple as stopping Mystique from killing Trask in the past. So, knowing what you know about these characters’ motivations, intentions and prior actions, I thought the movie did a great job of making the point that it wasn’t just about stopping the assassination of Trask, but the characters themselves undergoing fundamental changes, absent which it would have been inevitable that the Sentinels would be activated and eventually wipe out everyone in the future. It was a very nuanced approach to the time travel elements, but the breadcrumbs are easy enough to follow. I don’t think it’s fair to call the time travel stuff “convoluted”. I mean, would it have been better if X-Men took Looper’s meta approach and Logan and Xavier had a 60 second conversation about time travel that ended with Logan brushing off Xavier’s questions by saying “Is that what we came here for, to talk about the implications of time travel!? We’d be here all day, making models with straws!”? As a wise man once said, “time travel is always going to be slightly beyond your linear-time-based comprehension, so stop expecting Doc Brown to show up with his chalk board”.
It’s not that it’s convoluted as in hard to follow, but (SPOILER ALERT)
…are we really to believe that a giant assassination attempt on live TV, complete with Magneto picking up an entire stadium for some reason would really convince the general public that they DON’T need Sentinels? I thought it would’ve made much more sense for Magneto to secretly control the Sentinels and have them kill a bunch of people, that way the public won’t ever trust Trask Industries again. It’s not hard to follow what they were going for, but the logic of it doesn’t track for me.
@Vince Mancini
(SPOILER ALERT)
Magneto did turn the Sentinels on the crowd of people, so I thought he made the point that the Sentinels weren’t the perfect defense to the mutant menace that they were being sold as. I also bought the premise that Mystique walking away from killing anyone at the end could be the spark that would lead to better human-mutant relations, and that if she had killed anyone it would’ve reinforced and heightened human’s fear of mutants, but I could see how that would be too flimsy for others. Though it was plainly melodramatic, I enjoyed the hell out of the tension that was created by cutting back and forth between Mystique holding the gun and the Sentinels closing in on Kitty Pride and Logan in the future.
My big question coming out of the movie was if it was Mystique pretending to be Stryker (rather than Stryker himself) that salvaged Wolverine, what does that mean for the rest of Wolverine’s back story? But those were more nerdish concerns than a gripe with the movie itself.
@Vince Mancini That’s exactly what I thought he WAS doing at first. Like “Wow, good idea, Erik. If the sentinels fuck up other people, the government will have to drop Trask Industries and the public will want Trask’s head. Hell, you could even have a mutant save the day, and get a double whammy!” Then, nope, just unnecessary complications.
“My big question coming out of the movie was if it was Mystique pretending to be Stryker (rather than Stryker himself) that salvaged Wolverine, what does that mean for the rest of Wolverine’s back story?”
This was my biggest question too. It seemed totally unnecessary.
re Magneto’s spectacle: He has never been about peacefully coexisting with humans, though. It’s much more in line with his character that he would demonstrate his mighty ability to scare humans away from the Sentinel program than it would be to quietly change history. I think the Malcolm X comparison is apt in this case. Also fits with the “survival” theme he talked about with Logan: Magneto is showing the world that he, as a mutant, is the alpha and you’d be wise not to fuck with him.
The law of diminishing returns can be applied to Wolverine as a protagonist…2 X-Men movies ago…
I just realized how trite and sad it is that this has become a novelty in film.
“In Days of Futures Past, if they don’t find the allspark, they’ll never be able to generate the 1.21 jiggawatts of power necessary to get Xavier’s wheelchair up to 88 miles per hour and send Wolverine back to Munchkinland to kill Peter Dinklage.”
Fucking amazing Vince.
absolument…that made me spit-take on my monitor…
thank you, lince
Guess I’m a big X-Men dork because I thought this movie worked so well since it raised the actual stakes, even with it’s predictable ending. Mostly because I did not enjoy seeing all the characters I grew up with getting brutally murdered by those creepy Sentinels over and over again, and was hoping Wolverine and co. would hurry the fuck up and save everyone before it happened to everyone.
I give the movie an A- because yes, the plot was kinda convoluted, James McAvoy hammed it up alot and they introduced an awesome character who has one of the best moment’s in the series’ history, and then promptly stop using him. Other than that, it was great from beginning to end. If you read all of Vince’s complaints in his DEFINITIVE X-Men Rankings post, then you’d see that DOFP seemed to address alot of those issues: there’s less Halle Berry and Anna Paquin, corny line readings, and Brett Ratner; but lucky for Vince, more Huge Jackman Penis Vein nudity than ever before.
Also no one has mentioned it here, but make sure to stay past the credits. That closing sequence hinting at Apocalypse was fucking cool. Probably cooler than any of the Avengers teases too. If they could pull this crazy Time Travel story off, then the Studio should keep feeding Brian Singer all the Twinks he wants so he can make that awesome storyline happen.
Co-signed, the Apocalypse teaser at the end was awesome and worth sitting through the entire credits. Can’t wait to see what this crew does with that storyline.
As a fellow X-Men nerd that grew up collecting the Marvel universe cards and watching the cartoon on Fox (and who currently owns all of the TV seasons and movies to date), I loved this movie. The only thought going through my head leaving the theater was “THAT WAS FUCKING AWESOME”. In my opinion, this probably ranks right after The Dark Knight and Batman Begins on the list of best comic book hero movies.
@miamidiesel do you know if the dude “building” the pyramid was Apocalypse himself? The actor looked recognizable but I couldn’t tell who he was or if he was indeed whatshisface.
They said they’re going with the First Class crew for that movie, which is sad because I prefer the Singer cast instead. Fassbender is probably the only one from that crew which I enjoy. McAvoy just doesn’t do it for me. And Jennifer Lawrence might be good, but I thought Romjin’s Mystique was better.
@irishda Eh that’s not really bad news. I think Vaughn and Singer are interchangeable. And you’re crazy about Jennifer Lawrence not being a better Mystique. She’s way more likable this time around. Without her, they never would have beefed up that role. She’s like the lynchpin in this movie too.
So the Apocalypse movie will be Huge Jackman’s last run at Wolverine though right? I’m excited to see a new version of him soon. I want Tom Hardy (in full on Warrior mode) or someone short and almost insane to play him #fuckitletsuseCharlieDay.
@Mixhail
Well if less is more, then Romjin’s takes it, because her’s (and actually a lot of the villainous underlings) was all speaking with actions over words. Obviously they had to beef it up for this one, but that presented its own problems as (without spoilering it for others) her storyline makes no sense at the end. ESPECIALLY with Wolverine.
Jonah Hill as Logan to play off C-Tates’ Gambit.
I think Jackman has another Wolverine spinoff before he is done. Also that actor at the end is (likely) not going to play Apocalypse, but damn am I pumped,
Only because Apocalypse gets hella ripped by the 1980s.
I blame steroids.
@Martin [comicbook.com]
He also had some time to work out. But probably ‘roids.
@Martin i just want Mister Sinister in the movie. Not some one off oh he is just Pestulance of the Four Horseman, but like pulling the strings over time awaiting for Apocalypses awakening. You can have him being a scientist with Striker, Telling Sebastian Shaw what to do in Nazi Germany. Hell he could even be working with Trask with all the genetic material he was pulling from mutants.
This is only the 2nd movie I’ve seen in 3D (first was Dredd 3D) and like the former, was worth the extra $$ for the experience. Granted I went to the small cheap theater closest to my house, so 3D was only $11 instead of $20.
Seeing as its been years since the 6th grade: Who the fuck is Warpath?
I saw the movie and I still have no idea what the fuck he does.
Heightened senses, super strength.
Typical cannon-fodder mutant… sort of Wolverine-lite, but NATIVE AMERICAN!
also, sometimes can fly.
If I were Wolverine, I’d honestly just be kind of worried about accidentally severing off my own cock at some point. Like, if something startled me at the urinal or something, and then, it’s like sshhhhhiinck!!
It’ll grow back.
What if it grows back as just a stub? And, healing factor or not, that would hurt like a bitch.
This has Vaughn’s fingerprints all over it. I’m not sure how much he contributed to the process, but so much of the plot struck me of First Class. The unnecessary complications, the need to tie it in with world history, how severely downplayed the future is for the past; it’s like Matthew Vaughn flips through a history book and keeps saying, “What if the X-Men were there?!” Beyond that my only other complaints were how fast and clunky the first twenty minutes go by, and fucking McAvoy and his goddamn temple pushing, like the secret to his power is pressure activated. What happens if his arms can’t reach his head? Is he powerless to read minds then?
He took that physical cue from Patrick Stewart.
@Martin As in Stewart told him? Cause I don’t think I ever saw Professor X do that in the first two.
Maybe I’m thinking of Fassbender and McKellan.
I can’t remember.
I think the reason to “tie it in with world history” is because they take place in the past. (duh) Singer’s X-Men were taking place in the present and, well, nothing for them to tie in to.
I thought the Marty’s Hand problem was that when his hand starts fading out of reality, why didn’t the rest of him?
These days Marty’s hands look like they’re fading out of reality, but they’re actually just shaking a lot.
On the homepage right now it looks like McAvoy plays Hitler in this.
[yezukevich.com]
The “Marty’s Hand” problem? So the movie has Parkinson’s?
Pretty sure that’s a masturbation porno
+1
The first 10 minutes of dialogue felt so 4th wall breaking to me. I can just picture the writers clutching their faces and heads knowing they have to write this dialogue because the suits demand it, otherwise, according to the suits, “mom and pop in Oklahoma”, as well as kids under the age of 12, obviously “won’t get it cuz it’s too hard to understand”.
Ya know what? I couldn’t make the connection between using 2 cosmetic products was the way trigger The Joker’s poison to kill people when I first saw Batman in theaters at 5 years old. Yet I still enjoyed the fuck outta that movie.
You guys remind me of when my dad took me to see David Lynchs Dune. I was ten years old. They passed out a little sheet at the ticket window that listed definitions and explained a bunch of backstory so people wouldn’t get confused.
Dad just shook his head. “Jesus Christ. It’s just good guys versus bad guys.”
What I took away from this movie is that Mystique and Magneto are the most selfish fucking assholes in the history of selfish fucking assholes.
(SPOILER)
Hey Wolvz, we totes believe your story about being from the future, and we’ll go on this globe trotting adventure and risk our lives, but ultimately we’re not going to change any of our choices that you say will lead to the extinction of mutantkind.
How jazzed do you think Famke Janssen and James Marsden were to be told they could star in movies again
There was a lot of expository dialogue in this film, and for me it really made parts of the film draaaaaggg. I think we could have worked a lot of it out without having every little thing explained to us.
Still waiting for an answer to why Mystique can beat people up like a ninja.
That’s just comes from being a mutant with a vagina. Every female mutant eventually becomes a ninja.
I absolutely loved First Class, and felt that it totally reinvigorated the franchise. DOFP, while a great film, almost felt like a bit of a step backwards. The thing I loved about First Class is that it felt fresh and new, learning about how the team came together, and how the relationship between Xavier and Magneto began. I was looking forward to seeing that story develop in subsequent films. We don’t really get to see that in DOFP, at least not to the degree that I was hoping for. Maybe we’ll see more of it in Apocalypse. Oh and by the way, you know those mutants you got to know in First Class? Yeah, most of them were unceremoniously killed between the films. Hope you didn’t want to see them again.
The tone Vaughn struck in First Class was perfect, giving us just enough of the serious “being a mutant is tough” stuff to make the film feel substantial, but wrapping it up in this wonderfully ridiculous Cold War Bond movie setting where Kevin Bacon gets around in a luxury submarine with his busty blonde offsider who gets him ice for his drinks by slicing it from a damn iceberg with her diamond fingers. It’s fun, is what I’m saying. Singer on the other hand, while still including plenty of fun moments, tends to overdo the dramatic stuff, so that it can come off as cheesy and overwrought at times. Go back and watch the first two X films and you’ll notice it too.
I also don’t think that the setpieces, apart from the one with Quicksilver at the Pentagon, are a match for anything in the previous X-Men flicks. When Magneto lifted a submarine in First Class it was exciting, because he’d mastered his power AND it was part of that whole fantastic Cuban blockade scene. When he lifted a stadium in DOFP, it didn’t feel like anything we haven’t seen before. The fight scenes in the future left me a bit cold too, possibly because they were so CGI heavy and because we knew Wolverine would succeed in the past, negating any mutant deaths in the future anyway.
Might go and see it again, because I usually enjoy films more the second time around when I’m not overanalysing them so much. Gotta say though, the fact that the final scene reveals this film to be a massive middle finger to Brett Rather and X-Men 3 made me chuckle heartily, and leave the film satisfied.
The stadium thing at the end was unnecessary but inevitable. At least they didn’t completely demolish DC in the final third — call it a compromise.
To your point, though: Yea, this movie was definitely Singer’s attempt to finish what he started. As a result, the tone established in “First Class” was all but completely absent. FC kinda got the X3 treatment in that respect, and I empathize with your disappointment there. But Vaughn was channelling a retro 60’s vibe for FC, and it worked for a one-off, but I don’t see any way it could have been duplicated for a follow-up. Perhaps that’s why he jumped ship?
Singer opted for a more serious, high stakes scenario, and why not? DOFP rewarded the hell out of fans that have been invested in this story for over a decade now, and the de-Ratnerizing moments in the finale were a “confetti in the air” experience of the highest order. The sweet, sweet icing on the already highly palatable cake. It was a refreshing reminder of the series’ former glory.
It wasn’t without its faults, but I’d contend that it was entertaining AND interesting — I actually want to see it again for the same reasons you described. I’d call it a winner.
I think that the stadium sequence can be forgiven since Magneto actual uses it to accomplish a kinda-sorta interesting task (trapping the people in the White House), unlike in X3, where he uses the Golden Gate Bridge as a…bridge.
What does that “especially gay rights” bit mean? I mean, obviously gay rights fit under the civil rights umbrella, but what in the X-Men movies has applied specifically to gay rights? The stuff with Mystique being expected to pretend to be someone she’s not? Rogue not being able to “be with” the guy she wants? You said something in your ranking article about Angel being gay in X3 which I didn’t quite get… though I guess the Mystique thing also applies to him cutting his own wings off, huh?
@JJ Jr.
When Rogue and a couple others go to visit some mutant student’s parents, his mother flat-out asks, “Can’t you try to not be a mutant?” It was a coming-out scene except replacing gay with mutant.
Thank you both I probably picked up on that “Have you ever tried not being a mutant” thing once, but forgot.
I don’t one if anyone else had an extended commercial for Hercules beforehand, but my theater did. My only thought was “why in the world would you have an extended advertisement for a movie directed by Brett Ratner right before an X-Men movie that was made BECAUSE HE RUINED THE ORIGINAL FRANCHISE SO BAD THEY HAD TO REBOOT IT.”
Please think before you advertise. Know your audience.
The irony was palpable.
The audience in my theater cheered at the end when he says I AM HERCULES!
I wanted to die.
@Martin Same here. I was very irritated. It was easily the shittiest looking trailer, but for some reason people ate it up.
We got some High School Football movie trailer. Talk about wrong target audience….
@Martin
My….My god…
Even the Midwestern rubes in my theater let out a collective groan…
Thank you Bryan Singer for retconning the shitty movies. I hope the accusations are false.
I too would hope the accusations are false, because it means there are no victims and he did nothing wrong. But if the accusations are true, fuck him.
The comic geek stereotype needs to die. Or there at least needs to be an understanding that people that fit the stereotype are terrible regardless of their hobbies.
It makes me happy for the cast and crew to hear this being reviewed so positively because I’ve heard Singer’s wrap-up parties can be a real pain in the ass.
The first 10 minutes were as perfunctory as it gets, but the same can be said of “Avengers.” Unfortunately it seems to come with the territory at this point. I know that I wasn’t bothered by it for long.
I love how every person commenting here ripped on Quicksilver and his appearance prior to this movie and are now all dropping trow and spanking it to him. Here… now you can pretend to be him… (read super slowly)… f… u… c… k… …o… f… f…
Regarding the rest of the movie, I think Jennifer Lawrence has some nice DSLs. And, coming from someone who thinks less Wolverine is more, they shoulda had more Wolverine. Specifically more Wolverine stabby and killy parts.
If they needed a character to do nuthin and stand around, driving the plot occasionally, then they shoulda used Lockheed (if I recall, he was a purple little dragon who could speak to lesbians).
That is funny about Quicksilver.
I didn’t say or think shit.
that would be a nice homage to watchmen…the whole can o beans product placement…
I enjoyed the fuck out of this movie.
I don’t get why they had Magneto pen in everyone at the White House using the stadium with guard robots on top only to just toss that whole idea and imagery away and go for the same move he uses in X1 of using peoples’ own guns against them. Did he really need to uproot a stadium for that (aside from looking cool and scaring the shit out of everyone)? And where the fuck did everyone else go, anyway?
Even with that question in my head, I’m still inclined to say “fuck it” and take enjoyment from what I saw.
I get what youre saying, I guess what I assumed the logic of the stadium scene was to prevent others from coming in to distract him. Or at least, to slow them down? Still, yea probably not needed, but it looked really cool.
Does anyone else think the poster for the movie (the blue one with Prof. X’s face) looks like Ming the Merciless?
Also, apropos of nothing, alternate title: X-Men: Daze of Future Passed
Adult parody: XXX-Men: Gaze at Dat Super Ass
Loved the movie.
Quicksilver was a complete waste. I mean, “the scene” was cool, but absolutely did not need to be Quicksilver. You could throw Northstar or some other speedster in there and get the same result. He was pretty funny, but ultimately not even remotely what I want out of a Quicksilver character, so I hope being an actual character, not a gimmick that’s used once and completely forgotten the rest of the movie, in Avengers 2 will be more in line with my expectations.
I assume this was an introduction to a character we will see again, more grown up, in Apocalypse. I mean, I’m not super stoked on young Professor X since he doesn’t resemble the Xavier I want at all, but that’s because he’s young Prof X and developing into Patrick Stewart.
In Supergods, Grant Morrison bandies about the idea that children have no problem discerning fact from fiction, which allows them to enjoy sci-fi/fantasy/superheroes more than adults, who he claims have trouble discerning fiction from fact and therefore demand that such fantastical stories follow a real world logic, tempering their enjoyment. IDK how good of a psychologist Morrison is, but I feel like it’s a phenomenon I see with movies like this.
Just got back from it. While I usually agree with a lot of the points Vince makes, I was not nearly as annoyed by the “Marty’s hand problem”. I really thought First Class was the best out of the whole series, and this one was superior to that for me. And like someone said above, yea a lot of the mutants introduced in the last film died almost immediately, that didn’t bother me. Probably because the only thing that bothered me about First Class was the silly scenes with the kids. Most of that silliness is absent in this film. Really enjoyed it. And yes, the Quicksilver scene was fuckin awesome. Also, as someone who has never read many comics, even I was able to catch that wink about Magneto being Quicksilver’s dad, although I could see why people would miss that.
I used to be one of those nerds that would obsessively argue about things being different from the source material, be it Lord of the Rings or whatever. I’ve matured enough as a nerd to get past it and judge something on its own merits alone.