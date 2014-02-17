See How The Violence Came To Life In The ‘Kick-Ass 2’ VFX Breakdown

If you’re the kind of person who watches a movie that features a young girl in an all-out brawl for her life with the female equivalent of Ivan Drago and wonders, “Hey, how’d they make that look so crazy and kind of real?” then this is the video for you. While it wasn’t as critically-received as the first film, Kick-Ass 2 still featured a ton of over-the-top action and brutal fighting sequences to stay true to the graphic nature of the story, and that required a lot of work from the magical special effects wizards who make miracles happen with their computers.

In this VFX breakdown video, we get a behind-the-scenes look at what effects were used to make Hit Girl become the biggest badass in the world, as she fought to stop the evil Mother Russia from destroying us all. Oh, and if you still haven’t seen Kick-Ass 2, consider this a spoiler alert.

In case this video gets yanked from YouTube, you can watch the original at Vimeo.

