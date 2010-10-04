Shia LaBeouf refuses to drop beef with Frankie Muniz. Wait, what?

Biggie v. Tupac. Mel Gibson v. That Russian Chick. 50 Cent v. one of those other rappers. These are the celebrity beefs we sort of remember. But what about Shia LaBeouf vs. Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle? We should really check in with that one, because I’d never heard of it before five seconds ago. On something called The Bert Show, the hosts asked Shia LaBeouf about his streak of six number one movies. To which Labeouf responded:
“While that’s flattering as hell, you could have put Frankie Muniz into any of the movies I’ve been in and it would’ve still been No.1.”
BOOM! At first I assumed Shia was just taking a page out of my pick-a-random-celebrity-to-use-as-your-whipping-boy playbook. But Popeater dug up an old interview to prove that the Frankie Muniz thing isn’t just a recent phenomenon.
The feud between the young actors began back in 2003 when LaBeouf told EW about his feelings about the star child at the time.
“I used to see him at premieres and stuff and it would always be like he was looking down on me, and then it turned into we’re equal, and then it turned into ‘Oh Frankie, I know that guy,'” LaBeouf said in the interview.
The DJ then asked if LaBeouf was concerned that Muniz might hear this and come up to him at a party, and then it got nastier. “I don’t go to many parties and I don’t really hang out in Frankie Muniz-type zones,” LaBeouf said.
HEYO! Take that, guy no one has thought about in the last five years! For his part, Frankie Muniz then fired back in a commendably properly-spelled Twitter post:
“Dear Shia LaBeouf, it’s getting creepy the fact that you can’t stop talking about me,” Muniz tweeted. “It’s been 12 years now. I don’t know you. Thanks.” [via]
OH SNAP!! …Damn, rich white kids have the boringest feuds. Though I would love it if they had actually never met and Shia LaBeouf just invented this beef. Brilliant subversive comedy move, LaBeouf. But judging by the rest of the interview, I think he might have been just rambling:
“One, talent is a ridiculous word, right? It’s sort of like luck. Like what do these words mean? See, I look at actors like boxers. These are ordinary men with extraordinary determination. At least the successful ones. These aren’t magical beings that can infuse the audience with emotion that’s coming from some god-like place that only they can have access to. I think these are just people who prepare.
I don’t think I’m talented. I dont think talented is a word. I think ‘talented’ is superfluous, like magic or luck. If you can believe in luck, then you can believe in talent.”
Ha, cool story, bro. “Talent, what does it mean??” I wonder if having to deliver all that coked-up nonsense talk in Wall Street 2 has permanently damaged Shia Labeouf’s grasp on the meaning of words.
“I know it sounds like Star Wars love, but actors aren’t god-like mythical beings, they’re boxers.”
Added LaBeouf, “I gave him the finger just so I’d have an even number again.”
