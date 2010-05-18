So… that Chris Klein audition tape…

I missed the boat on this “Chris Klein Auditions for Mamma Mia” video here in favor of the 80s bully supercut, but I need to get it out of the way now or else people will be asking me about it all day. So here it is. It’s Chris Klein singing an ABBA song in a supposed audition for a role that eventually went to Dominic Cooper. I can’t imagine that this is real, but no one seems to have any more information. It seems incredibly stagey and I can’t imagine why he’d be looking directly into the camera during an audition, but if it is fake (which I’m about 85% sure it is), it’s weird that it’s not on Funny or Die or something. It’s also not that funny, just kind of weird. On the off chance that it is real, I can only imagine Tarantino was doing sit ups in the corner with the coke wizard spotting him, waiting for Chris Klein to finish so they could make a flapjacks run.