So… that Chris Klein audition tape…

I missed the boat on this “Chris Klein Auditions for Mamma Mia” video here in favor of the 80s bully supercut, but I need to get it out of the way now or else people will be asking me about it all day. So here it is. It’s Chris Klein singing an ABBA song in a supposed audition for a role that eventually went to Dominic Cooper. I can’t imagine that this is real, but no one seems to have any more information. It seems incredibly stagey and I can’t imagine why he’d be looking directly into the camera during an audition, but if it is fake (which I’m about 85% sure it is), it’s weird that it’s not on Funny or Die or something. It’s also not that funny, just kind of weird. On the off chance that it is real, I can only imagine Tarantino was doing sit ups in the corner with the coke wizard spotting him, waiting for Chris Klein to finish so they could make a flapjacks run.
How does someone have the same amount of space from eyes to eyebrows and eyebrows to hairline?
Chris Klein is the Malt-o-Meal Keanu Reeves.
I made a similar video praising Mandy Moore, but federal law required YouTube to remove it.
His nostril flares are JJ Abrams’ lens flares epic.
Chris Klein was going to do a sex tape to get back in the news until his agent pointed out that a video of him masturbating to himself in the mirror wouldn’t be a good thing
Seems fake but it makes me want to go watch Just Friends again.
I once told Chris Klein to quit acting like a retard, but he couldn’t. Most convincing job he’s ever done.
Not making the cut for Mamma Mia has to be a rock bottom in a man’s life.
No Pauly, auditioning for Mamma Mia is the rock bottom
Chris, even your V-neck is out of key.
Chris Klein’s singing stumbles through hail storms.
After this performance, Chris’ uvula when on to hang himself.
Chris Klein’s o-face probably looks like one of those melting Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark
I FUCKING LOVE LAME, UNINSPIRED MUSICALS WHO’S STORY IS DERIVED FROM breath STRINGING TOGETHER RANDOM LYRICS WRITTEN BY COKED-UP SWEDES THREE DECADES AGO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111!111
He did, however, get the waiter position at Mama Mia’s Pizzeria.
Chris Klein thinks “O Solo Mio” is a love song to Mario Van Peebles.
Sounds like he is singing in the key of F-shart.
I thought mamma mia was a delightfull romp! and amanda seyfried is really cute in it too