Spider-Man Might Try To Imitate The Avengers

The guys at Super Hero Hype recently spoke with Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad, the producers of The Amazing Spider-Man, and they offered a lot of insight as to why Sony Pictures was willing to re-launch the Spider-Man franchise so soon, with Spider-Man 3 still freshly splitting our memories into three parts and pooping in each one accordingly. You know, aside from that whole “they had to or Marvel would reclaim it” reason.
Beyond a lot of the back-patting and Sam Raimi/Marc Webb mutual praise, the duo admitted that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would indeed get at least the same trilogy treatment as the Tobey Maguire version, if not more. So the question, then, would be – who will the other villains be? Well, it seems they may or may not have learned a very important lesson from the aforementioned third installment.
SHH: Do you feel like you need to stay away from some of the villains that have appeared in the Sam Raimi movies? Or can you redefine them within the context of this new Spider-Man?
Arad: Well, not really. There are so many ways to paint these villains, all of them. As you know, one of the great sagas in the Spider-Man universe is of course the Sinister Six. I think Avengers did okay the last time I looked.
Tolmach: It’s going to be okay.
Arad: Yeah, it will survive.
SHH: So are you suggesting you’re going to do five Spider-Man movies introducing each villain and then the sixth movie will have the Sinister Six?
Tolmach: It seems like a good model.
Arad: It all depends on the stories that one wants to tell, because Spider-Man is really more a depth kind of a story, we have to be careful how many villains we can service, because a relationship with a villain has to be such that it’s a story on his own. We attempted to do multiple villains–you’ve been there–you just need screen time to do it. (via Collider)
You think Avengers did okay? Haha, you sly devil.
Obviously, anybody who is producing a comic book film or trilogy right now wants it to perform like The Avengers. But Marvel’s The Avengers was set up meticulously through a series of individual hero character films before culminating in the success that earned hundreds of millions and rave reviews. What they’re implying is that we’ll get 5 more films that each introduce a new villain and presumably end with Spider-Man saying, “Oh no, I have to stop him, too.”
Let’s say that Webb, Arad, and Tolmach decide to go through with this idea of creating individual films for the Sinister Six to set up both Amazing Spider-Man follow-ups. That means they’ll have to choose between Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Electro, Mysterio, Vulture, Hydro, Kraven, and Sandman, and probably others, to decide which villains they’ll use to challenge Spidey. That might even work, except a lot of those characters suck.
Do us a favor, guys. We know that you’re developing a Venom film, so emulate The Avengers all you want by using that film to set up The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and 3. You owe us a good Venom, so forget all that Sinister Six nonsense and focus on this. PLEASE.
Still haven’t seen Avengers. Prolly won’t see Amazing Spider Man until DVD. Man, kids suck.
am i the only one who thinks the “maximum carnage” story arc was amazing? why cant they take this angle ever?
That’s the storyline I was about to get all nerd raged for, but I didn’t want to get yelled at again. Also, a lot of Spidey fans apparently don’t seem to like Carnage as much as I did.
I fully support this as long as Green Jellÿ provides the soundtrack (again)
FUCK AND YES.
Man Maximum Carnage” and the whole almost “Manson Family” type atmosphere you got with Carnage and Shriek with Demogoblin, Doppleganger, and Carrion. Just going on a murder spree was fun. For a change it had almost absolutely nothing to do with Peter Parker or his friends/family… Just 5 homicidal maniacs doing their thing.
I think Maximum Carnage is too dark for movie Spider-man. Also you’d need a hell of a lot of movies to set up and tell it.
Part of me thinks the story’s “too big” to do, but the other part is all like “Doppleganger, son! It’s like a retarded Spider Man dog that hates people!”
im all in for Carnage. especially if it brings Cardiac with him.
If more than 3 movies is their plan, why the hell did they use Scarffield to play Spiderman? He’s not as young as he looks. He’s almost 29. That’s 2 years older than Tobey Maguire was when his first Spiderman movie came out. I guess they can always do a leap forward in time if necessary, but a Spiderman in his mid-thirties just doesn’t sound appealing. It works for Batman and Iron Man, but that’s about it.
Their dicks are hard because the movie is in theaters and is doing ok. Lets wait for their flaccid thoughts.
Isn’t Avengers basically the only comic book movie to cram in a whole lotta’ stuff and NOT suck?
Pretty much yes.
And to do it they needed the best ensemble director in the business to write and direct it. Somehow I doubt Sony understands that.
Ah Avi Arad, the man who saved Marvel from bankruptcy by having a garage sale of all their characters. It’s lovely that no one mentions Arad sold the rights of Spider-man to Sony for 1 million dollars. A property that has made Sony billions. He also sold Xmen for 1 million to Fox.
The reason why relaunches happened quickly and cheaply was that Disney bought Marvel and if Spider-man and X-men were not in development (which after each had 3 it was clear there wouldn’t be a 4 or 5) that Disney could attempt to recollect those licenses. Look at the timeline and you will see – Disney buys Marvel, Sony announces Spidey reboot, Fox announces Young Xmen.
And he opened the door for what Marvel is doing now. So, I think thats a win.
the biggest joke was that Arad hasnt sold Quasar for 15 billion yet!!!
listen, just because something is worth more after you sell doesnt mean you made a bad sale at the time. assets change in value due to things beyond your control. if you could predict the future you’d never sell anything that appreciates. duh.
When Avi said that Kingpin technically still belongs to Spider-Man not Daredevil in the interview I’m not going to lie my jaw dropped.
“Well we fucked up writing one villain so I think we can handle six.”
If they’re planning this Sinster Six bullshit, what the fuck is the point of Gwen Stacy? Her only job is to die, and Spiderman has to kill her. That’s her significance. Otherwise, Spidey’s relationship with Mary Jane was much deeper with much more history.
Well I am sure that was very heavily hinted at at the end of the movie.
If they plan on introducing so many “new” villains, they should have 4 movies, and need to have one of the lesser story driven/main stream villains be beat in the first act like an aside, then focus the rest off each film on a major villain. Like have him beat up vulture in opening act, then focus on Doc Oc, or Rhino first act then go to Kraven. Also they need to either make norman the leader/organizer of the group or introduce Kingpin soon. Maybe have a tie in with Venom being part of the six, then switching sides to help Spidey, or have them introduce Kingpin in new daredevil and then have him join spidey.