The ‘American Psycho’ Musical With Music By Duncan Sheik Hits The US Next Year

Every time I think about a film being turned into a Broadway musical, I think of “Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius” from the (sadly fictional) ‘Planet of the Apes’ musical in The Simpsons. Amazingly, most actual Broadway adaptations are even stranger, like the musical based on ‘American Psycho,’ which is set to debut in the US next year. For instance, did you know the music was written by Duncan Sheik and it starred Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Patrick Bateman when it premiered in the UK?

I still can’t wrap my mind around the fact that the guy who wrote “I taste the saline when I kiss away your tears” is writing songs about hookers eating each other out now.

Patrick Bateman’s coming (back) to America! The new musical thriller ‘American Psycho’ will receive its U.S. premiere as part of Second Stage Theatre’s 2014-15 season. The tuner, which premiered at London’s Almeida Theatre in December 2013, will begin off-Broadway performances in February 2015 and open officially the following month. Rupert Goold, who helmed the production across the pond, will direct. Casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date. [Broadway.com]

Here’s some of what goes on in the play, according to a NY Post piece from 2010:

“There are murders, and they are on stage in full view of the audience,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “An ax and a chef’s knife will be used. I think there’s going to be a lot of blood.” * Bateman lures business associate Paul Owen back to his Manhattan apartment. Bateman puts on a raincoat so his designer suit doesn’t get bloody and hacks up Owen with an ax. * He bumps into “Tom Cruise” in the elevator of the Upper West Side building where they both live. Bateman refers to Cruise’s film “Cocktail” as “Bartender.” Cruise corrects him and points out that his nose is bleeding. * Bateman and his yuppie friends compare business cards at a swanky Upper East Side restaurant. Noting his peers’ classier cards, Bateman becomes so jealous he finds it hard to breathe.

Does it still count as high culture if I’m sitting in the front row in a raincoat cheering for them to spray blood on me like a Shamu show? Anyway, it sounds fun. But honestly, I’d be happy if the musical was just 90 minutes of this:

I still can’t believe this video has less than 50,000 views. I’ve watched it at least 10 times myself.