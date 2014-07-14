The ‘American Psycho’ Musical With Music By Duncan Sheik Hits The US Next Year

Every time I think about a film being turned into a Broadway musical, I think of “Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius” from the (sadly fictional) ‘Planet of the Apes’ musical in The Simpsons. Amazingly, most actual Broadway adaptations are even stranger, like the musical based on ‘American Psycho,’ which is set to debut in the US next year. For instance, did you know the music was written by Duncan Sheik and it starred Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Patrick Bateman when it premiered in the UK?
I still can’t wrap my mind around the fact that the guy who wrote “I taste the saline when I kiss away your tears” is writing songs about hookers eating each other out now.
Patrick Bateman’s coming (back) to America! The new musical thriller ‘American Psycho’ will receive its U.S. premiere as part of Second Stage Theatre’s 2014-15 season. The tuner, which premiered at London’s Almeida Theatre in December 2013, will begin off-Broadway performances in February 2015 and open officially the following month. Rupert Goold, who helmed the production across the pond, will direct. Casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date. [Broadway.com]
Here’s some of what goes on in the play, according to a NY Post piece from 2010:
“There are murders, and they are on stage in full view of the audience,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “An ax and a chef’s knife will be used. I think there’s going to be a lot of blood.”
* Bateman lures business associate Paul Owen back to his Manhattan apartment. Bateman puts on a raincoat so his designer suit doesn’t get bloody and hacks up Owen with an ax.
* He bumps into “Tom Cruise” in the elevator of the Upper West Side building where they both live. Bateman refers to Cruise’s film “Cocktail” as “Bartender.” Cruise corrects him and points out that his nose is bleeding.
* Bateman and his yuppie friends compare business cards at a swanky Upper East Side restaurant. Noting his peers’ classier cards, Bateman becomes so jealous he finds it hard to breathe.
Does it still count as high culture if I’m sitting in the front row in a raincoat cheering for them to spray blood on me like a Shamu show? Anyway, it sounds fun. But honestly, I’d be happy if the musical was just 90 minutes of this:
I still can’t believe this video has less than 50,000 views. I’ve watched it at least 10 times myself.
My favorite part of that video is at 4:06. Oh man.
Boy, boy, crazy boy,
Get cool, boy!
Got a rocket in your pocket,
Keep coolly cool, boy!
Don’t get hot,
‘Cause man, you got
Some high times ahead.
Take it slow and Daddy-O,
You can live it up and die in your head!
American Psycho musical NOT named “Oh, Africa, Brave Africa” ?!? For shame.
They feared it would be too much of a “laugh riot”.
Jeez Patrick, I mean Marcus, why would Ivana be at Texarkana?
I’m all about respected musicians branching out into theater! Here in Chicago, Stephen Jenkins orchestrated a live improv show of The Lost Boys that brought tears to the crowds eyes. Particularly, audience member Corey Feldman.
Sadly, Feld-Dog’s tears were due to the pepper spray that security blasted him with when he tried to get on stage to do his Michael Jackson routine. He was screaming “death by Moonwalk!…” at the vampires as the guards dragged him into the alley for an ass beating.
Note: the theater was in Boys Town, so it’s not the ‘ass beating’ that straight guys like.
And now we know how far they’d go to be the next freak show…
Do non-Canadians get that reference?
I get it!………………….. but I’m canadian…
Aw hell. I got it immediately and then was confused about your Canadian comments.
I’m from Buffalo though, where we meet the Tim Hortons, Labatt/Molson, and Tragically Hip tests of Canadianism. They must’ve gotten playtime in adjacent American markets.
I didn’t know it was a “Canadian” song until just now. Huh.
That’s it. I’ve learned something new. I’m going home.
Probably way more blood at a Gallagher show nowadays, no reason to invoke Sea World.
He should’ve invoked the squirting girl from the Frotcast story.
I really doubt that tickets to this would be WORTH THE PRICE, WORTH THE PRICE, THE PRICE THAT I WOULD PAYAYAYAYAYYY
I knew someone would find a way to get this in :-)
and i was just about to make a “she runs away” joke
Don’t just stare at it, [www.youtube.com]
I don’t know who this play is kidding, imagining I care.
How do they not understand that musicals are shitty regardless of content? It does not matter how in my wheelhouse a musical’s subject matter might appear to be, there’s just no fucking way I’d ever go. There could be a musical titled “Hey everyone, AB is the smartest, best looking, most charming, brilliant, awesome, dude in the history of the world, and he’s really got a great big cock,” and I would still not recommend that anyone ever waste their time actually going to see that musical.*
* I’m hereby daring broadway producers to test me on this theory.
I think that Book of Mormon would be enough to get most people to disagree with this, but you sound like you really goddamn hate musicals.
The Book of Mormon is enough to make me realize its possible to make a worthwhile musical, but my ticket still cost 80 fuggin’ bucks. I’d rather just go see 8 movies.
Musicals are like any genre of entertainment. The vast majority suck, but there’s good stuff if you dig for it.
I wish they were actually committing murders onstage but everyone just thinks they’re part of the show like in Interview with a Vampire. That would be more interesting.
I’m taking my wife to this as revenge for all the shitty plays/musicals she’s dragged me to. I wonder if we can get reservations at Dorsia?
Take her to Barcadia, tell her she’s at Dorsia. Order her the peanut butter soup. New York Magazine called it a playful little dish
The only way this will be good is if Sheik deliberately models the music after Huey Lewis and the News and Phil Collins.